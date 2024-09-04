2024 ASWA High School Football Rankings: Week 2
The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points.
All classifications are of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) unless otherwise noted:
Class 7A
2023 champion: Central-Phenix City
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Central-Phenix City (18); 2-0; 216
2. Enterprise; 2-0; 145
3. Thompson; 1-1; 141
4. Auburn; 2-0; 138
5. Dothan; 2-0; 100
6. Hewitt-Trussville; 2-0; 85
7. Carver-Montgomery; 2-0; 74
8. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 2-0; 39
9. Hoover; 1-1; 38
10. Mary Montgomery; 1-1; 28
Others receiving votes: Austin (2-0) 15, James Clemens (1-0) 4, Prattville (2-0) 3.
Class 6A
2023 champion: Clay-Chalkville
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Saraland (11); 2-0; 193
2. Parker (6); 2-0; 177
3. Clay-Chalkville; 2-0; 138
4. Spain Park (1); 2-0; 135
5. Oxford; 2-0; 112
6. Muscle Shoals; 1-1; 59
7. Gadsden City; 1-1; 48
8. Mountain Brook; 1-1; 44
9. Homewood; 2-0; 33
10. Gulf Shores; 0-2; 23
Others receiving votes: Spanish Fort (2-0) 17, Hartselle (1-1) 13, Athens (2-0) 12, Helena (1-0) 8, Pike Road (0-2) 7, Chelsea (2-0) 5, Rehobeth (2-0) 2.
Class 5A
2023 champion: Gulf Shores
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Guntersville (12); 2-0; 191
2. Catholic-Montgomery (4); 2-0; 170
3. Central-Clay Co. (2); 2-0; 156
4. Leeds; 2-0; 110
5. Fairview; 1-0; 96
6. Scottsboro; 2-0; 71
7. Vigor; 2-0; 62
8. Moody; 0-2; 52
9. Ramsay; 0-2; 42
10. Headland; 2-0; 23
Others receiving votes: Jacksonville (2-0) 13, Boaz (2-0) 9, Greenville (2-0) 8, Briarwood (0-2) 6, Corner (2-0) 5, Eufaula (1-1) 5, Center Point (1-1) 3, Selma (2-0) 2, Citronelle (2-0) 1, Wenonah (2-0) 1.
Class 4A
2023 champion: Catholic-Montgomery
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Jackson (18); 1-1; 216
2. Pleasant Grove; 0-1; 144
3. Cherokee Co.; 1-1; 143
4. Bibb Co.; 1-1; 122
5. West Morgan; 2-0; 91
6. Mobile Chr.; 0-1; 79
7. Handley; 1-1; 53
8. St. Michael; 2-0; 49
9. Anniston; 0-1; 45
10. BTW-Tuskegee; 1-0; 25
Others receiving votes: Opp (1-0) 18, Oak Grove (2-0) 9, Westminster-Huntsville (2-0) 9, Madison Aca. (0-2) 6, St. James (0-2) 4, Haleyville (2-0) 3, Hatton (1-0) 3, North Jackson (1-1) 3, Deshler (0-2) 2, Randolph (1-1) 1, West Limestone (2-0) 1.
Class 3A
2023 champion: Mobile Chr.
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. T.R. Miller (9); 2-0; 171
2 (tie). Gordo (4); 2-0; 148
2 (tie). Mars Hill Bible (3); 2-0; 148
4. Fyffe (2); 0-1; 147
5. Piedmont; 2-0; 98
6. Geraldine; 1-0; 77
7. Thomasville; 2-0; 71
8. Houston Aca.; 2-0; 63
9. Trinity; 1-1; 51
10. Glenwood; 2-0; 16
Others receiving votes: Sylvania (0-1) 12, Randolph Co. (2-0) 8, Locust Fork (2-0) 6, Hillcrest-Evergreen (2-0) 5, Flomaton (2-0) 3, Montgomery Aca. (2-0) 1, Walter Wellborn (1-0) 1.
Class 2A
2023 champion: Fyffe
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Pisgah (17); 1-0; 212
2. Highland Home (1); 2-0; 157
3. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 2-0; 145
4. Cottonwood; 2-0; 121
5. Coosa Chr.; 1-1; 108
6. Vincent; 2-0; 82
7. Reeltown; 1-1; 71
8. Decatur Heritage; 1-1; 29
9. Sulligent; 1-1; 25
10. Goshen; 1-0; 19
Others receiving votes: Winston Co. (2-0) 14, Providence Chr. (2-0) 13, Clarke Co. (0-2) 11, Pike Liberal Arts (2-0) 10, Pleasant Valley (1-1) 3, St. Luke's (1-0) 3, LaFayette (2-0) 2, Zion Chapel (2-0) 1.
Class 1A
2023 champion: Leroy
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Wadley (15); 2-0; 207
2. Leroy (1); 1-1; 151
3. Elba (1); 1-1; 132
4. Brantley (1); 1-0; 121
5. Hackleburg; 1-0; 114
6. Sweet Water; 0-1; 79
7. Maplesville; 1-0; 73
8. Spring Garden; 2-0; 66
9. Georgiana; 1-1; 46
10. Florala; 2-0; 15
Others receiving votes: Lynn (1-1) 10, McKenzie (2-0) 6, Pickens Co. (0-2) 3, Addison (1-1) 2, Autauga Aca. (1-0) 1.
AISA (top 5)
2023 champions: Lee-Scott (AAA), Chambers Aca. (AA), Lowndes Aca. (A)
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Chambers Aca. (16); 1-1; 209
2. Lowndes Aca. (2); 1-0; 164
3. Banks Aca.; 1-1; 133
4. Fort Dale Aca.; 1-1; 104
5. South Choctaw Aca.; 2-0; 66
Others receiving votes: Patrician (1-0) 18, Jackson Aca. (2-0) 16, Bessemer Aca. (0-2) 13, Sparta (1-1) 8, Crenshaw Chr. (1-1) 7, Edgewood (1-0) 6, Morgan Aca. (1-0) 6, Wilcox Aca. (1-0) 6.
The Alabama Sports Writers Association is a professional organization for sports writers and editors throughout the state, or any person involved in disseminating sports information or publicity in Alabama including but not limited to sports information personnel, publicists of professional organizations or facilities, or publicists of non-profit organizations sponsoring or governing sporting events. The ASWA is a non-profit organization.
The ASWA prep committee's primary responsibilities include conducting regular top-10 rankings of a variety of high school sports, and select all-state teams in those sports as well. The committee will determine the winner of a variety of annual awards including the annual Mr. Football winner, and the Jimmy Smothers Courage Award.
This Week's Voting Panel
Andrew Garner, Atmore Advance
Andrew Simonson, Shelby Co. Reporter
Anna Snyder, Tuscaloosa News
Ben Thomas, AL.com
Caleb Suggs, Decatur Daily
Chris McCarthy, Gadsden Messenger
David Mundee, Dothan Eagle
Dennis Victory, AL.com
Jake Winfrey, Cullman Times
Jason Bowen, Jackson Co. Sentinel
Joe Medley, EA Sports Today
Johnathan Bentley, Daily Mountain Eagle
Kyle Parmley, Starnes Media
Maxwell Donaldson, Gadsden Times
Shannon Fagan, WEIS Radio
Stacy Long, Florence TimesDaily
Thomas Ashworth, AL.com
Tripp Norris, Opp News