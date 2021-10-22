    • October 22, 2021
    Alabama State High School Football Scores: Week 10

    Alabama State High School Football Scores: Week 10

    A full listing for high school football scores in the state of Alabama for the weekend of October 21-23, 2021.
    Scores from the Alabama Sports Writers Association, which also compiles the weekly state football rankings.

    Thursday's Scores

    Brooks 47, Wilson 0

    Elba 40, Houston Co. 12

    Faith-Mobile 44, B.C. Rain 7

    John Carroll 45, Wenonah 7

    Leroy 35, Washington Co. 9

    Maplesville 42, Autaugaville 6

    Mars Hill Bible 64, Tharptown 13

    Midfield 52, Francis Marion 6

    Opelika 37, Park Crossing 0

    Pickens Aca. 38, Meadowview 6

    Priceville 56, West Limestone 50 (OT)

    Providence Chr. 41, Daleville 6

    Rehobeth 32, Northside Methodist 8

    Russellville 49, Lee-Huntsville 14

    Tuscaloosa Aca. 42, Monroe Aca. 0

    Last Week's Scores 

    Thursday's Scores

    Brooks 33, Central-Florence 20

    Carver-Birmingham 28, Wenonah 7

    Gordo 27, Fayette Co. 0

    Jemison-Huntsville 54, Lawrence Co. 21

    Lauderdale Co. 35, Colbert Heights 7

    Lee-Montgomery 33, Park Crossing 6

    Mars Hill Bible 42, Red Bay 8

    McKenzie 44, Florala 35

    Mountain Brook 49, Homewood 14

    Northside Methodist 48, Daleville 6

    Parker 63, Cordova 13

    Priceville 28, Deshler 16

    R.A. Hubbard 50, Waterloo 12

    Southside-Selma 52, R.C. Hatch 6

    Theodore 49, LeFlore 8

    West Morgan 38, Wilson 8

    Friday’s Scores

    Addison 22, Hamilton 21

    Alexandria 47, Moody 7

    American Chr. 62, Dallas Co. 28

    Anniston 28, Handley 27

    Ashville 42, Hanceville 0

    Auburn 52, Smiths Station 21

    Austin 42, Albertville 0

    Autauga Aca. 49, Southern Aca. 0

    B.B. Comer 43, Vincent 8

    Baldwin Co. 46, Gulf Shores 7

    Banks Aca. 54, Lakeside 15

    Bayside Aca. 42, Chickasaw 6

    Beauregard 41, Elmore Co. 14

    Benjamin Russell 28, Chilton Co. 14

    Bessemer Aca. 42, Fort Dale Aca. 14

    Beulah 42, Goshen 6

    Bibb Co. 41, Sumter Central 6

    Billingsley 63, Barbour Co. 0

    Bob Jones 56, Grissom 0

    Brantley 46, Red Level 6

    Brilliant 14, Berry 7

    Brookwood 28, Bessemer City 22 (OT)

    BTW-Tuskegee 34, Dale Co. 21

    Calera 34, Wetumpka 29

    Carbon Hill 53, Tarrant 8

    Carroll-Ozark 52, Charles Henderson 22

    Catholic-Montgomery 52, Trinity 7

    Cedar Bluff 30, Appalachian 7

    Center Point 52, St. Clair Co. 16

    Central-Hayneville beat J.F. Shields, forfeit

    Central-Phenix City 48, Dothan 12

    Central-Tuscaloosa 40, Jemison 10

    Chambers Aca. 35, Macon-East 19

    Chelsea 17, Shades Valley 6

    Cherokee Co. 31, Cleburne Co. 17

    Childersburg 50, Pike Co. 13

    Clarke Co. 20, Leroy 14

    Clarke Prep 41, Monroe Aca. 20

    Clay-Chalkville 42, Pinson Valley 23

    Clements 28, Danville 16

    Cleveland 49, Westbrook Chr. 28

    Collinsville 31, Asbury 6

    Cottonwood 54, Zion Chapel 28

    Crenshaw Chr. 49, Abbeville Chr. 0

    Cullman 10, Athens 3

    Daphne 34, Murphy 15

    Davidson 48, Alma Bryant 14

    Decatur 69, Columbia 6

    Decatur Heritage 47, Cherokee 0

    Demopolis 54, Marbury 7

    Douglas 34, West Point 14

    Edgewood 44, Springwood 14

    Elba 41, Ariton 25

    Enterprise 60, Jeff Davis 40

    Escambia Aca. 43, Lighthouse Private (Fla.) 15

    Escambia Co. 36, W.S. Neal 24

    Eufaula 41, Russell Co. 7

    Excel 50, Cottage Hill 31

    Fairfield 28, Ramsay 24

    Fairhope 27, Baker 17

    Fairview 55, Brewer 14

    Faith-Mobile 55, Satsuma 7

    Florence 56, Huntsville 14

    Foley 48, Mary Montgomery 27

    Fort Payne 58, Pell City 14

    G.W. Long 49, Geneva Co. 20

    Gardendale 28, Jackson-Olin 20

    Gaylesville 52, Woodville 28

    Geneva 41, Bullock Co. 14

    Geraldine 20, Fyffe 19

    Good Hope 15, Dora 14

    Greene Co. 57, Washington Co. 6

    Greenville 28, Andalusia 20

    Guntersville 45, Boaz 17

    Hackleburg 44, Vina 20

    Hale Co. 35, Greensboro 16

    Haleyville 55, Curry 8

    Hartselle 56, Hazel Green 7

    Hatton 40, Tharptown 7

    Helena 22, Stanhope Elmore 15

    Hewitt-Trussville 35, Gadsden City 28

    Highland Home 49, Francis Marion 6

    Hillcrest-Evergreen 21, Flomaton 9

    Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 48, Paul Bryant 26

    Hoover 49, Tuscaloosa Co. 7

    Houston Co. 35, Abbeville 14

    Hubbertville 26, Marion Co. 14

    Hueytown 62, McAdory 25

    Huffman 56, Woodlawn 26

    Ider 14, Falkville 0

    Isabella 62, Central-Coosa 0

    Jackson 54, Mobile Chr. 26

    Jackson Aca. 71, Meadowview 14

    James Clemens 21, Sparkman 15

    Jasper 54, Mortimer Jordan 38

    Kinston 33, Pleasant Home 18

    LaFayette 48, Fayetteville 22

    Lamar Co. 21, Sulligent 7

    Lanett 71, Randolph Co. 8

    Leeds 42, Corner 13

    Lee-Huntsville 35, Ardmore 20

    Lee-Scott 42, Hooper 0

    Lexington 20, Colbert Co. 0

    Lincoln 42, Hayden 7

    Linden 58, A.L. Johnson 0

    Lipscomb Aca. (Tenn.) 70, Etowah 10

    Loachapoka 26, Autaugaville 14

    Locust Fork 53, Gaston 19

    Lowndes Aca. 47, Coosa Valley 0

    Luverne 48, Thorsby 6

    Madison Aca. 37, New Hope 7

    Madison Co. 61, DAR 0

    Maplesville 61, Verbena 20

    Marengo 46, Choctaw Co. 12

    McGill-Toolen 55, Blount 12

    McIntosh 26, Southern Choctaw 14

    Midfield 24, Aliceville 14

    Montevallo 54, Holt 6

    Montgomery Aca. 34, Thomasville 16

    Munford 24, White Plains 14

    Muscle Shoals 35, Buckhorn 7

    North Jackson 27, St. John Paul II 9

    North Sand Mountain 39, Whitesburg Chr. 6

    Northside 45, Oak Grove 18

    Notasulga 40, Calhoun 0

    Oakman 28, Vinemont 6

    Ohatchee 54, Pleasant Valley 14

    Oneonta 41, Fultondale 14

    Opelika 35, Valley 0

    Orange Beach 49, J.U. Blacksher 22

    Oxford 26, Springville 17

    Patrician 48, Wilcox Aca. 12

    Phil Campbell 36, East Lawrence 35 (OT)

    Phillips-Bear Creek 59, Shoals Chr. 0

    Pickens Co. 22, Meek 6

    Piedmont 38, Hokes Bluff 14

    Pike Liberal Arts 47, Valiant Cross 7

    Pisgah 20, Section 0

    Pleasant Grove 42, John Carroll 12

    Prattville Chr. 42, Monroe Co. 37

    Providence Chr. 34, New Brockton 20

    Ragland 58, Talladega Co. Central 0

    Ranburne 30, Horseshoe Bend 28

    Randolph 44, Westminster-Huntsville 20

    Reeltown 36, Dadeville 14

    Rehobeth 33, Headland 22

    Rogers 14, West Limestone 13

    Russellville 42, East Limestone 0

    Saks 54, Glencoe 7

    Samson 34, Georgiana 6

    Saraland 49, Robertsdale 6

    Sardis 44, Crossville 22

    Scottsboro 27, Southside-Gadsden 26

    Selma 42, Sipsey Valley 0

    Sidney Lanier 12, Carver-Montgomery 6

    Slocomb 40, Opp 7

    South Choctaw Aca. 26, Pickens Aca. 16

    South Lamar 32, Lynn 26

    Southeastern-Blount 35, West End-Walnut Grove 20

    Spanish Fort 60, Citronelle 10

    Sparta 69, Snook 0

    Spring Garden 29, Sand Rock 28

    St. James 35, Ashford 8

    St. Luke's 35, Fruitdale 8

    St. Paul’s 35, Elberta 6

    Straughn 19, Alabama Chr. 17

    Sumiton Chr. 33, Coosa Chr. 7

    Susan Moore 26, Holly Pond 18

    Sweet Water 40, Millry 6

    Sylacauga 49, Talladega 14

    Sylvania 49, Plainview 31

    Tallassee 21, Holtville 14

    Thompson 48, Oak Mountain 0

    Tuscaloosa Aca. 17, Morgan Aca. 7

    UMS-Wright 38, B.C. Rain 0

    Vestavia Hills 37, Spain Park 6

    Wadley 42, Donoho 0

    Walter Wellborn 66, Weaver 19

    West Blocton 55, Wilcox Central 0

    Wicksburg 23, Houston Aca. 14

    Williamson at Vigor, suspended

    Winfield 48, J.B. Pennington 0

    Winston Co. 34, Cold Springs 7

    Woodland 14, Victory Chr. 6

    Saturday's Score

    Alabama-Deaf 36, Mississippi-Deaf 6

    Monday's Score 

    Suspended from Friday: Vigor 28, Williamson 12

