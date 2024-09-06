2024 ASWA High School Football Scores: Week 2
The ASWA compiles every score, every week. Scores will be updated through the final scheduled games on Friday or Saturday, depending on the week.
Media outlets: Please credit the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Thursday's Scores
Alabama Chr. 56, Northside Methodist 7
Autaugaville 37, Notasulga 14
Beulah 28, Dadeville 14
BTW-Tuskegee 32, Talladega 12
Carver-Birmingham 26, John Carroll 7
Central-Phenix City 69, Smiths Station 15
Excel 28, Flomaton 22
Georgiana 40, Florala 8
Julian 22, Stanhope Elmore 20
Lanett 13, Loachapoka 0
Lee-Scott 49, Childersburg 14
Minor 48, Woodlawn 27
Pike Co. 21, Geneva 15
Reeltown 61, Horseshoe Bend 0
Southside-Gadsden 31, Lee-Huntsville 7
Trinity 49, Prattville Chr. 0
Wadley 61, Fayetteville 14
Note: there are 180 games schedueld for Friday evening, and one on Saturday this week.
