VCU Fills Coaching Vacancy With Alabama Assistant: Roll Call, July 16, 2024
Dimi Kutrovsky, an Alabama assistant tennis coach for five years, has been named the head coach at VCU. He replaces Anthony Rossi, who stepped down this spring after winning five straight conference championships, and has since been named the associate head coach at Florida.
This past season, Kutrovsky was named the 2024 ITA Southern Region Assistant Coach of the Year. He's taking over a program that has made the Division I championships the last seven seasons.
"I am really excited to start this new chapter of my life and take the reins as the new head coach at VCU," Kutrovsky said in a release. "I think the school has a lot to offer and I can't wait to continue building on the history that VCU Tennis already has. I want to thank Ed McLaughlin, Keith Rafter and Dr. Sofia Hiort-Wright for trusting me with the team and their open and friendly demeanor during the interview process. My wife and I are looking forward to making the move to Richmond!"
Did You Notice?
- Alabama had two more players selected in the 2024 MLB Draft, Greg Farone and Gage Miller. the draft will wrap up with Day 3 (rounds 11-20) beginning at 1 p.m. CT Tuesday on MLB.com.
- In the Las Vegas Summer League, Alex Reese, who played for the Rip City Remix last season, scored 12 points in 15 minutes for Portland in a 97-95 victory over Philadelphia.
- Collin Sexton announced that he's hosting a youth basketball and cheer camp Aug. 2-3 in Salt Lake City. He also been at the Jazz's summer league games in Las Vegas. Also at Monday's game were Ryan Smith, Danny Ainge, Will Hardy, Walker Kessle, John Collins and Johnny Juzang.
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
46 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
July 16, 1956: Linebacker Rich Wingo was born in Ekhart, Ind.
July 16, 1989: Days before he was due to arrive at Alabama for orientation, prize signee Deon McLeod died in a drowning accident near his hometown of Ozark. McLeod, projected to be a defensive lineman in college, had starred for the Alabama team in the high school all-star game against Mississippi.
July 16, 2013: Commissioner Mike Slive kicked off SEC Media Days with his annual “brag bag” of accomplishments that are highlighted the Crimson Tide: “The SEC won its seventh straight BCS national championship, finished the regular season with six teams ranked in the top 10, the first conference to accomplish such a feat in the history of college football, set a record with 63 NFL Draft picks, more than double that of any other conference, and an SEC football player was awarded the Heisman Trophy for the fourth time in the last six years. In addition to winning the national championship in football, we captured titles in men's indoor track and field, gymnastics, women's swimming and diving, equestrian, men's golf, men's outdoor track and field, bringing the total number of national championships won by the SEC to 86 since the year 2000.
July 16, 2018: Happy birthday to … us! BamaCentral officially went live during SEC media days in Atlanta.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"No coach has ever won a game by what he knows; it's what his players know that counts."- Paul W. "Bear" Bryant