Which Alabama Football Players Deserve the Hype? Just a Minute
Watch the above video as BamaCentral's recruiting writer Mason Woods and beat writer Joe Gaither discuss their lists of Alabama's top players heading into the 2025 football season.
Spring football kicked off this week for the Alabama Crimson Tide, opening the door for media members and providing fans with their first glimpse of what the 2025 team will look like under second year Kalen DeBoer.
For many, the spring period is nothing more than an opportunity to get a brief preview at what the team has worked on in the offseason and have a somewhat better understanding of where new members of the roster will fit into the lineup.
For a select few; however, the spring football period has devolved into a matter of utmost importance, and is now rife with overreactions to what is still nothing more than practice at the end of the day.
Like with everything, the answer is somewhere in between both ends of the spectrum. While these practices will be little more than a chance for the newest members of the team to get their feet wet, it will also set some players up for either success or failure once fall camp begins.
Joe and I decided to combat spring football overreactions by listing our top five players that are deserving of the hype heading into the 2025 season. While this is a team that is stacked with premium prospects at nearly every position, only a handful of players have truly proven themselves at the division one level.