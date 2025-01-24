Two Former Alabama Players Named Finalists for NFL Player of the Year: Roll Call, Jan. 24, 2025
The NFL announced the five finalists for the AP Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year awards on Thursday, and Alabama was represented on both lists. Running back Derrick Henry (2013-2015) and defensive back Pat Surtain II (2018-2020) were finalists on the offensive and defensive sides respectively.
Henry is in his first year with the Baltimore Ravens after eight seasons in Tennessee. The running back finished second in the league with 1,921 rushing yards in the regular season and led the NFL with 16 rushing touchdowns. The other finalists for offensive player of the year are Philadelphia running back Saquon Barkley, Cincinatti quarterback Joe Burrow, Cincinatti wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson. Henry previously won the award in 2020 while with the Titans.
Surtain is in his fourth season with the Denver Broncos and has already been the first former Alabama played named the PFWA Defensive Player of the Year on Tuesday. This regular season, Surtain had 45 total tackles, one forced fumble, a fumble recovery and four interceptions, including a pick-six. The other defensive finalists are Philadelphia linebacker Zach Baun, Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett, Cincinatti defensive end Trey Hendrickson and Pittsburgh linebacker TJ Watt.
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama defensive lineman Tim Smith was a late addition to the Reese's Senior Bowl roster.
- Tickets were released for the 2025 SEC Gymnastics championship, which will take place in Birmingham this year at Legacy Arena.
- With just a few weeks until opening day, the Alabama baseball team will be signing autographs at Coleman Coliseum before this Saturday's men's basketball game against LSU.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
January 24, 1938: Alabama's freshmen and reserves were told by Coach Frank Thomas to be ready to report for spring football in 10 days. Lew Bostick of Birmingham and Vic Bradford of Memphis, Tenn., were chosen as captain and alternate captain, respectively, for the '38 season.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"Alabama's cornerbacks don't impress me one bit. They're overrated. Real men don't play zone defense and we'll show them a thing or two come January 1."– Miami receiver Lamar Thomas before the '93 Sugar Bowl, which was dominated by the Crimson Tide, 34-13