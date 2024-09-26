2024 ASWA High School Football Scores, Schedule: Week 5
With inclement weather in the forecast for much of the state this weekend, games could be rescheduled and/or moved. We will frequently update as necessary.
The ASWA compiles every score, every week. Scores will be updated through the final scheduled games on Friday or Saturday, depending on the week.
Media outlets: Please credit the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Thursday's games
Auburn at Moody
Baldwin Co. at Mary Montgomery
Brooks at Lauderdale Co.
Citronelle at Alma Bryant
Colbert Co. at Deshler
Florala at Bayshore Chr.
Hatton at Westminster-Huntsville
Highland Home at Brantley
Huffman at Wenonah
Lawrence Co. at Haleyville
Leroy at Washington Co.
Linden at Southern Choctaw
McKenzie at J.F. Shields
Phil Campbell at Hackleburg
Red Bay at Belmont (Miss.)
Sheffield at Waterloo
Sparkman at Jemison-Huntsville
Valley Head at North Sand Mountain
Wilson at Lexington
Winfield at Fayette Co.
Winston Co. at Curry
Woodlawn at Hartselle
Saturday's rescheduled game
Spring Creek Aca. (Ga.) at Abbeville Chr.
The Alabama Sports Writers Association is a professional organization for sports writers and editors throughout the state, or any person involved in disseminating sports information or publicity in Alabama including but not limited to sports information personnel, publicists of professional organizations or facilities, or publicists of non-profit organizations sponsoring or governing sporting events. The ASWA is a non-profit organization.
The ASWA prep committee's primary responsibilities include conducting regular top-10 rankings of a variety of high school sports, and select all-state teams in those sports as well. The committee will determine the winner of a variety of annual awards including the annual Mr. Football winner, and the Jimmy Smothers Courage Award.