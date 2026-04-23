Who Drafts Kadyn Proctor and Ty Simpson? The Joe Gaither Show

It's time for the NFL Draft on "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as Thursday's program welcomes Katie Windham into the show to discuss Kalen DeBoer's new contract, tonight's first round of draft and both diamond sports traveling up to Knoxville to take on Tennessee.

The program opens with Fernandez discussing the baseball team's weekend series against the Tennessee Vols. Fernandez predicts Alabama will put Tuesday's midweek loss in the rearview mirror and win the series on the road this weekend. What gives him confidence going into the rivalry matchup?

We transition and welcome Windham into the program to talk about Kalen DeBoer's contract extension that was announced on Wednesday. Have the numbers gotten out of control? Do DeBoer's first two seasons warrant a contract extension?

We move from DeBoer's extension into the NFL Draft as Kadyn Proctor and Ty Simpson hope to hear their names called in Thursday's first round. The trio predicts where each player will be selected and discuss a Nick Saban quote on Proctor ahead of the draft.

Lastly, Windham takes us into softball where the Crimson Tide is following the baseball team up to Knoxville for a big series against the Vols. Tennessee was ranked as high as No. 1 this season, but is vulnerable. Can Alabama win its seventh consecutive SEC series this season?

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