    • October 15, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI TIXASWA
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Alabama State High School Football Scores: Week 9

    Getty Images

    Publish date:

    Alabama State High School Football Scores: Week 9

    A full listing for high school football scores in the state of Alabama for the weekend of October 14-16, 2021.
    Author:

    Scores from the Alabama Sports Writers Association, which also compiles the weekly state football rankings.

    Thursday's Scores

    Brooks 33, Central-Florence 20

    Carver-Birmingham 28, Wenonah 7

    Gordo 27, Fayette Co. 0

    Jemison-Huntsville 54, Lawrence Co. 21

    Lauderdale Co. 35, Colbert Heights 7

    Lee-Montgomery 33, Park Crossing 6

    Mars Hill Bible 42, Red Bay 8

    McKenzie 44, Florala 35

    Mountain Brook 49, Homewood 14

    Northside Methodist 48, Daleville 6

    Parker 63, Cordova 13

    Priceville 28, Deshler 16

    R.A. Hubbard 50, Waterloo 12

    Southside-Selma 52, R.C. Hatch 6

    Theodore 49, LeFlore 8

    West Morgan 38, Wilson 8

    SEE ALSO: ASWA 2021 High School Football Rankings: Week 9

    Last Week's Scores

    Thursday's Scores

    Baconton Charter (Ga.) 57, Barbour Co. 6

    Billingsley 35, Autaugaville 13

    Charles Henderson 40, Rehobeth 7

    Chelsea 41, Huffman 34

    Clarke Co. 54, J.U. Blacksher 8

    Elberta 31, LeFlore 12

    Glenwood 62, Hooper 6

    Helena 31, Calera 21

    J.F. Shields 22, A.L. Johnson 12

    James Clemens 31, Grissom 13

    Lauderdale Co. 13, Phil Campbell 6

    Macon-East 50, Banks Aca. 22

    Madison Aca. 42, Madison Co. 7

    McGill-Toolen 38, Robertsdale 31

    Mountain Brook 14, Briarwood 0

    Murphy 14, Alma Bryant 7

    Pelham 20, Benjamin Russell 14

    Ramsay 28, John Carroll 6

    Sheffield 47, Tharptown 0

    Sidney Lanier 45, Russell Co. 23

    Vigor 21, Faith-Mobile 19

    Westminster-Huntsville 35, St. John Paul II 7

    Friday's Scores

    Alabama Chr. 33, Geneva 7

    Alexandria 51, Lincoln 13

    American Chr. 41, Wilcox Central 0

    Anniston 26, Munford 3

    Ariton 42, Zion Chapel 6

    Asbury 36, Brindlee Mountain 30

    Athens 27, Buckhorn 24

    Austin 31, Huntsville 21

    Autauga Aca. 31, Escambia Aca. 17

    B.B. Comer 58, Fayetteville 21

    Baldwin Co. 63, Citronelle 0

    Bayside Aca. 35, Cottage Hill 7

    Bibb Co. 35, West Blocton 29

    Boaz 49, Douglas 20

    Bob Jones 62, Albertville 21

    Brantley 46, Georgiana 0

    Brewer 43, Jemison-Huntsville 36

    Brooks 22, West Morgan 21

    Bullock Co. 46, Ashford 26

    Carver-Montgomery 20, Eufaula 12

    Catholic-Montgomery 44, Childersburg 0

    Cedar Bluff 27, Gaylesville 10

    Center Point 46, Hayden 6

    Central-Clay Co. 36, Holtville 0

    Central-Phenix City 42, Prattville 21

    Chambers Aca. 49, Edgewood 7

    Cherokee 16, Vina 6

    Chickasaw 40, Millry 14

    Clay-Chalkville 58, Mortimer Jordan 9

    Clements 47, East Lawrence 34

    Cleveland 61, Gaston 7

    Coosa Chr. 21, Valley Head 14

    Coosa Valley 55, Abbeville Chr. 24

    Cordova 22, Carver-Birmingham 20

    Crestview (Fla.) 27, Andalusia 21

    Cullman 42, Columbia 8

    Dallas Co. 33, Holt 0

    Danville 41, Elkmont 7

    Daphne 28, Mary Montgomery 14

    DAR 35, New Hope 13

    Decatur 24, Hazel Green 17

    Decatur Heritage 48, R.A. Hubbard 16

    Demopolis 59, Jemison 7

    Deshler 27, Rogers 14

    Dora 21, Ashville 0

    Dothan 20, Jeff Davis 18

    East Limestone 42, Ardmore 0

    Elba 82, Abbeville 14

    Enterprise 49, Smiths Station 35

    Etowah 44, Hanceville 0

    Fairfield 34, Wenonah 7

    Fairhope 21, Theodore 12

    Fairview 55, Crossville 6

    Fayette Co. 27, Haleyville 0

    Flomaton 21, Excel 12

    Florala 19, Pleasant Home 12

    Florence 42, Sparkman 0

    Foley 34, Davidson 31

    Fort Payne 24, Southside-Gadsden 16

    Fyffe 42, North Sand Mountain 14

    G.W. Long 38, Cottonwood 12

    Gardendale 31, Minor 14

    Geneva Co. 40, Houston Co. 21

    Good Hope 28, Fultondale 3

    Gordo 54, Hamilton 0

    Goshen 15, Pike Co. 13

    Greenville 20, Carroll-Ozark 7

    Hackleburg 34, Phillips-Bear Creek 17

    Handley 42, Cherokee Co. 14

    Hartselle 52, Muscle Shoals 35

    Hatton 16, Red Bay 14

    Hewitt-Trussville 49, Vestavia Hills 35

    Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 30, McAdory 7

    Hoover 52, Spain Park 10

    Houston Aca. 54, Providence Chr. 0

    Hubbertville 33, Brilliant 0

    Hueytown 75, Northridge 55

    Isabella 79, Calhoun 6

    J.B. Pennington 55, Tarrant 6

    Jackson 42, W.S. Neal 8

    Jackson Aca. 58, Pickens Aca. 0

    Jackson-Olin 52, Jasper 31

    Jacksonville 35, Cleburne Co. 28

    LaFayette 42, Horseshoe Bend 21

    Lamar Co. 23, Addison 14

    Lanett 59, Ranburne 0

    Leeds 45, St. Clair Co. 12

    Lee-Huntsville 39, Lawrence Co. 12

    Lee-Scott 16, Valiant Cross 0

    Leroy 28, St. Luke's 0

    Linden 38, R.C. Hatch 6

    Loachapoka 42, Verbena 20

    Lowndes Aca. 36, Lakeside 6

    Luverne 44, Francis Marion 0

    Maplesville 27, Notasulga 0

    Marbury 17, Shelby Co. 14

    Marengo 20, Fruitdale 8

    Marion Co. 26, South Lamar 14

    Mars Hill Bible 21, Lexington 13

    McKenzie 26, Kinston 15

    Meek 46, Lynn 15

    Midfield 70, Cold Springs 8

    Mobile Chr. 43, St. Michael 20

    Monroe Aca. 34, Fort Dale Aca. 20

    Montevallo 48, Sumter Central 6

    Montgomery Aca. 21, Greensboro 0

    Moody 41, Corner 13

    Morgan Aca. 21, Bessemer Aca. 20

    Northside beat Curry, forfeit

    Northside Methodist 19, New Brockton 13

    Oak Mountain 47, Tuscaloosa Co. 3

    Oakman 55, Carbon Hill 0

    Ohatchee 41, Glencoe 14

    Oneonta 35, Scottsboro 14

    Opelika 21, Lee-Montgomery 20 (OT)

    Opp 49, Wicksburg 6

    Orange Beach 44, Washington Co. 13

    Oxford 26, Arab 24

    Patrician 56, Southern Aca. 33

    Paul Bryant 43, Brookwood 40

    Pickens Co. 25, Berry 6

    Piedmont 56, Pleasant Valley 12

    Pike Road 56, Headland 27

    Pine Forest (Fla.) 34, Baker 14

    Pisgah 28, Ider 6

    Plainview 41, Collinsville 7

    Pleasant Grove 42, Parker 28

    Prattville Chr. 28, Central-Hayneville 18

    Priceville 41, Central-Florence 20

    Randolph 24, North Jackson 14

    Reeltown 48, Beulah 7

    Saks 65, Weaver 7

    Samson 30, Red Level 8

    Sand Rock 42, West End Walnut Grove 27

    Saraland 41, Gulf Shores 16

    Section 35, Whitesburg Chr. 0

    Selma 16, Central-Tuscaloosa 6

    Shades Valley 10, Homewood 8

    Slocomb 57, Daleville 0

    Snook 24, Meadowview 14

    Southeastern-Blount 41, Locust Fork 13

    Southern Choctaw 52, Choctaw Co. 0

    Southside-Selma 42, Monroe Co. 12

    Spanish Fort 34, Blount 26

    Sparta 38, South Choctaw Aca. 7

    Spring Garden 36, Westbrook Chr. 7

    Springville 24, Pell City 21

    Springwood 62, Cornerstone-Columbiana 26

    St. James 45, Dale Co. 20

    St. Paul's 35, B.C. Rain 7

    Straughn 28, BTW-Tuskegee 22

    Sulligent 35, Winston Co. 0

    Sumiton Chr. 41, Appalachian 21

    Sweet Water 48, McIntosh 0

    Sylacauga 42, Beauregard 14

    Sylvania 41, Geraldine 28

    T.R. Miller 20, Hillcrest-Evergreen 0

    Tallassee 34, Talladega 0

    Tanner 35, Falkville 28

    Thomasville 25, Hale Co. 0

    Thompson 41, Gadsden City 7

    Thorsby 54, Central-Coosa 0

    Trinity 28, Dadeville 0

    Tuscaloosa Aca. 42, Clarke Prep 14

    UMS-Wright 42, Satsuma 7

    Valley 12, Park Crossing 7

    Vincent 51, Randolph Co. 6

    Vinemont 50, Susan Moore 42

    Wadley 55, Ragland 14

    Walter Wellborn 30, Hokes Bluff 10

    Waterloo 34, Shoals Chr. 0

    West Limestone 47, Wilson 16

    West Point 14, Sardis 8

    Wetumpka 21, Chilton Co. 7

    Williamson 41, Escambia Co. 6

    Winfield 46, Holly Pond 0

    Winterboro 39, Victory Chr. 13

    Woodland 48, Talladega Co. Central 0

    Saturday’s Score

    Florida-Deaf 52, Alabama-Deaf 26

    Football
    ASWA

    Alabama State High School Football Scores: Week 9

    just now
    Nick Saban practice
    All Things Bama

    The Three Questions Facing Alabama Football Moving Forward

    2 hours ago
    2022 NFL Draft logo (Raiders)
    Bama/NFL

    Which Alabama Player Has Seen his Draft Stock Dramatically Rise?

    7 hours ago
    Jaden-Bradley-1
    Recruiting

    Remaining 2022 Alabama Basketball Targets

    8 hours ago
    Crimson Corner
    All Things Bama

    Crimson Corner: In Order for Alabama Football to Bounce Back, It Must First Learn to Finish

    9 hours ago
    Member Exclusive
    Crimson Tikes Snoopy tribute
    All Things Bama

    Throwback Thursday: Less Cowbell

    10 hours ago
    Sylvester Croom and Mike Shula, 2005
    All Things Bama

    Throwback Thursday: It's the 15-Year Anniversary of Sylvester Croom's Win

    11 hours ago
    Kaylee Tow
    All Things Bama

    How Two Offseason Decisions Bolstered the Alabama Softball Roster

    13 hours ago