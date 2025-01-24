Bama Central

Two Former Alabama Players Named Finalists for NFL Player of the Year: Roll Call, Jan. 24, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full broadcast listings.

Katie Windham

Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs to score a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third quarter in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium.
Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs to score a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third quarter in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The NFL announced the five finalists for the AP Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year awards on Thursday, and Alabama was represented on both lists. Running back Derrick Henry (2013-2015) and defensive back Pat Surtain II (2018-2020) were finalists on the offensive and defensive sides respectively.

Henry is in his first year with the Baltimore Ravens after eight seasons in Tennessee. The running back finished second in the league with 1,921 rushing yards in the regular season and led the NFL with 16 rushing touchdowns. The other finalists for offensive player of the year are Philadelphia running back Saquon Barkley, Cincinatti quarterback Joe Burrow, Cincinatti wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson. Henry previously won the award in 2020 while with the Titans.

Surtain is in his fourth season with the Denver Broncos and has already been the first former Alabama played named the PFWA Defensive Player of the Year on Tuesday. This regular season, Surtain had 45 total tackles, one forced fumble, a fumble recovery and four interceptions, including a pick-six. The other defensive finalists are Philadelphia linebacker Zach Baun, Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett, Cincinatti defensive end Trey Hendrickson and Pittsburgh linebacker TJ Watt.

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:

  • Swimming and Diving at Auburn, 3 p.m., SEC Network+
  • Track at Orange and Purple Invitational, Clemson, SC, All Day
  • Gymnastics vs. No. 1 Oklahoma, 7 p.m. SEC Network

Crimson Tide Results:

No events scheduled

Did You Notice?

  • Former Alabama defensive lineman Tim Smith was a late addition to the Reese's Senior Bowl roster.
  • Tickets were released for the 2025 SEC Gymnastics championship, which will take place in Birmingham this year at Legacy Arena.
  • With just a few weeks until opening day, the Alabama baseball team will be signing autographs at Coleman Coliseum before this Saturday's men's basketball game against LSU.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

January 24, 1938: Alabama's freshmen and reserves were told by Coach Frank Thomas to be ready to report for spring football in 10 days. Lew Bostick of Birmingham and Vic Bradford of Memphis, Tenn., were chosen as captain and alternate captain, respectively, for the '38 season.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"Alabama's cornerbacks don't impress me one bit. They're overrated. Real men don't play zone defense and we'll show them a thing or two come January 1."– Miami receiver Lamar Thomas before the '93 Sugar Bowl, which was dominated by the Crimson Tide, 34-13

Check us Out On:

Published
Katie Windham
KATIE WINDHAM

Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports. 

Home/All Things Bama