Where Alabama's Recent Transfers Landed in 2025 NFL Draft: Roll Call, April 27, 2025
Seven Alabama players heard their names called from the NFL draft stage in Green Bay over the last three days, and a few others will be getting opportunities as undrafted free agents. But what about those guys that decided to transfer from Alabama over the past few seasons?
Defensive back Trey Amos was the only one to get drafted. Amos transferred to Ole Miss after Nick Saban announced his retirement, and he was selected in the second round by the Washington Commanders.
Notably, former Alabama center Seth McLaughlin (Ohio State) and wide receiver Isaiah Bond (Texas) did not get drafted. McLaughlin signed an UDFA deal with the Cincinbatti Bengals. Bond was invited to the combine and still has not signed with an NFL team as of late Saturday evening.
Wide receiver Traeshon Holden (Oregon) inked a deal with the Dallas Cowboys. Former offensive lineman Amari Kight (UCF) is getting an opportunity with the Seattle Seahawks as an UDFA.
Sunday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Softball vs. Missouri, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 2 p.m., SEC Network+
Saturday's Crimson Tide Results:
- Men's golf at SEC Championship: The No. 15 Alabama men’s golf team dropped a 3-2 decision to No. 17 Texas A&M in the 2025 Southeastern Conference Championship match play semifinal on Saturday afternoon. The Crimson Tide advanced to the tournament semifinals for the first time since 2018 after a 3-2 victory over No. 7 LSU in the morning’s quarterfinal match.
- Track and field at Tiger Classic: Miracle Ailes (women’s long jump | 6.40m | 21-0), Christopher Crawford (men’s shot put | 19.42m | 63-8.75), Peter Diebold (men’s 800m | 1:49.44), Gunzell (men’s discus | 62.94m | 206-6), Jackson Harris (men’s 1,500m | 3:42.62), Ogazi (men’s 400m | 44.98) and Macy Schelp (women’s 3,000m steeplechase | 10:49.52) all captured their respective event crowns. Following Gunzell’s men’s discus title were Christopher Young (third | 58.82m | 192-11) and Christopher Crawford (fifth | 57.87m | 189-10), as the trio garnered top-five finishes in the event for the third consecutive meet.
- Baseball: Alabama 12, Missouri 1
- Softball: Alabama 7, Missouri 6
SEC News
Mizzou QB Brady Cook Signs UDFA Deal With New York Jets
Did You Notice?
- Alabama athletics celebrated 50 years of women's sports at The Capstone all weekend long with dozens of athletes being honored before Saturday night's softball game at Rhoads Stadium.
- Alabama softball surpassed 100,000 for the total fan attendance in the 2025 season for the third year in a row.
- Overall, the SEC had 79 players picked in the 2025 NFL Draft, the most for any conference in history.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
125 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
April 27, 1941: Lee Roy Jordan was born in Excel, Ala.
April 27, 2011: A devastating tornado ripped through the heart of Tuscaloosa, killing 53 people including six university students. Among them were Loryn Brown, the well-known daughter of former Alabama football player Shannon Brown, and Ashley Harrison, the girlfriend of long-snapper Carson Tinker. He sustained a broken wrist, concussion and ankle injury, while she died almost immediately from a broken neck. Harrison was 22.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“He's driven. He works very hard. His teams are very disciplined. They're well-coached, and he wins at everything he touches. I just think when you see what he does, you just admire the way he handles his business, the way he runs his program. He's in charge. He's confident, and his teams play like that.” — Texas coach Mack Brown on Nick Saban