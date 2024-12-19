First 2024-25 Alabama State High School Basketball Rankings
The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school basketball rankings, the last of the season, began with teams reporting results to their local sports writers, and those writers nominating teams for consideration.
Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Girls
Class 7A
1. Hoover (11-2)
2. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (16-0)
3. Vestavia Hills (12-1)
4. Auburn (13-2)
5. Foley (14-0)
6. Bob Jones (10-4)
7. Hewitt-Trussville (11-3)
8. Daphne (9-4)
9. Albertville (13-2)
10. Central-Phenix City (10-1)
Others nominated: Davidson (9-6), Dothan (9-4), Enterprise (6-6), Fairhope (7-4), Huntsville (8-6), James Clemens (8-8), Prattville (12-3), Sparkman (7-7).
Class 6A
1. Park Crossing (15-0)
2. Hazel Green (11-4)
3. Chelsea (9-4)
4. Mortimer Jordan (9-4)
5. Hartselle (13-2)
6. Mountain Brook (11-4)
7. Buckhorn (9-6)
8. Fort Payne (12-2)
9. McGill-Toolen (8-5)
10. Gardendale (8-4)
Others nominated: Benjamin Russell (12-4), Blount (10-5), Central-Tuscaloosa (10-5), Cullman (9-7), Helena (7-6), Northridge (11-3).
Class 5A
1. Scottsboro (11-1)
2. Ramsay (11-3)
3. Moody (5-2)
4. Guntersville (8-5)
5. Wenonah (16-3)
6. West Point (12-2)
7. Sardis (13-2)
8. St. Paul's (13-1)
9. Selma (6-1)
10. Priceville (8-5)
Others nominated: Andalusia (6-1), Briarwood (7-7), Carroll (8-3), Jacksonville (11-3), UMS-Wright (11-3).
Class 4A
1. Good Hope (10-2)
2. Trinity (9-3)
3. Pleasant Grove (14-3)
4. Plainview (14-3)
5. Deshler (8-4)
6. Madison Academy (14-1)
7. Prattville Christian (9-4)
8. Jackson (4-2)
9. Geneva (10-4)
10. Danville (12-2)
Others nominated: Cherokee Co. (8-1), Dora (10-5), East Lawrence (9-3), Madison Co. (9-4), Opp (5-3), Wilson (13-2).
Class 3A
1. Lauderdale Co. (11-0)
2. St. James (13-1)
3. Hale Co. (11-5)
4. Mars Hill Bible (7-3)
5. Glencoe (10-3)
6. Midfield (11-2)
7. Holly Pond (11-4)
8. Locust Fork (7-2)
9. Vinemont (9-3)
10. Wicksburg (11-2)
Others nominated: Colbert Co. (7-2), Collinsville (5-3), Clements (5-7), T.R. Miller (4-0).
Class 2A
1. Decatur Heritage (12-3)
2. Winston Co. (11-0)
3. Lexington (9-2)
4. Cold Springs (7-5)
5. Sand Rock (11-2)
6. Belgreen (12-2)
7. Lanett (6-4)
8. Abbeville (10-0)
9. Sulligent (7-3)
10. Pisgah (7-3)
Others nominated: Cedar Bluff (9-4), Luverne (10-5), North Sand Mountain (9-5), Providence Christian (7-3), Vincent (6-2), Washington Co. (7-2), Westminster-Oak Mountain (5-5).
Class 1A
1. Spring Garden (10-0)
2. Ider (13-1)
3. Winterboro (10-1)
4. Kinston (13-0)
5. Marion Co. (9-4)
6. Keith (10-2)
7. Elba (2-0)
8. R.C. Hatch (9-2)
9. Brilliant (8-3)
10. McIntosh (7-2)
Others nominated: Georgiana (5-5), Hackleburg (8-4).
Alabama Independent School Association (AISA) Girls
1. Springwood (8-0)
2. Fort Dale Academy (5-1)
3. Macon East (6-3)
4. Hooper (8-3)
5. Ezekiel Academy (11-2)
6. Evangel-Montgomery (7-3)
7. Edgewood Academy (6-5)
8. North River (9-2)
9. Lowndes Academy (NA)
10. Chambers Academy (6-4)
Others nominated: None.
Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Boys
Class 7A
1. Hoover (13-0)
2. Huntsville (14-0)
3. Central-Phenix City (11-3)
4. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (12-2)
5. James Clemens (11-5)
6. Austin (10-3)
7. Baker (11-3)
8. Dothan (13-1)
9. Auburn (13-3)
10. Enterprise (8-1)
Others nominated: Bob Jones (8-7), Fairhope (9-2), Florence (9-3), Hewitt-Trussville (10-3), Oak Mountain (13-2), Vestavia Hills (8-3).
Class 6A
1. Clay-Chalkville (10-5)
2. Huffman (13-3)
3. Cullman (12-1)
4. Oxford (10-4)
5. Mountain Brook (11-3)
6. Buckhorn (8-4)
7. Pinson Valley (10-4)
8. Hazel Green (9-4)
9. Jemison-Huntsville (10-4)
10. Northridge (10-4)
Others nominated: Athens (10-2), Fort Payne (8-3), Hartselle (8-5), Helena (8-4), Jasper (8-4), McAdory (8-6), McGill-Toolen (7-5), Minor (9-3), Murphy (9-3), Paul Bryant (9-5), Pelham (9-7), Saraland (11-2).
Class 5A
1. Ramsay (10-5)
2. Wenonah (10-5)
3. Williamson (9-2)
4. Guntersville (8-3)
5. Selma (7-0)
6. LeFlore (7-4)
7. Carroll-Ozark (9-3)
8. Leeds (10-3)
9. Andalusia (5-2)
10. Brewer (11-1)
Others nominated: Briarwood (8-5), Charles Henderson (8-5), East Limestone (9-4), Russellville (4-2), UMS-Wright (7-4).
Class 4A
1. Fairfield (13-1)
2. Madison Academy (8-4)
3. Plainview (10-4)
4. Good Hope (11-1)
5. Jackson (1-1)
6. BTW-Tuskegee (12-1)
7. Alexandria (7-1)
8. Hokes Bluff (9-2)
9. New Hope (8-4)
10. Cherokee Co. (2-2)
Others nominated: Central-Florence (8-1), Deshler (7-4), Escambia Co. (6-4), Randolph (9-4), Tarrant (9-4), Wilson (11-3).
Class 3A
1. Midfield (8-4)
2. Montgomery Academy (9-1)
3. Hale Co. (9-5)
4. Hillcrest-Evergreen (10-4)
5. Mars Hill Bible (8-1)
6. Lee-Scott (13-1)
7. Southside-Selma (6-1)
8. Sumter Central (6-3)
9. Glencoe (12-3)
10. Wilcox Central (9-4)
Others nominated: Carbon Hill (10-1), Colbert Co. (7-3), Collinsville (7-3), Geraldine (8-4), Houston Academy (1-1), Lauderdale Co. (7-4), Piedmont (4-2), Whitesburg Christian (6-6).
Class 2A
1. Section (9-2)
2. Pisgah (5-1)
3. Providence Christian (9-1)
4. Abbeville (10-1)
5. Decatur Heritage (5-5)
6. Red Bay (10-4)
7. Tuscaloosa Academy (4-0)
8. Sand Rock (8-5)
9. North Sand Mountain (4-7)
10. G.W. Long (10-3)
Others nominated: Vincent (5-4), Westminster-Oak Mountain (4-5).
Class 1A
1. Skyline (10-2)
2. Oakwood (10-4)
3. Georgiana (7-2)
4. Spring Garden (8-0)
5. Pleasant Home (9-0)
6. Florala (7-1)
7. R.C. Hatch (6-2)
8. McKenzie (5-1)
9. Coosa Christian (6-1)
10. Sumiton Christian (9-1)
Others nominated: Hackleburg (6-3).
Alabama Independent School Association (AISA) Boys
1. Valiant Cross (9-0)
2. Hooper (10-0)
3. Evangel-Montgomery (8-1)
4. Bessemer Academy (6-0)
5. Edgewood (9-3)
6. Wilcox Academy (3-1)
7. Escambia Academy (10-2)
8. Abbeville Christian (5-4)
9. Hope-Oxford (9-2)
10. Springwood (2-3)
Others nominated: Fort Dale Academy (2-3), Patrician (4-0), Sparta (3-3).
