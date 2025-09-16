Ty Simpson, Mac Jones Headline the Crimson Tide Athletes of the Week

.@Lions DB Brian Branch & Ed Reed are the only defensive backs in the @NFL since 1999 to accumulate the following numbers through the first three seasons of a player's career:



- 30 PDs

- 15 TFLs

- 5 INTs

- 3.0 sacks

- 3 FFs



Branch is only two games into his 3rd-career season. pic.twitter.com/28Z8T9pjZG