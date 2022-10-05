Skip to main content
2022 ASWA Alabama State Football Rankings Week 8

Zach Dwyer via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football preseason rankings, as selected by voters from around the state.

This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

Class 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Auburn (19); 7-0; 237

2. Thompson; 5-2; 175

3. Hoover (1); 6-1; 163

4. Central-Phenix City; 5-2; 140

5. Fairhope; 5-1; 108

6. Hewitt-Trussville; 4-3; 86

7. Tuscaloosa Co.; 5-1; 80

8. Dothan; 5-2; 46

9. Austin; 5-2; 35

10. Prattville; 4-2; 34

Others receiving votes: Opelika (4-3) 15, Vestavia Hills (3-3) 8, Enterprise (3-3) 6, Florence (5-2) 6, Foley (3-3) 1.

Class 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Saraland (12); 7-0; 210

2. Clay-Chalkville (6); 5-1; 187

3. Theodore; 6-0; 152

4. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (1); 7-0; 139

5. Mountain Brook; 5-1; 128

6. Hartselle (1); 7-0; 111

7. Pinson Valley; 4-2; 77

8. Decatur; 6-0; 47

9. Muscle Shoals; 5-1; 28

10. Helena; 6-1; 16

Others receiving votes: Gardendale (4-2) 11, Carver-Montgomery (5-1) 9, Benjamin Russell (5-1) 6, Homewood (4-2) 6, Pike Road (4-2) 6, McGill-Toolen (4-2) 4, Center Point (6-1) 2, Wetumpka (6-1) 1.

Class 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. UMS-Wright (20); 6-0; 240

2. Leeds; 6-0; 172

3. Moody; 7-0; 146

4. Pleasant Grove; 5-1; 130

5. Ramsay; 5-2; 114

6. Gulf Shores; 6-1; 107

7. Guntersville; 6-1; 68

8. Beauregard; 6-0; 62

9. Eufaula; 5-1; 41

10. Faith-Mobile; 5-1; 15

Others receiving votes: Arab (6-1) 13, Demopolis (6-1) 12, Fairview (5-1) 9, Charles Henderson (5-1) 7, Vigor (3-3) 4.

Class 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Catholic-Montgomery (16); 7-0; 227

2. Anniston (3); 7-0; 179

3. Andalusia (1); 7-0; 173

4. Priceville; 7-0; 120

5. Handley; 6-1; 101

6. Jacksonville; 5-2; 85

7. Northside; 5-1; 62

8. T.R. Miller; 5-1; 42

9. Cherokee Co.; 5-1; 41

10. Etowah; 5-1; 37

Others receiving votes: Oneonta (6-1) 36, Deshler (7-0) 23, Randolph (5-1) 7, Jackson (4-2) 3, West Morgan (5-1) 3, Rogers (5-1) 1.

Class 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Mars Hill Bible (13); 6-1; 213

2. Gordo (3); 6-1; 167

3. Piedmont (2); 4-2; 159

4. Opp (1); 5-1; 137

5. Winfield; 5-1; 111

6. Houston Aca.; 6-0; 90

7. St. James; 5-2; 86

8. Dadeville (1); 6-0; 57

9. Fayette Co.; 6-0; 51

10. Thomasville; 5-1; 21

Others receiving votes: Excel* (6-0) 18, Sylvania (5-1) 9, Madison Aca. (4-2) 6, Trinity (6-1) 5, Randolph Co. (6-0) 4, Mobile Chr.* (0-7) 3, Lauderdale Co. (5-2) 2, W.S. Neal* (5-1) 1.

*--Mobile Chr.’s record includes four forfeit losses (ineligible player), including one to both Excel and W.S. Neal.

Class 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Fyffe (20); 6-0; 240

2. Highland Home; 7-0; 180

3. Ariton; 6-1; 159

4. Aliceville; 6-1; 136

5. Pisgah; 5-1; 106

6. Reeltown; 4-1; 88

7. B.B. Comer; 5-2; 72

8. Vincent; 6-1; 69

9. G.W. Long; 4-2; 30

10. Isabella; 5-1; 24

Others receiving votes: Southeastern-Blount (6-0) 18, Lexington (5-1) 8, Hatton (5-1) 6, J.U. Blacksher (5-2) 3, Red Bay (5-1) 1.

Class 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Elba (15); 6-0; 224

2. Leroy (5); 5-0; 194

3. Linden; 6-0; 160

4. Brantley; 5-2; 131

5. Valley Head; 6-0; 110

6. Spring Garden; 6-1; 93

7. Meek; 6-0; 77

8. Loachapoka; 6-0; 61

9. Sweet Water; 3-2; 49

10. Millry; 6-1; 28

Others receiving votes: Lynn (5-1) 6, Georgiana (6-1) 3, Maplesville (4-2) 2, Pickens Co. (4-3) 2.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Patrician (15); 6-0; 224

2. Lee-Scott (4); 6-0; 192

3. Jackson Aca. (1); 7-0; 160

4. Macon-East; 5-1; 136

5. Lowndes Aca.; 5-1; 117

6. Chambers Aca.; 4-2; 82

7. Autauga Aca.; 3-2; 66

8. Glenwood; 3-3; 64

9. Clarke Prep; 4-2; 43

10. Crenshaw Chr.; 4-2; 25

Others receiving votes: Morgan Aca. (4-2) 24, Banks Aca. (4-2) 7.

