Recruiting Rundown: Tide Taps Into Transfer Portal
The Alabama Crimson Tide are set to face a large amount of roster overturn this offseason between players departing for the NFL Draft and for the transfer portal.
Head coach Kalen DeBoer and his staff brought in a huge recruiting class of over 20 prospects, and now have turned their attention to the transfer portal to fill the remaining spots available.
This week, the Tide brought in three transfer prospects, all of which will likely be major contributors next season.
First was long snapper David Bird who transferred from California after suiting up for the Golden Bears in 2023 and 2024. He completed 59 snaps without error in his time in Berkeley.
Next was highly touted Florida transfer Kelby Collins. An edge rusher from Gardendale, Alabama, Collins looks to be an excellent fit for the Tide's wolf linebacker spot as senior Que Robinson is expected to depart, leaving behind an inexperienced bunch.
Collins spent two seasons in Gainesville, compiling 29 total tackles with 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 18 games.
The third player the Tide added this week was Utah transfer cornerback Cam Calhoun. The Winton Woods, Ohio native spent just one season with the Utes, finishing the year 21 total tackles, nine pass deflections and a interception.
According to Pete Nakos of On3, the Tide is expected to also host Mississippi State transfer wideout Mario Craver. In eight appearances in 2024, Craver hauled in 17 receptions for 368 yards and three touchdowns.
Alabama is also reportedly in the mix for Miami Hurricanes transfer wide receiver Isaiah Horton. On3 added a prediction this week for the former 4-Star prospect to choose the Crimson Tide.
As for current Crimson Tide signees, Mater Dei duo Chuck McDonald and Abduall Sanders secured a third straight state championship for the Monarchs this week, defeating the De La Salle Spartans 37-15.
5-Star quarterback signee Keelon Russell was named unanimously the District 11-6A Most Valuable Player after putting together an absolutely incredible senior season that saw him throw for over 4,000 yards with 55 touchdowns on 69 percent completion. He led his team to the state semifinals, but came up just short in a tight game against North Crowley.
Linebacker signee Luke Metz also received some impressive honors this week. The Hoschton, Georgia native was named the Region 8-6A Athlete of the Year for his performance this season, lining up at both linebacker and tight end.
This season he hauled in 35 receptions for just under 200 yards and five touchdowns as well as 79 total tackles on defense, 10.0 TFL's and six sacks.
Offensive line signee Jackson Lloyd, who stands at a whopping 6-foot-7, 290 lbs., put together an impressive performance this week in his team's appearance in the state semifinals, as shown here by this highlight that looks like a scene straight from, "The Blind Side."
On a third quarter touchdown run, Lloyd (77) uses his incredible size and strength to easily move the defender off the ball and pave the way for his running back. The Carmel Padres went on to win and are in position next week to potentially capture the school's first ever state championship.
Looking ahead to the 2026 recruitining class and beyond, Alabama did suffer a loss on the recruiting trail this week.
2026 defensive lineman commit Vodney Cleveland announced his decommitment from the Crimson Tide, leaving Alabama with no commitments remaining in the class as of now. While it is still early in the recruiting cycle, Cleveland is a local product who looks to be an extremely talented player.
In more positive news regarding the 2026 recruiting class, 4-Star cornerback Zyan Gibson released his final list of four schools this week, including the Crimson Tide among Miami, Tennessee and Auburn. Standing at 6-foot-1, 174, Gibson already has great size for a cornerback and has shown excellent ball-hawking ability.
In a bit of Alabama hoops news, Crimson Tide signee Amari Allen continued his streak of dominance in his senior season. Through four games, the talented wing is averaging nearly a triple-double with 29.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists.
2025 Football Signees
- EDGE Justin Hill, 6-foot-3, 220 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Signed 12/04/2024)
- TE Marshall Pritchett, 6-foot-5, 211 lbs. - Rabun Gap, Georgia (Signed 12/04/2024)
- S Ivan Taylor, 6-foot, 174 lbs. - Winter Garden, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Darrell Johnson, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Eastman, Georgia (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Lotzeir Brooks, 5-foot-9, 170 lbs. - Millville, New Jersey (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OT Micah DeBose, 6-foot-5, 215 lbs. - Mobile, Alabama (Signed 12/04/2024)
- DL London Simmons, 6-foot-3, 296 lbs. - Flowood, Mississippi (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Luke Metz, 6-foot-3, 220 lbs. - Hoschton, Georgia (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OT Mal Waldrep, 6-foot-5, 320 lbs. - Phenix City, Alabama (Signed 12/04/2024)
- DL Steve Mboumoua, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Summit, Mississippi (Signed 12/04/2024)
- QB Keelon Russell, 6-foot-3, 175 lbs. - Duncanville, Texas (Signed 12/04/2024)
- CB Dijon Lee, 6-foot-4, 190 lbs. - Mission Viejo, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- DL Kevonte Henry, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Norwalk, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- CB Chuck McDonald, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Santa Ana, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- K/P Alex Asparuhov, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Fresno, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Abduall Sanders, Jr., 6-foot-1, 225 lbs. - Santa Ana, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Michael Carroll, 6-foot-6, 315 lbs. - Bradenton, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OT Jackson Lloyd, 6-foot-7, 290 lbs. - Carmel, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- TE Kaleb Edwards, 6-foot-6, 240 lbs. - El Dorado Hills, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- RB Akylin Dear, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Quitman, Mississippi (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Derek Meadows, 6-foot-4, 20 lbs. - Las Vegas, Nevada (Signed 12/04/2024)
2026 Football Commits
None (yet)
2027 Football Commits
- ATH Alexander Ward, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 11/26/2024)
- EDGE Jabarrius Garror, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Mobile, Alabama (Committed 07/31/2024)
- EDGE Ba'Roc Willis, 6-foot-3, 220 lbs. - Moody, Alabama (Committed 07/30/2024)
2025 Basketball Signees
- SF Amari Allen, 6-foot-7, 180 lbs. - Green Bay, Wisconsin (Signed 11/13/2024)
- SF London Jemison, 6-foot-8, 200 lbs. - Oakdale, Connecticut (Signed 11/18/2024)
- SG Davion Hannah, 6-foot-5, 180 lbs, - Brandon, Missouri (Signed 11/18/2024)
