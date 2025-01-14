Bama Central

Two Alabama Gymnasts Doubtful for First Road Meet at Kentucky

For the second meet in a row, Jamison Sears and Cam Machado are unlikely to compete for the Crimson TIde.

Feb.2, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama gymnast Cam Machado sticks her dismount from the bars
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.—  Alabama gymnastics got the season off to a strong start with a 197.025 on last Friday night against North Carolina. The score was good enough to move Alabama up to No. 3 in the rankings.

This week, the Crimson Tide will face its first road test of the season this Friday at 6 p.m. on SEC Network. And for the second meet in the row, Alabama will likely be without two of its returners, Cam Machado and Jamison Sears, according to head coach Ashley Johnston.

"At this point, we're still kind of taking it week by week to figure out what our timelines look like," Johnston said Tuesday. "So I'm not certain what Friday looks like, but I'm pretty sure neither will be able to compete at this point, but continuing to take it week by week."

Machado is a fifth-year senior for the Crimson Tide who has specialized on the uneven bars and the floor exercise in the past. Johnston was also hoping to add her to the beam lineup this season. Sears found her way into the lineups as a true freshman for Alabama last season on vault and the floor exercise

Both gymnasts were on the sidelines Friday night in the season opener, cheering on their teammates, but did not dress out or participate in warmups before the meet.

