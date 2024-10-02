Bama Central

2024 ASWA High School Football Rankings: Week 6

High school football rankings by the Alabama Sports Writers Association for the 2024 regular season.

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Sports Writers Association awards logo, red / Alabama Sports Writers Association

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points.

All classifications are of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) unless otherwise noted:

Class 7A

2023 champion: Central-Phenix City

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Central-Phenix City (18); 5-0; 216
2. Auburn; 5-0; 161
3. Carver-Montgomery; 5-0; 134
4. Thompson; 4-2; 107
5. Hewitt-Trussville; 5-1; 105
6. Mary Montgomery; 5-1; 86
7. Hoover; 4-2; 73
8. Austin; 5-0; 69
9. Enterprise; 3-2; 39
10. Baker; 4-1; 11

Others receiving votes: Dothan (2-3) 7, Opelika (5-1) 6, James Clemens (4-1) 5, Prattville (4-1) 4, Vestavia Hills (1-4) 3.

Class 6A

2023 champion: Clay-Chalkville

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Saraland (12); 5-0; 196
2. Clay-Chalkville (5); 5-0; 173
3. Spain Park; 5-0; 136
4. Parker (1); 5-1; 135
5. Oxford; 6-0; 112
6. Muscle Shoals; 4-1; 69
7. Gadsden City; 4-1; 62
8. Mountain Brook; 4-2; 51
9. Hartselle; 4-1; 36
10. Homewood; 5-1; 20

Others receiving votes: Chelsea (5-0) 13, Athens (5-0) 9, St. Paul's (5-0) 7, Gulf Shores (2-3) 3, Russell Co. (5-1) 3, Spanish Fort (5-1) 1.

Class 5A

2023 champion: Gulf Shores

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Catholic-Montgomery (13); 5-0; 201
2. Guntersville (3); 5-0; 161
3. Central-Clay Co. (2); 6-0; 155
4. Vigor; 5-0; 116
5. Fairview; 4-0; 100
6. Moody; 3-2; 88
7. Corner; 5-0; 69
8. Leeds; 5-1; 47
9. Williamson; 6-0; 41
10. Scottsboro; 5-1; 32

Others receiving votes: Russellville (4-1) 13, Shelby Co. (5-1) 3.

Class 4A

2023 champion: Catholic-Montgomery

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Jackson (18); 5-1; 216
2. Pleasant Grove; 4-1; 146
3. Cherokee Co.; 5-1; 138
4. Bibb Co.; 5-1; 120
5. West Morgan; 5-0; 113
6. St. Michael; 5-0; 85
7. Opp; 5-0; 62
8. Hokes Bluff; 5-0; 49
9. BTW-Tuskegee; 4-1; 28
10. Central-Florence; 5-0; 22

Others receiving votes: Good Hope (5-0) 21, North Jackson (4-1) 11, Oak Grove (4-1) 5, Handley (4-2) 4, Anniston (2-3) 3, Mobile Chr. (2-3) 3.

Class 3A

2023 champion: Mobile Chr.

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. T.R. Miller (12); 6-0; 196
2. Mars Hill Bible (5); 5-0; 173
3. Piedmont (1); 5-0; 130
4. Thomasville; 5-0; 113
5. Fyffe; 3-2; 93
6. Gordo; 5-1; 90
7. Trinity; 5-1; 71
8. Glenwood; 5-0; 55
9. Geraldine; 4-1; 32
10. Winfield; 5-1; 21

Others receiving votes: Randolph Co. (5-0) 17, Sylvania (4-1) 11, Locust Fork (5-0) 8, Hale Co. (5-0) 6, Houston Aca. (4-1) 4, Walter Wellborn (5-0) 3, Hillcrest-Evergreen (5-1) 2, Collinsville (4-1) 1.

Class 2A

2023 champion: Fyffe

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Pisgah (16); 5-0; 206
2. Highland Home (1); 6-0; 157
3. Coosa Chr. (1); 5-1; 138
4. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 5-0; 134
5. Cottonwood; 6-0; 111
6. Vincent; 5-0; 89
7. Reeltown; 5-1; 71
8. Winston Co.; 6-0; 54
9. Decatur Heritage; 3-1; 37
10. Clarke Co.; 4-2; 8

Others receiving votes: Pike Liberal Arts (5-1) 7, Providence Chr. (4-1) 6, Greene Co. (4-2) 4, Goshen (3-2) 3, Lanett (3-2) 1.

Class 1A

2023 champion: Leroy

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Wadley (17); 5-0; 213
2. Leroy (1); 5-1; 159
3. Hackleburg; 5-0; 140
4. Elba; 4-2; 111
5. Spring Garden; 6-0; 110
6. Sweet Water; 3-2; 80
7. Maplesville; 4-1; 65
8. Lynn; 5-1; 41
9. Brantley; 3-2; 32
10. Georgiana; 4-2; 19

Others receiving votes: Verbena (5-0) 14, Berry (5-0) 12, McKenzie (5-1) 9, Linden (4-2) 7, Autauga Aca. (4-1) 6, Southern Choctaw (4-1) 3, Valley Head (5-1) 3, University Charter (4-1) 2.

AISA (top 5)

2023 champions: Lee-Scott (AAA), Chambers Aca. (AA), Lowndes Aca. (A)

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Chambers Aca. (16); 5-1; 207
2. Lowndes Aca. (1); 4-0; 164
3 (tie). Patrician; 5-0; 133
3 (tie). South Choctaw Aca. (1); 6-0; 133
5. Fort Dale Aca.; 4-2; 80

Others receiving votes: Monroe Aca. (5-0) 39.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association is a professional organization for sports writers and editors throughout the state, or any person involved in disseminating sports information or publicity in Alabama including but not limited to sports information personnel, publicists of professional organizations or facilities, or publicists of non-profit organizations sponsoring or governing sporting events. The ASWA is a non-profit organization.

The ASWA prep committee's primary responsibilities include conducting regular top-10 rankings of a variety of high school sports, and select all-state teams in those sports as well. The committee will determine the winner of a variety of annual awards including the annual Mr. Football winner, and the Jimmy Smothers Courage Award.

This Week's Voting Panel

Andrew Garner, Atmore Advance
Andrew Simonson, Shelby Co. Reporter
Anna Snyder, Tuscaloosa News
Ben Thomas, AL.com
Caleb Suggs, Decatur Daily
Chris McCarthy, Gadsden Messenger
David Mundee, Dothan Eagle
Dennis Victory, AL.com
Jake Winfrey, Cullman Times
Jason Bowen, Jackson Co. Sentinel
Joe Medley, EASportsToday.com
Johnathan Bentley, Daily Mountain Eagle
Kyle Parmley, Starnes Media
Maxwell Donaldson, Gadsden Times
Shannon Fagan, WEIS Radio
Stacy Long, Florence TimesDaily
Thomas Ashworth, AL.com
Tripp Norris, Opp News

Christopher Walsh
