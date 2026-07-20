Five Questions for Kalen DeBoer Ahead of 2026 SEC Media Days

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer is two days away from taking the podium in Tampa for the annual SEC Media Days event.

Ahead of his third year at the helm, DeBoer will start with a lengthy opening statement recapping the offseason and previewing the 2026 roster. He'll discuss a variety of topics surrounding the team before the media asks him several questions.

Here's a look at the updates that DeBoer will all but certainly provide on Wednesday.

How is the Quarterback Battle Going?

We'll start with the obvious one, as every time Alabama has a quarterback battle on its hands, it becomes one of the hottest offseason and preseason topics in college football. This year, it's between senior Austin Mack and sophomore Keelon Russell.

Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said on March 12 that the competition is "pretty even," but Russell definitely looked better about a month later at A-Day. DeBoer said after the scrimmage that Mack was "dinged up" and that fans shouldn't overreact to the differences between the two QBs on that day. An update on the battle will be one of, if not the first question that DeBoer receives next Wednesday.

How is Ryan Coleman-Williams Progressing?

Regardless of whether it's positive or negative, there's always a Ryan Coleman-Williams question. The wide receiver is arguably the face of the team entering his junior year. After a sensational freshman campaign that made him a national sensation and put him on the cover of a renowned video game franchise, he had a subpar sophomore season. Drops were the main issue for Coleman-Williams, as they occurred far too often for someone of his status in the sport.

But the 19-year-old is changing his approach and DeBoer said numerous times throughout the offseason how much he's improved on and off the field. He stayed in Tuscaloosa to train during the early parts of the summer and everyone wants to know what his role will be. It's worth mentioning that he's one of Alabama's three player representatives and will be in Tampa as well.

Injury Updates for EJ Crowell, Noah Rogers and More?

The first question DeBoer has been asked about in nearly every weekly press conference of his tenure is about injuries. DeBoer said in March that Jah-Marien Latham, London Simmons and Will Sanders would miss the entire spring, while Bray Hubbard, who will also be in Tampa next week, would be limited.

Alabama freshman running back EJ Crowell sustained an injury later that month and was riding a scooter while wearing a boot during A-Day. And speaking of the spring scrimmage, NC State transfer wide receiver Noah Rogers went down hard and exited on a cart before DeBoer later announced that the setback would "bleed into the season."

What Can We Expect From the New Personnel?

Alabama will have new starters across a variety of position groups, and DeBoer also hired a new wide receivers coach, tight ends coach (moving Brian Ellis to quarterbacks in place of Nick Sheridan) and offensive line coach. The front five will look much different than last year, as Michael Carroll is the only returning starter. The run game was easily UA's biggest weakness last season, and blocking played a big role. How has new OL coach Adrian Klemm been progressing in this area with a revamped group?

The defensive line also underwent a ton of personnel changes, as six members of the unit transferred out and LT Overton and Tim Keenan III were selected in the NFL Draft. That said, five defensive linemen transferred in and there are a ton of moving pieces up front. The Tide seems to have the depth, but can it consistently get to the quarterback and stop the run?

Who are Some Breakout Candidates in the Secondary?

During the spring, Alabama safety Keon Sabb claimed that the Crimson Tide has the best secondary in the country. He's got a solid case for that statement, as he's joined by potential Preseason All-American (Second Team by Walter Camp) safety Bray Hubbard, and elite lockdown cornerbacks Zabien Brown and Dijon Lee Jr. Additionally, Heat-seeking missile Red Morgan is expected to start at the Husky position.

But regardless of how good a starting unit is, every team must have the depth to back it up in case of injuries or underwhelming performance. DeBoer should provide a list of breakout candidates outside of these five, and here are a few he'll likely mention: Ivan Taylor, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., Zavier Mincey, Chuck McDonald III and Carmelo O'Neal.

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