Which Former Alabama Player Would You Add To This Year's Roster? The Joe Gaither Show
Let's fire up a bye week Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we get his recap on this past week's South Carolina game, discuss the latest job opening in the SEC, and play a hypothetical game with the Alabama football roster.
The program opens with Woods giving us his thoughts on Alabama's effort against the South Carolina Gamecocks. He discusses Alabama's enigmatic offense, while crediting the unit for putting it together when it matters most. We discuss the Crimson Tide's two-point play and a potential wrinkle that could be used from it before getting Woods to talk about his thoughts on Alabama's defensive efforts in the game.
We transition into Alabama's problems in the run game as the Crimson Tide's futility became the subject of Gaither's film study this week. What's the problem in the run game? Is it the chicken or the egg? The offensive line or the running backs?
Alabama Football's Failing Rushing Offense: Things I Noticed In The Crimson Tide's Win Over South Carolina
The show then moves into Alabama's next opponent and the most recent drama in the Southeastern Conference as LSU fired Brian Kelly on Sunday. Who might fill the position in Baton Rouge? Is LSU a better job than Florida? Will the firing inspire the Tigers to play even better in Bryant-Denny Stadium next week?
Kickoff Time, TV Assignment Announced for Alabama Football's Game Against LSU
The show concludes with a bye week hypothetical as we discuss which former Alabama player we might want to add to the current Crimson Tide roster. Should we get an All-American defender? Add an offensive lineman? Or go in a special teams direction?
No. 4 Alabama 29, South Carolina 22: Upon Further Review
