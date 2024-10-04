2024 ASWA High School Football Scores, Schedule: Week 6
The ASWA compiles every score, every week. Scores will be updated through the final scheduled games on Friday or Saturday, depending on the week.
Media outlets: Please credit the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Thursday's scores
Enterprise 17, Carver Montgomery 14
Thursday's games
Beulah at B.B. Comer
Clarke Prep at Lowndes Aca.
Crenshaw Chr. at Edgewood
Decatur at Columbia
Donoho at Fayetteville
Faith-Mobile at Williamson
Fort Dale Aca. at Banks Aca.
Hackleburg at Vina
LeFlore at B.C. Rain
Loachapoka at Central-Coosa
Munford at Talladega
Shades Valley at Huffman
St. John Paul II at New Hope
Washington Co. at Bayshore Chr.
