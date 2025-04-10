2025 Alabama State High School Baseball and Softball Rankings
With graduation quickly approaching, the spring sports schedule is beginning to wind down. That means the postseason is at hand for the 2024-25 high school school baseball and softball season in the state of Alabama.
Per the Alabama High School Athletic Association, the 2025 baseball playoffs are set to begin April 18-19, with first round games in every classification except Class 7A. The second round for Class 1A-6A will begin a week later on April 25-26, along with the first-round games in Class 7A.
The semifinals for all classifications will be May 9-10, with the state finals set to be played in Oxford and Jacksonville on May 12-16.
Softball, of course, will follow a similar schedule, albeit with a later start, and earlier finish. Area tournaments will be played April 25-29, with regionals set for May 5-8. The regional locations wil be Gulf Shores, Montgomery, Albertville and Florence.
The state tournaments for softball will be May 12-16 in Oxford.
Meanwhile, the Alabama Independent School Association state tournaments will both be held in Montgoery. The softball tournament will be first, May 1-3, at Lagoon Park. The baseball tournament will follow, May 7-8, with a rain-out date of May 9), at Paterson Field.
Softball
CLASS 7A
1. Thompson (26-2)
2. Central-Phenix City (28-3)
3. Daphne (29-5)
4. Tuscaloosa Co. (29-8-1)
5. Hewitt-Trussville (22-11)
6. Enterprise (20-5)
7. Sparkman (28-9-1)
8. Huntsville (21-10-1)
9. Fairhope (22-8)
10. Austin (24-10-1)
Others nominated: Auburn (18-8), Baker (26-11), Dothan (21-13), Hoover (16-11), Oak Mountain (17-13), Opelika (14-14), Vestavia Hills (13-14-1).
CLASS 6A
1. Spanish Fort (31-8)
2. Chelsea (21-9-1)
3. Gulf Shores (22-12)
4. Saraland (25-9)
5. Helena (19-8-2)
6. Athens (20-13)
7. Baldwin Co. (17-12)
8. Chilton Co. (26-6-2)
9. Wetumpka (32-4)
10. Hartselle (14-9-1)
Others nominated: Benjamin Russell (12-15-1), Buckhorn (19-9-1), Gardendale (21-12), Hazel Green (20-11), Oxford (12-13), Rehobeth (16-12), Spain Park (20-16).
CLASS 5A
1. Springville (32-3-1)
2. Moody (20-6)
3. Lawrence Co. (26-11-1)
4. Houston Academy (16-3)
5. Holtville (14-9-1)
6. Boaz (16-7)
7. Scottsboro (16-13)
8. St. Clair Co. (18-12-1)
9. Andalusia (22-7)
10. Northside (24-11-1)
Others nominated: Ardmore (17-12-1), Central-Clay Co. (18-10), East Limestone (14-7), Elmore Co. (14-10), Headland (14-10).
CLASS 4A
1. Orange Beach (27-1)
2. Curry (33-1)
3. West Limestone (31-5)
4. Alexandria (24-4-2)
5. Cherokee Co. (19-4)
6. Madison Co. (18-10)
7. Plainview (18-6-1)
8. Prattville Christian (25-5)
9. Satsuma (20-14-2)
10. Central-Florence (19-6)
Others nominated: American Christian (21-14), Ashville (17-9-1), Brooks (12-13), Central-Florence (19-6), Cordova (15-11), Danville (17-14), Good Hope (15-8-1), Handley (15-12), Munford (19-4), Opp (20-8), Tallassee (9-9), Westminster Christian (11-9), White Plains (16-11).
CLASS 3A
1. St. James (33-6)
2. Wicksburg (27-6)
3. Madison Academy (20-4)
4. Winfield (22-4)
5. Mars Hill Bible (19-7)
6. Thomasville (24-7)
7. Ohatchee (19-9)
8. Cottage Hill (11-3)
9. T.R. Miller (13-12-1)
10. Lauderdale Co. (14-10)
Others nominated: Colbert Co. (12-11-1), Colbert Heights (15-6), Collinsville (9-9), Randolph Co. (9-7), Whitesburg Christian (10-5).
CLASS 2A
1. Pleasant Valley (24-9)
2. G.W. Long (22-4)
3. Horseshoe Bend (17-2)
4. Sumiton Christian (20-13)
5. Pisgah (14-10)
6. West End (14-6)
7. J.U. Blacksher (15-9)
8. Belgreen (21-11)
9. Lindsay Lane (17-9-1)
10. Southeastern (13-10)
Others nominated: Ariton (17-13-2), Reeltown (6-10), Tuscaloosa Academy (7-3).
CLASS 1A
1. Ider (19-6-1)
2. Hackleburg (17-7)
3. Waterloo (17-6-1)
4. Kinston (22-7)
5. Brantley (14-8)
6. Maplesville (14-9)
7. Woodland (18-3)
8. Leroy (14-7)
9. Spring Garden (9-7-2)
10. Florala (11-4)
Others nominated: Athens Bible (11-12), Lynn (11-8-2), Red Level (11-9).
AISA
1. Clarke Prep (19-2-1)
2. Bessemer Academy (22-10)
3. Crenshaw Christian (17-8-1)
4. Chambers Academy (17-8)
5. Edgewood (15-10)
Others nominated: Abbeville Christian (7-6), Cornerstone-Columbiana (13-5).
Baseball
CLASS 7A
1. Hewitt-Trussville (26-2)
2. Bob Jones (26-8)
3. Enterprise (23-1)
4. Central-Phenix City (25-7)
5. Thompson (24-11)
6. Fairhope (21-8)
7. Hoover (22-12)
8. Vestavia Hills (20-7)
9. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (20-8)
10. Grissom (19-10)
Others nominated: Auburn (13-14), Baker (12-13), Dothan (18-9), James Clemens (21-9), Oak Mountain (16-13), Opelika (18-9), Tuscaloosa Co. (20-12).
CLASS 6A
1. Hartselle (22-6)
2. Mountain Brook (22-7)
3. Chelsea (18-9)
4. Oxford (22-8)
5. Spanish Fort (16-11)
6. Homewood (23-6)
7. Stanhope Elmore (19-12)
8. Cullman (16-11)
9. Helena (16-13)
10. Hazel Green (25-9)
Others nominated: Athens (16-8), Buckhorn (20-11), Fort Payne (13-10), Gardendale (16-8), Gulf Shores (15-11-1), Hueytown (22-11), McGill-Toolen (18-7), Muscle Shoals (15-10), Northridge (19-7), Pelham (14-13), Rehobeth (16-8), Saraland (17-9), Southside-Gadsden (20-10), Spain Park (15-13), Wetumpka (18-11).
CLASS 5A
1. Springville (23-4)
2. American Christian (23-11)
3. Madison Academy (25-6)
4. Northside (19-8)
5. St. Paul’s (16-8-1)
6. Boaz (20-7)
7. Faith Academy (18-5)
8. Lawrence Co. (20-7)
9. Russellville (20-8)
10. Headland (19-7)
Others nominated: Briarwood Christian (16-12), Charles Henderson (18-11), Corner (13-9), East Limestone (18-10), Elmore Co. (19-9), Guntersville (17-13), Holtville (14-12), Jacksonville (14-15), John Carroll (14-12), Leeds (19-10), Marbury (21-5), UMS-Wright (13-10).
CLASS 4A
1. Oak Grove (23-2)
2. Opp (19-4)
3. Etowah (18-12)
4. Haleyville (20-6)
5. Bibb Co. (19-7)
6. Westbrook Christian (19-6)
7. Deshler (20-9)
8. Alexandria (16-11)
9. Orange Beach (16-9)
10. Trinity (16-7)
Others nominated: Bayside Academy (15-12), Central-Florence (17-11), Cherokee Co. (16-13), Cleburne Co. (10-9), Dale Co. (15-10), Madison Co. (18-4), New Hope (11-12), Satsuma (16-8), Tallassee (16-8), W.S. Neal (13-5).
CLASS 3A
1. Prattville Christian (24-2)
2. Glenwood (21-4)
3. Winfield (23-6)
4. St. James (16-6)
5. Thomasville (16-6)
6. Gordo (18-12)
7. Vinemont (21-7)
8. Collinsville (17-7)
9. Thorsby (23-7)
10. Fyffe (14-6)
Others nominated: Elkmont (16-9), Flomaton (13-8), Lauderdale Co. (14-11), Lee-Scott (18-9), Phil Campbell (17-10), Piedmont (13-12), Providence Christian (10-11), Slocomb (11-7), T.R. Miller (13-10), Whitesburg Christian (16-10), Wicksburg (11-8).
CLASS 2A
1. Vincent (21-5)
2. G.W. Long (16-8)
3. Ariton (20-6)
4. Decatur Heritage (21-4)
5. Sumiton Christian (18-6)
6. Mars Hill (15-10)
7. Cottonwood (17-4)
8. Red Bay (17-6)
9. St. Luke’s (15-8)
10. North Sand Mountain (19-7)
Others nominated: Bayshore Christian (11-12), Cedar Bluff (14-12)*, Lindsay Lane (16-14), Pike Liberal Arts (13-13), Pleasant Valley (15-10), Reeltown (13-9), Tuscaloosa Academy (9-17).
*--Record includes 4 forfeit losses.
CLASS 1A
1. Appalachian (19-2)
2. Hackleburg (21-5)
3. Addison (20-8)
4. Millry (21-7)
5. Leroy (20-4)
6. Lynn (16-8)
7. Billingsley (16-7)
8. Brantley (12-2)
9. Kinston (11-3)
10. Athens Bible (13-6)
Others nominated: Coosa Christian (11-9), Fayetteville (17-8), Florala (12-7), Sweet Water (13-13), Red Level (10-6), Spring Garden (14-6).
AISA
1. Lakeside (41-4)
2. Macon-East (23-11)
3. Chambers Academy (21-8)
4. Edgewood (17-10)
5. Hope Christian (18-6)
Others nominated: Abbeville Christian (14-13), Clarke Prep (20-4), Fort Dale Academy (18-7).