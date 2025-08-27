Tim Keenan III Expected to Miss Multiple Games Following Tightrope Surgery
Update at 1:10 p.m. CT on Aug. 27: On3's Brett McMurphy reported that Alabama DT Tim Keenan III will miss multiple games after he undergoes tightrope surgery following an ankle injury.
Alabama football is just three days away from kicking off its 2025 season on the road against Florida State, but head coach Kalen DeBoer said on Wednesday that defensive lineman Tim Keenan III is not 100 percent healthy.
DeBoer explained that Keenan sustained a lower-body injury during a recent practice and that he is "probably not" full-go for the Seminoles matchup.
"We're getting a lot of it kind of figured out," DeBoer said. "After practicing, honestly, gathered information. Did a little in the moment I'm in right now, just trying to understand exactly where it's at.
"So our staff is unbelievable. They have done some pretty impressive things on getting guys back and so waiting for the update on that. I don't know if I can even give you a percentage and be confident on that. We'll see, but it is a lower-body injury."
Keenan is entering his fifth season at Alabama and has said throughout the offseason that he wants to "be the best leader I can be and put my best foot forward to help my guys and help Alabama be successful." That officially became a reality, as the Birmingham native will now wear a 'C' on his jersey.
Keenan has been showered with mentions on preseason national award watch lists, including the Lombardi Award (outstanding lineman regardless which side of the ball), Bednarik Award and Nagurski Trophy (both recognize college football's defensive player of the year).
DeBoer also gave an update Wednesday on right guard Jaeden Roberts, who has been in concussion protocol. Roberts' status for Saturday is "still in question," but he is "progressing."
"He's making progress, but it's slow and steady," DeBoer said.
Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said on Tuesday that the coaching staff would be confident in either Kam Dewberry or Geno VanDeMark, who've been battling at the left guard spot, in the event that Roberts was not ready to play on Saturday.
"Very comfortable," Grubb said. "Those are two veteran players, very versatile, too. They can both play left or right, so they’re interchangeable," Grubb said. "Kam brings a lot of physical presence to him. Geno’s a savvy player that knows how to connect with the center.”
Roberts was previously named to the Outland Trophy watch list, which is given annually to the nation's top interior lineman.
Alabama hopes to have Keenan and Roberts fully healthy by the time they arrive at Doak Campbell Stadium on Aug. 30 in Tallahassee. The trip to FSU marks the first time Alabama will begin a season on the road since 2020 and the first non-conference road pairing to begin a year since 2000 at UCLA.