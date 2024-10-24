What Would be the Best 50th Birthday Gift for Kalen DeBoer? Just a Minute
Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring BamaCentral's Alabama beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will group up or film solo to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.
Watch the above video as BamaCentral's assistant editor shares her thoughts on what would make the perfect birthday gift for Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer this weekend as he celebrates his 50th birthday.
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer turns 50 on Thursday and was celebrated with a birthday cake on Wednesday night during his weekly "Hey Coach" radio show. DeBoer's salary is $10 million in his first season and will continue to grow throughout his contract, so the coach can buy most things he would want for his milestone birthday. But what would really make the best birthday gift for DeBoer this weekend?
The obvious answer is a Crimson Tide win over No. 21 Missouri. Alabama has lost two of its last three games and has to win on Saturday to keep its chances alive for the College Football Playoff. With a banged up team, getting a win this weekend heading into the bye before a massive game at LSU is very important for Alabama.
But there are a couple of things within the win that would make it the perfect gift. First, if the Crimson Tide can get out of the game without any more injuries. Second, if quarterback Jalen Milroe can snap out of his mini funk he's played with the last two games. And lastly, if the defense can get off the field on third and fourth downs at critical points in Saturday's game on the way to a complete, 60-minute performance from his team.
What would make the perfect gift for you?
