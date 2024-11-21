TV Schedule Released for Alabama Gymnastics: Roll Call, November 21, 2024
Ahead of the upcoming Alabama gymnastics season, which begins with the Crimson and White Preview Meet on Dec. 6, the program released its TV schedule.
Six regular season meets for the Alabama gymnastics program, including two road meets and a neutral site quad meet, will be broadcast or streamed on the ESPN family of networks.
- Oklahoma: Jan. 24, 7 p.m. CT, SEC Network
- Georgia: Jan. 31, 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network
- LSU: Feb. 7, 8 p.m. CT, ESPN2
- Auburn: Feb. 21, 7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network
- Arkansas: Feb. 28, 6:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network
- Cal, Michigan State, North Carolina (Elevate the Stage in Huntsville, Ala.): March 9, 4 p.m. CT, ACC Network
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Swimming and diving: Georgia Invitational, Athens, Ga., All Day
Crimson Tide Results:
Did You Notice?
- Alabama center Parker Brailsford and linebackers Jihaad Campbell and Deontae Lawson open up about co-captain and left guard Tyler Booker.
- Former Alabama and current Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III laid the boom against the Dallas Cowboys when getting a fourth-down stop on a fake punt on Monday night. Former Alabama linebacker and current Texans head coach had the idea to put Metchie on special teams coverage due to the receiver's forced fumble in the 2020 SEC Championship against Florida.
- Alabama women's basketball guard Sarah Ashlee Barker opens up about last season and reveals her expectations for the team this season as the Crimson Tide currently sits at No. 24 in the AP Poll.
- Former Alabama and current Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold signed a fan portrait of himself.
- Alabama women's cross country was ranked No. 7 in the USTFCCCA Week 6 National Coaches’ Poll and the men's team was ranked No. 8.
- Positive Bama in the NFL injury news: Houston Texans edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. has returned from practice after missing the past two games due to an ankle injury and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Jonah Williams was activated from the injured reserve/designated for return list.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
November 21, 1942: Alabama downed Vanderbilt 27-7 at Legion Field before 17,000 fans in Birmingham. Johnny August on an 11-yard run, Bobby Tom Jenkins on a one-yard dive, Dave Brown on a five-yard scamper, and Bill Baughman on a 50-yard pass reception from Red Burns accounted for the Crimson Tide touchdowns.
November 21, 1981: Wesley Britt Was born in Cullman, Ala.
November 21, 2015: Cyrus Jones returned two punts for touchdowns in his final game at Bryant-Denny Stadium, a 56-6 victory over Charleston Southern. Jones scored on returns of 43 and 72 yards, becoming the first Alabama player to score twice on punt returns, according to school records dating to 1944. He's also the first Crimson Tide player to have touchdowns on punt returns in consecutive games. "I'm just happy I went out the way I did, in kind of dramatic fashion," Jones said. "It's something I'll never forget."
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I told the players if we had lost this game today, there would be nothing else that would tarnish what you've accomplished more than that. You would someday be an NFL player in a Mercedes-Benz and roll your window down to talk to a pretty girl and she'd say, 'You lost to Chattanooga when you played at Alabama.’ Nobody would ever forget that one."- Nick Saban after beating Chattanooga