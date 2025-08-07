Three Takeaways from Alabama's Second Week of Fall Camp: Just a Minute
Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a daily video series featuring BamaCentral's Alabama beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will group up or film solo to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.
Watch the above video as Alabama Crimson Tide on SI assistant editor Katie Windham discusses her takeaways from Alabama football's second week of fall camp as Kalen DeBoer enters his second season with the Crimson Tide.
Alabama officially started fall camp on July 30 with three practices last week, but this week was the Crimson Tide's first full week fo camp with practice on Sunday, Media Day on Monday and practice Tuesday through Friday, culminating with a scrimmage on Saturday.
The team will scrimmage inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, and some questions will be answered. Those answers might not be shared with the media or public quite yet, but it will be a big step in determining the starters for the season opener against Florida State.
The media was able to speak to multiple players and all the assistant coaches on Monday with practice viewing periods on Tuesday and Wednesday. Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb spoke after Tuesday's practice with defensive coordinator Kane Wommack speaking to the media on Wednesday.
Between the viewing periods and press conferences, here are three of my biggest takeaways from Week 2 of the Crimson Tide's fall camp.
1. The quarterback competition isn't settled yet
The starting quarterback job is Ty Simpson's job to lose, but he hasn't won it quite yet. Grubb still hasn't named Simpson the official starter, but all signs still point to him leading the Crimson Tide onto the field Week 1 at Florida State. All three quarterbacks (Simpson, Austin Mack and Keelon Russell) have been taking first-team reps, but Simpson is the only QB not taking reps with the third team.
2. Alabama is deeper all across the field than a year ago
Wommack specifically talked about the depth Alabama has been able to build in the defensive backs room, but overall, the Tide has much better depth than last season. DeBoer and the staff were in retention mode last season after the coaching transition, but now players are more familiar with the system and the personnel is more in line with what the coaches want.
3. The coaching staff really likes this team
Yes, we're in the "talking season" part of the year where coaches are mostly going to say positive things about their teams, but this staff genuinely seems to believe that this team has made big changes from last season and is in store for a big year.