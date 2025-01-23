Late January 2024-25 Alabama State High School Basketball Rankings
The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school basketball rankings, the third of the season, began with teams reporting results to their local sports writers, and those writers nominating teams for consideration.
Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Girls
Class 7A
1. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (25-0)
2. Vestavia Hills (23-2)
3. Hoover (22-4)
4. Bob Jones (18-7)
5. Auburn (21-5)
6. Foley (20-2)
7. Daphne (18-6)
8. Albertville (24-3)
9. Hewitt-Trussville (15-11)
10. Central-Phenix City (16-5)
Others nominated: Davidson (13-8), Dothan (13-7), Enterprise (13-7), Prattville (22-5), Sparkman (12-11).
Class 6A
1. Park Crossing (24-1)
2. Hazel Green (19-8)
3. Hartselle (22-3)
4. Mortimer Jordan (15-6)
5. McGill-Toolen (16-6)
6. Mountain Brook (17-6)
7. Chelsea (18-8)
8. Fort Payne (21-4)
9. Homewood (17-10)
10. Benjamin Russell (19-6)
Others nominated: Buckhorn (14-8), Gardendale (16-6), Jasper (18-9), Oxford (15-8).
Class 5A
1. Scottsboro (21-4)
2. Ramsay (20-7)
3. Wenonah (22-3)
4. Moody (13-6)
5. West Point (18-4)
6. St. Paul's (19-2)
7. Selma (16-1)
8. Sardis (21-5)
9. Priceville (16-7)
10. Jacksonville (18-6)
Others nominated: Andalusia (13-3), Briarwood (16-9), East Limestone (18-5), UMS-Wright (17-8).
Class 4A
1. Trinity (21-4)
2. Madison Academy (24-2)
3. Deshler (23-3)
4. Good Hope (19-5)
5. Pleasant Grove (18-5)
6. Plainview (21-6)
7. Prattville Christian (16-8)
8. St. Michael (18-3)
9. Geneva (16-5)
10. Montgomery Catholic (13-5)
Others nominated: Anniston (16-5), Cherokee Co. (17-3), Danville (18-7), Dora (17-8), East Lawrence (16-5), Escambia Co. (10-4), Jackson (13-5).
Class 3A
1. Lauderdale Co. (23-1)
2. St. James (24-2)
3. Mars Hill Bible (18-4)
4. Midfield (21-3)
5. Hale Co. (16-6)
6. Vinemont (19-4)
7. T.R. Miller (16-1)
8. Holly Pond (16-7)
9. Glenwood (15-6)
10. Locust Fork (12-7)
Others nominated: Glencoe (16-6), Lee-Scott (11-11), Northside Methodist (14-8), Saks (13-4), Wicksburg (16-8).
Class 2A
1. Decatur Heritage (19-7)
2. Cold Springs (14-8)
3. Sand Rock (18-6)
4. Lanett (14-6)
5. Belgreen (19-5)
6. Abbeville (20-1)
7. Winston Co. (19-4)
8. Sulligent (16-3)
9. North Sand Mountain (18-8)
10. Pisgah (14-7)
Others nominated: Cedar Bluff (13-8), Providence Christian (16-6), Ranburne (19-2).
Class 1A
1. Spring Garden (27-1)
2. Ider (21-4)
3. Winterboro (19-1)
4. Kinston (20-0)
5. Keith (17-5)
6. R.C. Hatch (17-3)
7. Elba (10-2)
8. Marion Co. (15-9)
9. McIntosh (16-5)
10. Waterloo (16-7)
Others nominated: Brilliant (16-8), Francis Marion (12-5), Hackleburg (14-8).
Alabama Independent School Association (AISA) Girls
1. Springwood (15-0)
2. Clarke Prep (15-0)
3. Fort Dale Academy (10-2)
4. Evangel-Montgomery (13-5)
5. Hooper (11-6)
6. Lowndes Academy (9-3)
7. Edgewood Academy (13-8)
8. North River (11-4)
9. Macon East (9-6)
10. Chambers Academy (8-9)
Others nominated: None.
Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Boys
Class 7A
1. Hoover (24-0)
2. Central-Phenix City (22-4)
3. Huntsville (25-1)
4. Austin (21-6)
5. Dothan (22-2)
6. Baker (19-6)
7. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (19-6)
8. Auburn (20-7)
9. Enterprise (15-5)
10. Fairhope (16-5)
Others nominated: Albertville (20-8), Bob Jones (17-10), Daphne (15-7), Florence (18-7), Hewitt-Trussville (19-8), James Clemens (15-9), Oak Mountain (19-7), Tuscaloosa Co. (15-9), Vestavia Hills (16-7).
Class 6A
1. Mountain Brook (20-3)
2. Huffman (19-4)
3. Oxford (17-6)
4. Clay-Chalkville (18-7)
5. Buckhorn (17-6)
6. Saraland (19-3)
7. Pinson Valley (14-8)
8. Minor (19-5)
9. Cullman (23-4)
10. Paul Bryant (18-6)
Others nominated: Athens (15-6), Fort Payne (15-6), Gadsden City (15-10), Hazel Green (14-10), Homewood (15-10), Jasper (18-7), Jemison-Huntsville (14-10), McAdory (15-10), McGill-Toolen (15-7), Murphy (16-7), Muscle Shoals (12-6), Northridge (18-7).
Class 5A
1. Ramsay (20-7)
2. Williamson (16-3)
3. Selma (16-1)
4. East Limestone (18-5)
5. Wenonah (16-7)
6. Guntersville (17-7)
7. Leeds (16-5)
8. LeFlore (16-8)
9. Charles Henderson (14-6)
10. West Point (17-6)
Others nominated: Andalusia (13-6), Brewer (18-5), Briarwood (16-8), Carroll-Ozark (16-7), Russellville (13-6), UMS-Wright (14-8).
Class 4A
1. Fairfield (22-3)
2. Plainview (20-4)
3. Alexandria (20-3)
4. Madison Academy (18-7)
5. BTW-Tuskegee (19-4)
6. Good Hope (18-6)
7. Jackson (13-4)
8. Anniston (16-3)
9. New Hope (17-6)
10. Cherokee Co. (8-6)
Others nominated: Ashville (13-7), Brooks (18-8), Central-Florence (16-5), Escambia Co. (11-6), Fayette Co. (14-5), Fultondale (13-12), Hokes Bluff (16-6), Madison Co. (16-7), Randolph (13-9), Tarrant (16-6).
Class 3A
1. Midfield (18-5)
2. Montgomery Academy (22-2)
3. Hale Co. (13-6)
4. Mars Hill Bible (17-5)
5. Lee-Scott (19-4)
6. Piedmont (13-5)
7. Houston Academy (12-4)
8. Southside-Selma (11-4)
9. Glenwood (17-5)
10. Slocomb (16-4)
Others nominated: Carbon Hill (19-5), Collinsville (13-6), Glencoe (18-5), Hillcrest-Evergreen (17-10), Ohatchee (14-7), Sumter Central (12-7), Whitesburg Christian (12-13), Wilcox Central (15-8).
Class 2A
1. Providence Christian (21-2)
2. Abbeville (17-3)
3. Tuscaloosa Academy (13-1)
4. Decatur Heritage (13-9)
5. Section (16-6)
6. Sand Rock (15-10)
7. North Sand Mountain (10-12)
8. Red Bay (15-7)
9. G.W. Long (14-7)
10. Pisgah (9-6)
Others nominated: Gaston (11-13).
Class 1A
1. Spring Garden (23-0)
2. Georgiana (17-4)
3. Skyline (17-5)
4. Oakwood (17-8)
5. Florala (13-1)
6. Pleasant Home (12-2)
7. Brantley (17-2)
8. Coosa Christian (15-5)
9. R.C. Hatch (13-3)
10. McKenzie (11-5)
Others nominated: Hackleburg (16-5), Hubbertville (17-5), Maplesville (10-2), Sumiton Christian (15-2).
Alabama Independent School Association (AISA) Boys
1. Valiant Cross (21-1)
2. Escambia Academy (18-2)
3. Bessemer Academy (12-1)
4. Hooper (18-2)
5. Evangel-Montgomery (14-4)
6. Banks Academy (9-3)
7. Springwood (11-6)
8. Abbeville Christian (11-6)
9. Edgewood (13-8)
10. Sparta (6-7)
Others nominated: Hope-Oxford (11-4), Patrician (6-1).
The Alabama Sports Writers Association is a professional organization for sports writers and editors throughout the state, or any person involved in disseminating sports information or publicity in Alabama including but not limited to sports information personnel, publicists of professional organizations or facilities, or publicists of non-profit organizations sponsoring or governing sporting events. The ASWA is a non-profit organization.
The ASWA prep committee's primary responsibilities include conducting regular top-10 rankings of a variety of high school sports, and select all-state teams in those sports as well. The committee will determine the winner of a variety of annual awards including the annual Mr. Football winner, and the Jimmy Smothers Courage Award.
For more information, check out the ASWA home page or Welcome to the Alabama Sports Writers Association; ASWA Bylaws.
