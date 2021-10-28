Skip to main content
    October 28, 2021
    Alabama State High School Football Scores: Week 11
    Publish date:

    A full listing for high school football scores in the state of Alabama for the weekend of October 28-30, 2021.
    Scores from the Alabama Sports Writers Association, which also compiles the weekly state football rankings.

    Thursday's Games

    Alabama Chr. at Montgomery Aca.

    Austin at Mountain Brook

    Baldwin Co. vs. LeFlore (at Blount)

    Brindlee Mountain at DAR

    Carver-Birmingham at Bullock Co.

    Chickasaw at Francis Marion

    Clarke Co. at Thomasville

    Clay-Chalkville at Oak Mountain

    Clements at Hatton

    Deshler at Colbert Co.

    Fairfield at Central-Tuscaloosa

    Florence at Gardendale

    Greene Co. at Greensboro

    Hackleburg at Phil Campbell

    Hueytown at Spain Park

    LaFayette at Beulah

    Lauderdale Co. at Brooks

    Maplesville at Montevallo

    Monroe Co. at Excel

    Murphy at Fairhope

    New Hope at R.A. Hubbard

    Northside Methodist at Ashford

    Oak Grove at Brookwood

    Orange Beach at McIntosh

    Oxford at Central-Phenix City

    Park Crossing at Jeff Davis

    Parker at Mortimer Jordan

    Pelham at Homewood

    Pickens Co. at Gordo

    Russellville at Madison Aca.

    Sand Rock at Cedar Bluff

    Scottsboro at Fyffe

    Sheffield at East Lawrence

    Slocomb at Geneva Co.

    Southside-Selma at Dallas Co.

    Sparkman at Muscle Shoals

    Springwood at Lakeside

    St. Luke's at Cottage Hill

    St. Paul's vs. Vigor (at Theodore)

    Sulligent at South Lamar

    Valley Head at Collinsville

    Vestavia Hills at Shades Valley

    West Point at Curry

    White Plains at Pleasant Valley

    Woodlawn at Minor

    Woodville at Section

    Last Week's Scores 

    Thursday's Scores

    Brooks 47, Wilson 0

    Elba 40, Houston Co. 12

    Faith-Mobile 44, B.C. Rain 7

    John Carroll 45, Wenonah 7

    Leroy 35, Washington Co. 9

    Maplesville 42, Autaugaville 6

    Mars Hill Bible 64, Tharptown 13

    Midfield 52, Francis Marion 6

    Opelika 37, Park Crossing 0

    Pickens Aca. 38, Meadowview 6

    Priceville 56, West Limestone 50 (OT)

    Providence Chr. 41, Daleville 6

    Rehobeth 32, Northside Methodist 8

    Russellville 49, Lee-Huntsville 14

    Tuscaloosa Aca. 42, Monroe Aca. 0

    Friday’s Scores

    Alabama Chr. 42, Bullock Co. 0

    Alexandria 43, Leeds 7

    Aliceville 41, Winston Co. 24

    American Chr. 48, West Blocton 16

    Andalusia 48, Carroll-Ozark 24

    Anniston 62, Cleburne Co. 26

    Appalachian 62, Woodville 14

    Arab 27, Springville 0

    Ardmore 15, Jemison-Huntsville 12

    Ariton 59, Cottonwood 24

    Ashville 24, Fultondale 14

    Auburn 42, Enterprise 28

    Austin 42, Bob Jones 28

    Autauga Aca. 35, Wilcox Aca. 7

    B.B. Comer 47, Randolph Co. 0

    Baker 35, Daphne 31

    Baldwin Co. 35, Robertsdale 3

    Bessemer Aca. 39, Clarke Prep 32

    Bibb Co. 42, Holt 0

    Brantley 54, Florala 24

    Brewer 35, Lawrence Co. 6

    Briarwood 21, Homewood 18

    BTW-Tuskegee 26, Ashford 14

    Calera 41, Benjamin Russell 17

    Carver-Montgomery 41, Russell Co. 31

    Catholic-Montgomery 56, Goshen 0

    Cedar Bluff 35, Coosa Chr. 7

    Center Point 26, Corner 7

    Central-Coosa 20, Calhoun 6

    Central-Florence 42, Deshler 28

    Chambers Aca. 42, Banks Aca. 8

    Charles Henderson 42, Headland 21

    Chickasaw 30, Excel 28

    Clarke Co. 28, Satsuma 7

    Clay-Chalkville 54, Huffman 0

    Clements 47, Elkmont 22

    Cleveland 40, Sand Rock 7

    Colbert Co. 21, Red Bay 6

    Colbert Heights 27, East Lawrence 8

    Crenshaw Chr. 38, Edgewood 33

    Dadeville 40, Beulah 0

    Davidson 31, Mary Montgomery 20

    Decatur 56, Athens 34

    Decatur Heritage 53, Hackleburg 28

    Demopolis 34, Selma 8

    Donoho 39, Talladega Co. Central 0

    Douglas 48, Crossville 0

    Escambia Aca. 41, Southern Aca. 15

    Etowah 17, Dora 14

    Eufaula 28, Sidney Lanier 6

    Fairfield 46, Cordova 6

    Fairhope 35, Alma Bryant 16

    Fairview 56, Sardis 14

    Fayette Co. 34, Hamilton 13

    Florence 62, Grissom 6

    Fruitdale 48, Southern Choctaw 0

    Fyffe 54, Asbury 0

    G.W. Long 41, Abbeville 0

    Gardendale 40, Mortimer Jordan 13

    Geneva Co. 55, Zion Chapel 28

    Geraldine 63, Collinsville 20

    Glencoe 49, Pleasant Valley 0

    Gordo 42, Curry 0

    Greene Co. 20, J.U. Blacksher 14

    Greensboro 30, Prattville Chr. 21

    Gulf Shores 10, Blount 0

    Guntersville 48, West Point 6

    Handley 43, White Plains 14

    Hartselle 65, Buckhorn 20

    Hatton 38, Sheffield 24

    Hayden 26, St. Clair Co. 20

    Hazel Green 47, Columbia 0

    Hewitt-Trussville 28, Oak Mountain 7

    Highland Home 21, Thorsby 14

    Hillcrest-Evergreen 28, Cottage Hill 14

    Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 42, Bessemer City 0

    Hoover 24, Thompson 21

    Houston Aca. 49, New Brockton 8

    Hubbertville 40, Lynn 14

    Hueytown 58, Paul Bryant 18

    Ider 42, Whitesburg Chr. 7

    Isabella 32, Luverne 13

    J.B. Pennington 7, Susan Moore 0

    Jackson 57, Escambia Co. 0

    Jackson Aca. 34, Sparta 16

    Jackson-Olin 32, Minor 13

    Jacksonville 44, Cherokee Co. 21

    James Clemens 62, Albertville 20

    Keith beat J.F. Shields, forfeit

    Kinston 21, Samson 20 (OT)

    LaFayette 54, Vincent 23

    Lakeside 26, Abbeville Chr. 14

    Lamar Co. 39, Cold Springs 0

    Lanett 57, Horseshoe Bend 7

    Lee-Montgomery 34, Valley 0

    Lincoln 31, Moody 19

    Linden 22, Central-Hayneville 0

    Loachapoka 54, Barbour Co. 0

    Locust Fork 35, West End-Walnut Grove 20

    Lowndes Aca. 47, Cornerstone-Columbiana 0

    Macon-East 49, Springwood 0

    Madison Aca. 48, St. John Paul II 3

    Madison Co. 61, Westminster-Huntsville 28

    Marion Co. 46, Brilliant 6

    McAdory 27, Northridge 11

    McKenzie 42, Georgiana 6

    Meek 28, Berry 7

    Millry 48, McIntosh 18

    Mobile Chr. 24, Williamson 14

    Montevallo 49, Dallas Co. 14

    Montgomery Aca. 38, Monroe Co. 14

    Morgan Aca. 53, Fort Dale Aca. 28

    Mountain Brook 25, Chelsea 0

    Muscle Shoals 42, Cullman 7

    North Jackson 48, New Hope 7

    North Sand Mountain 29, Falkville 14

    Northside 42, Hale Co. 7

    Notasulga 62, Verbena 0

    Oak Grove 28, Haleyville 23

    Oakman 52, Tarrant 0

    Ohatchee 52, Weaver 13

    Oneonta 37, Good Hope 19

    Opp 34, W.S. Neal 8

    Orange Beach 28, St. Luke’s 20

    Oxford 41, Fort Payne 13

    Parker 28, Carver-Birmingham 21

    Pelham 35, Chilton Co. 14

    Phil Campbell 40, Danville 28

    Phillips-Bear Creek 47, Vina 6

    Pickens Co. 27, South Lamar 13

    Piedmont 47, Walter Wellborn 16

    Pike Liberal Arts 49, Glenwood 13

    Pike Road 44, Greenville 0

    Pinson Valley 49, Jasper 27

    Pisgah 14, Tanner 13

    Plainview 57, Brindlee Mountain 21

    Pleasant Grove 46, Ramsay 28

    Prattville 36, Jeff Davis 9

    R.A. Hubbard 46, Shoals Chr. 0

    R.C. Hatch 58, A.L. Johnson 0

    Ragland 18, Victory Chr. 13

    Ranburne 43, Fayetteville 29

    Randolph 55, DAR 7

    Red Level 33, Pleasant Home 22

    Reeltown 22, Pike Co. 6

    Rogers 23, West Morgan 20

    Saks 21, Hokes Bluff 7

    Saraland 49, Citronelle 0

    Scottsboro 24, Pell City 19

    Section 24, Hanceville 14

    Shades Valley 35, Woodlawn 13

    Shelby Co. 48, Jemison 7

    Sipsey Valley 13, Central-Tuscaloosa 12

    Slocomb 14, Wicksburg 7

    Smiths Station 43, Dothan 17

    Southside-Selma 32, Thomasville 7

    Spain Park 35, Tuscaloosa Co. 7

    Spanish Fort 35, McGill-Toolen 14

    Sparkman 28, Huntsville 27

    Spring Garden 49, Southeastern-Blount 12

    St. James 49, Geneva 26

    St. Paul’s 41, LeFlore 7

    Straughn 21, Dale Co. 18

    Sulligent 21, Addison 7

    Sweet Water 54, Choctaw Co. 0

    Sylacauga 35, Holtville 16

    Sylvania 35, East Limestone 21

    T.R. Miller 30, Flomaton 29 (OT)

    Talladega 51, Elmore Co. 37

    Tallassee 39, Central-Clay Co. 28

    Theodore 51, Foley 14

    Trinity 52, Childersburg 6

    UMS-Wright 38, Elberta 3

    Valiant Cross 51, Hooper 7

    Valley Head 49, Sumiton Chr. 21

    Vestavia Hills 21, Gadsden City 14 (OT)

    Vigor 40, St. Michael 21

    Vinemont 41, Holly Pond 6

    Waterloo 56, Cherokee 0

    Westbrook Chr. 54, Gaston 12

    Wetumpka 8, Stanhope Elmore 7

    Wilcox Central 22, Sumter Central 14

    Winfield 51, Carbon Hill 0

    Winterboro 38, Woodland 13

    Saturday's Scores

    South Choctaw Aca. 51, Snook 18

    Alabama-Deaf at Model-Deaf (D.C.), canceled

