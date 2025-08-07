Will Anderson Jr. Becomes Fourth Alabama Player Featured in Annual NFL Top 100: Roll Call
Former Alabama and current Houston Texans standout edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. was named the 46th-best player in the annual NFL Top 100 list on Wednesday.
Anderson is the fourth Crimson Tide product to land on the prestigious list, joining Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (No. 82), New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (No. 87) and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (No. 91).
The third overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft was named the league's Defensive Rookie of the Year after logging 45 tackles, including 10 for loss, to go along with 22 quarterback hits and seven sacks—earning him his first Pro Bowl nod.
Anderson missed three games last season, but finished with a very impressive 11 sacks, 19 quarterback hits and 37 tackles, including 16 tackles for loss. Expect big things from the 23-year-old ahead of his third year in the NFL.
The NFL Top 100 will continue to reveal two new players every weekday through Aug. 29 and the top 10 will be announced on Sept. 1.
There are still plenty of former Alabama standouts yet to be selected to the rankings, including Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and reigning Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts, Denver Broncos cornerback and reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain II, superstar running backs Derrick Henry, Jahmyr Gibbs, Josh Jacobs and more.
Did You Notice?
- The Oregon football program announced that August 11 will now be known as "Khy Day" for the late Khyree Jackson. The former Ducks cornerback played at Alabama before transferring to Oregon. Since he passed away in a car accident on July 6, 2024, his family has created a foundation in his name. The Khyree Jackson Foundation funds scholarships and is involved with community outreach. Donate with this link.
- 2021 Heisman Trophy winner and current Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young was benched after just two games last season following a rough start. He returned as the starter in Week 8, and as the season continued, he showed a ton of improvement. Panthers head coach Dave Canales spoke to NFL Network about the benching and how it impacted Young and is looking forward to the 24-year-old's third season.
- NFL commissioner Roger Goodell hinted at a potential college football edition of NFL RedZone following ESPN's recent purchase of the program.
- The aforementioned Jalen Hurts is looking to win back-to-back Super Bowls with the Eagles ahead of the upcoming season.
- Former Alabama baseball captain Kade Snell logged his first professional hit with the South Bend Cubs. Former Crimson Tide outfielder Richie Bonomolo Jr. also recorded a hit for the Tampa Tarpons and reached home safely twice.
- Alabama women's golf unveiled its schedule for the upcoming season.
- Former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas shared a glimpse of his playlist ahead of the FedEx Championship in Memphis.
- Alabama women's basketball freshman forward Lourdes Da Silva Costa tallied a double-double to help Sweden U20 advance to the quarterfinals.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
23 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
August 7, 1963: Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant testified on behalf of Georgia coach Wally Butts in his lawsuit trial against Curtis Publishing Company, owners of the Saturday Evening Post. Bryant adamantly denied any collusion between him and Butts.
August 7, 1984: Pitcher Wade LeBlanc was born in Lake Charles, La.
August 7, 1997: Donta Hall was born in Luverne, Ala.
August 7, 1998: Jalen Hurts was born in Channelview, Texas.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“My obligation to our team is to play the best players, so I don’t care what grade they’re in, where you’re from or what the mailing address is, that’s kind of what we do. If they’re better than someone else we’re going to give them every opportunity to play.”- Nick Saban