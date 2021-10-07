    • October 7, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI TIXASWA
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Alabama State High School Football Scores: Week 8

    Getty Images

    Publish date:

    Alabama State High School Football Scores: Week 8

    A full listing for high school football scores in the state of Alabama for the weekend of October 7-9, 2021.
    Author:

    Scores from the Alabama Sports Writers Association, which also compiles the weekly state football rankings.

    Thursday's Games

    A.L. Johnson at J.F. Shields

    Autaugaville at Billingsley

    Baconton Charter (Ga.) at Barbour Co.

    Briarwood at Mountain Brook

    Calera at Helena

    Charles Henderson at Rehobeth

    Chelsea at Huffman

    Faith-Mobile at Vigor

    Glenwood at Hooper

    J.U. Blacksher at Clarke Co.

    James Clemens at Grissom

    John Carroll at Ramsay

    Lauderdale Co. at Phil Campbell

    LeFlore at Elberta

    Madison Co. at Madison Aca.

    McGill-Toolen at Robertsdale

    Murphy at Alma Bryant

    Park Crossing at Valley

    Pelham at Benjamin Russell

    Russell Co. at Sidney Lanier

    Sheffield at Tharptown

    St. John Paul II at Westminster-Huntsville

    SEE ALSO: ASWA 2021 High School Football Rankings: Week 8

    Last Week's Scores 

    Thursday's Scores

    B.B. Comer 40, Horseshoe Bend 7

    B.C. Rain 39, LeFlore 0

    Chelsea 42, Woodlawn 7

    Dallas Co. 48, Sumter Central 0

    Fayetteville 50, Randolph Co. 8

    G.W. Long 49, Zion Chapel 0

    Huntsville 56, Albertville 21

    Liberty Co. (Fla.) 40, Northside Methodist 21

    Lincoln 27, Corner 26

    Oak Mountain 35, Spain Park 7

    Parker 48, John Carroll 0

    Patrician 43, South Choctaw Aca. 0

    Sidney Lanier 43, Park Crossing 0

    Sumiton Chr. 28, Gaylesville 12

    Wicksburg 66, Daleville 22

    Winterboro 58, Talladega Co. Central 0

    Friday's Scores

    Addison 37, Cold Springs 13

    Alabama Chr. 55, Ashford 16

    Alexandria 35, Hayden 0

    Aliceville 46, Lamar Co. 28

    American Chr. 49, Holt 0

    Andalusia 41, Headland 2

    Anniston 55, White Plains 12

    Arab 17, Pell City 6

    Ariton 49, Abbeville 6

    Autauga Aca. 21, Munroe (Fla.) 12

    Autaugaville 69, Barbour Co. 0

    Baker 61, Murphy 19

    Banks Aca. 46, Abbeville Chr. 13

    Bayside Aca. 28, Flomaton 21

    Berry 59, Lynn 18

    Bibb Co. 55, Wilcox Central 8

    Billingsley 47, Verbena 8

    Blount 40, Robertsdale 7

    Bob Jones 25, Sparkman 21

    Brantley 46, Samson 18

    Briarwood 28, Shades Valley 7

    Brooks 27, West Limestone 20

    Buckhorn 45, Columbia 8

    Calera 20, Stanhope Elmore 3

    Catholic-Montgomery 63, Pike Co. 0

    Cedar Bluff 54, Woodville 12

    Central-Clay Co. 62, Talladega 7

    Central-Phenix City 21, Auburn 7

    Cherokee Co. 34, Munford 21

    Chickasaw 34, Cottage Hill 7

    Childersburg 41, Beulah 21

    Choctaw Co. 54, A.L. Johnson 0

    Clarke Co. 74, Washington Co. 0

    Clay-Chalkville 46, Jackson-Olin 14

    Cleveland 49, Southeastern-Blount 0

    Coosa Valley 34, Cornerstone-Columbiana 6

    Cottonwood 36, Houston Co. 22

    Cullman 17, Decatur 14

    Dadeville 60, Goshen 0

    Dale Co. 33, Bullock Co. 12

    Daphne 55, Alma Bryant 7

    DAR 15, St. John Paul II 10

    Decatur Heritage 52, Waterloo 14

    Deshler 49, Wilson 6

    Dora 32, Fultondale 0

    Dothan 29, Carroll-Ozark 15

    East Lawrence 54, Elkmont 28

    East Limestone 48, Lawrence Co. 14

    Edgewood 39, Lakeside 34

    Elba 47, Geneva Co. 7

    Escambia Aca. 22, Chipley (Fla.) 7

    Eufaula 33, Valley 0

    Fairhope 45, Mary Montgomery 6

    Fairview 21, Boaz 18

    Fort Dale Aca. 54, Hooper 35

    Fort Payne 28, Scottsboro 0

    Fruitdale 20, McIntosh 6

    Fyffe 45, Plainview 19

    Gadsden City 21, Tuscaloosa Co. 16

    Geneva 34, Straughn 21

    Geraldine 53, Brindlee Mountain 0

    Glenwood 21, Monroe Aca. 14

    Good Hope 20, Etowah 19

    Greenville 40, Rehobeth 14

    Grissom 29, Austin 24

    Gulf Shores 44, Citronelle 7

    Guntersville 63, Sardis 6

    Hackleburg 62, Shoals Chr. 12

    Hale Co. 47, Monroe Co. 6

    Haleyville 31, Hamilton 29

    Handley 35, Jacksonville 20

    Hartselle 45, Athens 34

    Helena 48, Chilton Co. 40

    Hillcrest-Evergreen 37, Linden 0

    Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 49, Northridge 14

    Hokes Bluff 35, Weaver 0

    Holly Pond 59, Tarrant 6

    Homewood 49, Huffman 14

    Hoover 34, Hewitt-Trussville 10

    Hubbertville 48, South Lamar 33

    Ider 36, Victory Chr. 7

    Isabella 24, Highland Home 18 (OT)

    J.B. Pennington 43, Carbon Hill 42

    Jackson 30, Williamson 12

    James Clemens 45, Florence 42

    Keith 35, Central-Hayneville 8

    Kinston 35, Florala 20

    LaFayette 33, Ranburne 14

    Lanett 47, Vincent 6

    Lauderdale Co. 49, Clements 20

    Leeds 28, Center Point 0

    Lee-Huntsville 48, Brewer 28

    Lee-Montgomery 33, Carver-Montgomery 15

    Lee-Scott 35, Bessemer Aca. 12

    Leroy 47, J.U. Blacksher 21

    Lexington 42, Hatton 8

    Lowndes Aca. 37, Crenshaw Chr. 26

    Luverne 45, Calhoun 0

    Macon-East 28, Jackson Aca. 12

    Madison Aca. 42, Randolph 16

    Marbury 10, Sipsey Valley 7

    Mars Hill Bible 25, Colbert Co. 20

    McAdory 40, Brookwood 7

    McGill-Toolen 31, Baldwin Co. 21

    McKenzie 40, Pleasant Home 6

    Meek 34, Marion Co. 8

    Midfield 26, Winston Co. 6

    Millry 34, Marengo 20

    Minor 54, Jasper 44

    Montevallo 37, West Blocton 36

    Moody 63, St. Clair Co. 0

    Muscle Shoals 56, Hazel Green 7

    North Jackson 20, Madison Co. 15

    Northside 34, Fayette Co. 0

    Notasulga 32, Loachapoka 12

    Oak Grove 50, Curry 16

    Oakman 32, Susan Moore 14

    Ohatchee 28, Piedmont 24

    Oneonta 34, Hanceville 6

    Opelika 52, Russell Co. 35

    Opp 41, Providence Chr. 18

    Paul Bryant 38, Bessemer City 13

    Pelham 41, Wetumpka 21

    Pensacola Catholic (Fla.) 10, Mobile Chr. 8

    Phil Campbell 42, Colbert Heights 7

    Phillips-Bear Creek 76, Cherokee 0

    Pickens Aca. 33, Southern Aca. 27

    Pickens Co. 53, Brilliant 0

    Pike Liberal Arts 42, Tuscaloosa Aca. 14

    Pike Road 60, Charles Henderson 6

    Pinson Valley 40, Mortimer Jordan 24

    Pisgah 44, North Sand Mountain 20

    Pleasant Grove 27, Fairfield 25

    Prattville 17, Enterprise 16

    Priceville 58, Rogers 43

    R.A. Hubbard 55, Vina 26

    R.C. Hatch 50, J.F. Shields 0

    Ragland 25, Donoho 0

    Ramsay 34, Carver-Birmingham 21

    Red Bay 34, Sheffield 20

    Red Level 22, Georgiana 14

    Russellville 51, Ardmore 0

    Saks 61, Pleasant Valley 0

    Sand Rock 56, Locust Fork 14

    Saraland 28, Spanish Fort 16

    Section 21, Falkville 6

    Selma 32, Jemison 7

    Shelby Co. 22, Central-Tuscaloosa 14

    Slocomb 35, New Brockton 7

    Southside-Gadsden 13, Springville 6

    Southside-Selma 36, Prattville Chr. 7

    Spring Garden 47, Gaston 0

    St. James 52, BTW-Tuskegee 24

    St. Luke’s 31, Greene Co. 0

    St. Michael 42, W.S. Neal 6

    St. Paul’s 55, Satsuma 14

    Sweet Water 48, Southern Choctaw 6

    Sylacauga 42, Elmore Co. 24

    Sylvania 49, Asbury 6

    T.R. Miller 39, Excel 0

    Tallassee 35, Beauregard 7

    Tanner 47, Whitesburg Chr. 12

    Theodore 36, Davidson 3

    Thomasville 36, Greensboro 6

    Thompson 49, Vestavia Hills 7

    Thorsby 46, Francis Marion 12

    Trinity 17, Reeltown 14

    UMS-Wright 34, Faith-Mobile 26

    Valiant Cross 38, Morgan Aca. 25

    Valley Head 41, Appalachian 24

    Vigor 46, Escambia Co. 0

    Wadley 29, Woodland 0

    Walter Wellborn 51, Glencoe 10

    Wenonah 40, Cordova 27

    West End-Walnut Grove 17, Westbrook Chr. 13

    West Morgan 27, Central-Florence 24

    West Point 43, Crossville 6

    Westminster-Huntsville 31, New Hope 28

    Wilcox Aca. 53, Snook 0

    Winfield 41, Vinemont 8

    Saturday’s Score

    Jeff Davis 22, Smiths Station 13

    Football
    ASWA

    Alabama State High School Football Scores: Week 8

    39 seconds ago
    Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer
    All Things Bama

    Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: Texas A&M Tight End Jalen Wydermyer

    3 hours ago
    Member Exclusive
    Crimson Corner
    All Things Bama

    Crimson Corner: Alabama Basketball's Non-Conference Schedule Tiptoes Risk/Reward Line

    5 hours ago
    1942 Cotton Bowl game program cover: Alabama vs. Texas A&M
    History

    Throwback Thursday: 1942 Cotton Bowl, Alabama vs. Texas A&M

    7 hours ago
    Alabama softball on field recognition at Bryant Denny Stadium
    All Things Bama

    NIL Success Highlights the Ever-Growing Popularity of Alabama Softball

    9 hours ago
    Crimson Tikes: War Elephant
    All Things Bama

    Throwback Crimson Tikes: Rollercoaster

    11 hours ago
    Alabama coach Frank Thomas, center, with quarterback Harry Gilmer, left, and center Vaughn Mancha.
    All Things Bama

    Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 7, 2021

    18 hours ago
    Nick Saban, Alabama football practice, October 4, 2021
    All Things Bama

    Nick Saban Details Internal Motivation of Players Heading into Texas A&M Game

    Oct 6, 2021