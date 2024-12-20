Transfer Portal Recap, College Football Playoff Preview and More on the All Things Bama Podcast
On this week's episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Mason Woods dives into a deep well of Crimson Tide topics.
The show opens things up by recapping the Tide's big week in the transfer portal, landing three talented players with potentially more on the way. Alabama picked up commitments this week from California long snapper David Bird, Florida linebacker Kelby Collins and Utah cornerback Cam Calhoun.
Alabama is also reportedly still in the mix for Miami transfer wide receiver Isaiah Horton. Standing at 6-foot-4, 205 lbs., Horton is a big bodies target who could provide some versatility in the passing game that the Tide lacked at times this season.
Next, Mason picks his two favorite games in the first round of the College Football Playoff and previews both of them. Though the Tide missed the cut for a berth in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff, there are still great first round games that could be filled with excitement nonetheless.
Finally, the show ends with some wisdom from former Alabama coach Nick Saban and his comments on the current state of college football. Saban stopped by the Pat McAfee show this week to discuss NIL collectives and what the future of college football could look like.
As usual, the coach came with many valid points, all of which are broken down on today's episode.
Stay tuned next week as Joe Gaither returns to the show and the duo continue talking everything there is Crimson Tide and more on the "All Things Bama Podcast".