Alabama Honors Cecil Hurt With Press Box Plaque

The University of Alabama has honored late Crimson Tide sportswriter Cecil Hurt with a plaque in the press box at Bryant-Denny Stadium, and a seat for the 2022 season.

The plaque reads: "Cecil Hurt 1959-2021

"One of the preeminent sportswriters of his time, Cecil Hurt is a name that will be forever intertwined with The University of Alabama and its athletics department. However, Cecil was more. He was a friend and mentor to many journalists who sought his wisdom and counsel. He was also a trusted confidant to coaches and administrators. Cecil possessed the rare ability of building and growing professional relationships while still holding those he covered accountable ― a trait that helped him become one of the most respected scribes in the nation.

"He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Hall of Fame in 2022 and was the recipient of the Mel Allen Media Award from the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2019. Cecil was part of the reporting team that won the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for breaking news for the Tuscaloosa News' coverage of the 2011 Tuscaloosa tornado.

"His father played football for coach Paul "Bear" Bryant, which began Cecil's passion for Tuscaloosa, the University of Alabama and in particular, the athletics department at a young age. He started his career working in the UA Sports Information Office while earning an undergraduate degree from the Capstone. He was hired by the Tuscaloosa News in 1980 where he remained until his death in 2021.

"His voice and opinion mattered to many," the plaque continues. "Most importantly, his friendship and wisdom mattered to all ― not only to those who knew him personally, but those who religiously read his work and considered him a friend. Cecil built a lasting legacy, and he will forever be missed."

Hurt died last November from complications from pneumonia. He was 62.

Donations for the Cecil Hurt Endowed Support Fund for Excellence in Sports Media can be made at give.ua.edu/cecil.

