2029 Defensive Back Jame'l Davis Talks Early Offer from Alabama

Alabama is beginning to extend offers to 2029 prospects and has hosted a couple of camps in order to find them.

During a camp last week, defensive back Jame’l Davis impressed the coaching staff, and he left the camp with an offer.

Davis plays at Collins Hill High School in Georgia, the same high school as former Heisman winner Travis Hunter. He played well as a freshman, and his performance is beginning to be noticed by college coaches.

​Alabama Crimson Tide on SI recently spoke to the 2029 standout about his recent offer from Alabama.

“I felt very blessed to receive the offer!" Davis said. "The coaches were great when I spoke with them. They talked about the culture at Alabama and the program. They also said that the state of Alabama is very focused on the University of Alabama culture.”

Davis continued talking about his recent offers that have been rolling in from schools, including SEC foes Georgia and Tennessee.

“It’s all God, I give all of the glory to him," Davis said. "It’s definitely a blessing, but I can’t get complacent; I have to stay motivated.”

Davis also stated that his favorite player growing up was Caleb Downs, and remembers his lone season with the Tide well.

“I remember watching him go crazy as a freshman at Alabama, and that is really inspiring to me.”

Other Recruiting News

Alabama received two 2027 commitments yesterday from Stafford Willis (three-star offensive lineman) and Tyler Younger (2027 edge). Unfortunately, two of its biggest targets committed elsewhere yesterday as three-star receiver Cedrick Simmons committed to Auburn and four-star defensive lineman Mitchell Turner committed to Ole Miss.

Also, five-star defensive back Hayden Stepp has officially narrowed his list down to Oregon, California, and Alabama. Even though he included the Golden Bears, this one seems to be a two-horse race between the Ducks and Alabama. He also announced that he will be committing on July 1.

Finally, 2026 running back T.C. Washington announced he is walking on to Alabama’s roster for the 2026-27 season. The running back from Kennesaw, Georgia, played high school football at Harrison High School, which is the same high school as NFL quarterback Justin Fields and 2027 three-star receiver DJ Huggins, who Alabama was high on a few months ago before he committed to South Carolina.

Alabama's 2027 Recruiting Class

Alabama's 2028 Recruiting Class

3-star - Cornerback - Braylen Gibbs - Knoxville, Tenn.

3-star - Quarterback - Charles Scott Jr. - Richmond, Va.

3-star - Linebacker - Dustin Henry - Laurel, Md.

Alabama's 2027 Decommitments

Kenneth Simon, 4-star LB, 6-foot-2, 210 pounds – flipped to Tennessee Colt Lumpris, 4-star TE, 6-6, 225 pounds – flipped to Michigan Nash Johnson III, 3-star CB, 6-0, 170 pounds – committed to Auburn Jabarrius Garror, 4-star EDGE, 6-2 1/2, 215 pounds – committed to Texas Jatori Williams, 4-star IOL, 6-5, 320 pounds – committed to Miami Ba'Roc Willis, 3-star EDGE, 6-3, 220 pounds – committed to Colorado

BamaCentral is keeping track of the commits with this link.

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