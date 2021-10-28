Alabama State High School Football Scores: Week 11

Scores from the Alabama Sports Writers Association, which also compiles the weekly state football rankings.

Thursday's Games

Alabama Chr. at Montgomery Aca.

Austin at Mountain Brook

Baldwin Co. vs. LeFlore (at Blount)

Brindlee Mountain at DAR

Carver-Birmingham at Bullock Co.

Chickasaw at Francis Marion

Clarke Co. at Thomasville

Clay-Chalkville at Oak Mountain

Clements at Hatton

Deshler at Colbert Co.

Fairfield at Central-Tuscaloosa

Florence at Gardendale

Greene Co. at Greensboro

Hackleburg at Phil Campbell

Hueytown at Spain Park

LaFayette at Beulah

Lauderdale Co. at Brooks

Maplesville at Montevallo

Monroe Co. at Excel

Murphy at Fairhope

New Hope at R.A. Hubbard

Northside Methodist at Ashford

Oak Grove at Brookwood

Orange Beach at McIntosh

Oxford at Central-Phenix City

Park Crossing at Jeff Davis

Parker at Mortimer Jordan

Pelham at Homewood

Pickens Co. at Gordo

Russellville at Madison Aca.

Sand Rock at Cedar Bluff

Scottsboro at Fyffe

Sheffield at East Lawrence

Slocomb at Geneva Co.

Southside-Selma at Dallas Co.

Sparkman at Muscle Shoals

Springwood at Lakeside

St. Luke's at Cottage Hill

St. Paul's vs. Vigor (at Theodore)

Sulligent at South Lamar

Valley Head at Collinsville

Vestavia Hills at Shades Valley

West Point at Curry

White Plains at Pleasant Valley

Woodlawn at Minor

Woodville at Section

Last Week's Scores

Thursday's Scores

Brooks 47, Wilson 0

Elba 40, Houston Co. 12

Faith-Mobile 44, B.C. Rain 7

John Carroll 45, Wenonah 7

Leroy 35, Washington Co. 9

Maplesville 42, Autaugaville 6

Mars Hill Bible 64, Tharptown 13

Midfield 52, Francis Marion 6

Opelika 37, Park Crossing 0

Pickens Aca. 38, Meadowview 6

Priceville 56, West Limestone 50 (OT)

Providence Chr. 41, Daleville 6

Rehobeth 32, Northside Methodist 8

Russellville 49, Lee-Huntsville 14

Tuscaloosa Aca. 42, Monroe Aca. 0

Friday’s Scores

Alabama Chr. 42, Bullock Co. 0

Alexandria 43, Leeds 7

Aliceville 41, Winston Co. 24

American Chr. 48, West Blocton 16

Andalusia 48, Carroll-Ozark 24

Anniston 62, Cleburne Co. 26

Appalachian 62, Woodville 14

Arab 27, Springville 0

Ardmore 15, Jemison-Huntsville 12

Ariton 59, Cottonwood 24

Ashville 24, Fultondale 14

Auburn 42, Enterprise 28

Austin 42, Bob Jones 28

Autauga Aca. 35, Wilcox Aca. 7

B.B. Comer 47, Randolph Co. 0

Baker 35, Daphne 31

Baldwin Co. 35, Robertsdale 3

Bessemer Aca. 39, Clarke Prep 32

Bibb Co. 42, Holt 0

Brantley 54, Florala 24

Brewer 35, Lawrence Co. 6

Briarwood 21, Homewood 18

BTW-Tuskegee 26, Ashford 14

Calera 41, Benjamin Russell 17

Carver-Montgomery 41, Russell Co. 31

Catholic-Montgomery 56, Goshen 0

Cedar Bluff 35, Coosa Chr. 7

Center Point 26, Corner 7

Central-Coosa 20, Calhoun 6

Central-Florence 42, Deshler 28

Chambers Aca. 42, Banks Aca. 8

Charles Henderson 42, Headland 21

Chickasaw 30, Excel 28

Clarke Co. 28, Satsuma 7

Clay-Chalkville 54, Huffman 0

Clements 47, Elkmont 22

Cleveland 40, Sand Rock 7

Colbert Co. 21, Red Bay 6

Colbert Heights 27, East Lawrence 8

Crenshaw Chr. 38, Edgewood 33

Dadeville 40, Beulah 0

Davidson 31, Mary Montgomery 20

Decatur 56, Athens 34

Decatur Heritage 53, Hackleburg 28

Demopolis 34, Selma 8

Donoho 39, Talladega Co. Central 0

Douglas 48, Crossville 0

Escambia Aca. 41, Southern Aca. 15

Etowah 17, Dora 14

Eufaula 28, Sidney Lanier 6

Fairfield 46, Cordova 6

Fairhope 35, Alma Bryant 16

Fairview 56, Sardis 14

Fayette Co. 34, Hamilton 13

Florence 62, Grissom 6

Fruitdale 48, Southern Choctaw 0

Fyffe 54, Asbury 0

G.W. Long 41, Abbeville 0

Gardendale 40, Mortimer Jordan 13

Geneva Co. 55, Zion Chapel 28

Geraldine 63, Collinsville 20

Glencoe 49, Pleasant Valley 0

Gordo 42, Curry 0

Greene Co. 20, J.U. Blacksher 14

Greensboro 30, Prattville Chr. 21

Gulf Shores 10, Blount 0

Guntersville 48, West Point 6

Handley 43, White Plains 14

Hartselle 65, Buckhorn 20

Hatton 38, Sheffield 24

Hayden 26, St. Clair Co. 20

Hazel Green 47, Columbia 0

Hewitt-Trussville 28, Oak Mountain 7

Highland Home 21, Thorsby 14

Hillcrest-Evergreen 28, Cottage Hill 14

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 42, Bessemer City 0

Hoover 24, Thompson 21

Houston Aca. 49, New Brockton 8

Hubbertville 40, Lynn 14

Hueytown 58, Paul Bryant 18

Ider 42, Whitesburg Chr. 7

Isabella 32, Luverne 13

J.B. Pennington 7, Susan Moore 0

Jackson 57, Escambia Co. 0

Jackson Aca. 34, Sparta 16

Jackson-Olin 32, Minor 13

Jacksonville 44, Cherokee Co. 21

James Clemens 62, Albertville 20

Keith beat J.F. Shields, forfeit

Kinston 21, Samson 20 (OT)

LaFayette 54, Vincent 23

Lakeside 26, Abbeville Chr. 14

Lamar Co. 39, Cold Springs 0

Lanett 57, Horseshoe Bend 7

Lee-Montgomery 34, Valley 0

Lincoln 31, Moody 19

Linden 22, Central-Hayneville 0

Loachapoka 54, Barbour Co. 0

Locust Fork 35, West End-Walnut Grove 20

Lowndes Aca. 47, Cornerstone-Columbiana 0

Macon-East 49, Springwood 0

Madison Aca. 48, St. John Paul II 3

Madison Co. 61, Westminster-Huntsville 28

Marion Co. 46, Brilliant 6

McAdory 27, Northridge 11

McKenzie 42, Georgiana 6

Meek 28, Berry 7

Millry 48, McIntosh 18

Mobile Chr. 24, Williamson 14

Montevallo 49, Dallas Co. 14

Montgomery Aca. 38, Monroe Co. 14

Morgan Aca. 53, Fort Dale Aca. 28

Mountain Brook 25, Chelsea 0

Muscle Shoals 42, Cullman 7

North Jackson 48, New Hope 7

North Sand Mountain 29, Falkville 14

Northside 42, Hale Co. 7

Notasulga 62, Verbena 0

Oak Grove 28, Haleyville 23

Oakman 52, Tarrant 0

Ohatchee 52, Weaver 13

Oneonta 37, Good Hope 19

Opp 34, W.S. Neal 8

Orange Beach 28, St. Luke’s 20

Oxford 41, Fort Payne 13

Parker 28, Carver-Birmingham 21

Pelham 35, Chilton Co. 14

Phil Campbell 40, Danville 28

Phillips-Bear Creek 47, Vina 6

Pickens Co. 27, South Lamar 13

Piedmont 47, Walter Wellborn 16

Pike Liberal Arts 49, Glenwood 13

Pike Road 44, Greenville 0

Pinson Valley 49, Jasper 27

Pisgah 14, Tanner 13

Plainview 57, Brindlee Mountain 21

Pleasant Grove 46, Ramsay 28

Prattville 36, Jeff Davis 9

R.A. Hubbard 46, Shoals Chr. 0

R.C. Hatch 58, A.L. Johnson 0

Ragland 18, Victory Chr. 13

Ranburne 43, Fayetteville 29

Randolph 55, DAR 7

Red Level 33, Pleasant Home 22

Reeltown 22, Pike Co. 6

Rogers 23, West Morgan 20

Saks 21, Hokes Bluff 7

Saraland 49, Citronelle 0

Scottsboro 24, Pell City 19

Section 24, Hanceville 14

Shades Valley 35, Woodlawn 13

Shelby Co. 48, Jemison 7

Sipsey Valley 13, Central-Tuscaloosa 12

Slocomb 14, Wicksburg 7

Smiths Station 43, Dothan 17

Southside-Selma 32, Thomasville 7

Spain Park 35, Tuscaloosa Co. 7

Spanish Fort 35, McGill-Toolen 14

Sparkman 28, Huntsville 27

Spring Garden 49, Southeastern-Blount 12

St. James 49, Geneva 26

St. Paul’s 41, LeFlore 7

Straughn 21, Dale Co. 18

Sulligent 21, Addison 7

Sweet Water 54, Choctaw Co. 0

Sylacauga 35, Holtville 16

Sylvania 35, East Limestone 21

T.R. Miller 30, Flomaton 29 (OT)

Talladega 51, Elmore Co. 37

Tallassee 39, Central-Clay Co. 28

Theodore 51, Foley 14

Trinity 52, Childersburg 6

UMS-Wright 38, Elberta 3

Valiant Cross 51, Hooper 7

Valley Head 49, Sumiton Chr. 21

Vestavia Hills 21, Gadsden City 14 (OT)

Vigor 40, St. Michael 21

Vinemont 41, Holly Pond 6

Waterloo 56, Cherokee 0

Westbrook Chr. 54, Gaston 12

Wetumpka 8, Stanhope Elmore 7

Wilcox Central 22, Sumter Central 14

Winfield 51, Carbon Hill 0

Winterboro 38, Woodland 13

Saturday's Scores

South Choctaw Aca. 51, Snook 18

Alabama-Deaf at Model-Deaf (D.C.), canceled