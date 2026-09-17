11 Former Crimson Tide Players Serving as Team Captains: Bama in the NFL Week 2

One of the highest honors a football player can receive at any level is to be named a team captain, especially when it’s determined by his peers.

That isn’t always the case in the National Football League, the peers part, as teams have different ways of determining who sports the “C” patch on their jerseys. Sometimes it’s simply determined by the head coach, and on others it’s a mark of longevity and experience.

Some teams, including the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks this season, assign captains on a weekly basis. Some teams have just one person serving as a captain on either the offense or defense, while other can have as many as six. Eight teams don’t have special-team captains.

You get the idea, every team does it differently. Regardless, the recognition still translates to responsibility and respect.

This season, there are 11 former Alabama Crimson Tide players serving as captains for their NFL teams:

Will Anderson Jr., Texans

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Jets

Derrick Henry, Ravens

Jalen Hurts, Eagles

Xavier McKinney, Packers

Calvin Ridley, Titans

DeVonta Smith, Eagles

Patrick Surtain II, Broncos

Quinnen Williams, Cowboys

Mack Wilson, Cardinals

Bryce Young, Panthers

Among them, one player stands out as having been a captain for five or more seasons, the MVP of Super Bowl LIX, Jalen Hurts. Believe it or not, last week was the beginning of his seventh NFL season with the Philadelphia Eagles, sixth as their starting quarterback. That’s also when he was first named a captain by his teammates, Sept. 6, 2021, ahead of his second NFL season. The gold “C” patch he wears represents for 5-plus consecutive years as a captain.

Bama in the NFL Player of the Week

Derrick Henry opened the season by rushing for 144 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Ravens’ 41-23 win at Indianapolis. The scores brought his career total to 125 rushing touchdowns, and moved him ahead of Marcus Allen (123) for third in NFL history behind just Emmitt Smith (164) and LaDainian Tomlinson (145).

It was the eighth time he notched three rushing touchdowns in a game, tying him with Marshall Faulk for the fifth-most in league history (Tomlinson 12, Jim Brown 10, Smith and Priest Holmes nine), and he because the all-time leader in career games with at least 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns with 26 (Brown and Tomlinson with 25). It was also his eighth game with at least 100 rushing yards and three touchdowns, but he’s only third on that list behind Tomlinson (10) and Brown (nine).

Derrick Henry opened the season looking like the same old King Henry 👑



24 CAR, 144 RUYDS, 3 TD, 1 REC, 19 REC YDS pic.twitter.com/ZakMAFzYy4 — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) September 13, 2026

Bama in the NFL Statistical Leaders Detroit running back Jahmyr Gibbs took the early lead in rushing yards among former Crimson Tide players with 156, and the league lead in scrimmage yards with 186, while also scoring two touchdowns as the Lions edged the Saints in overtime, 31-30.



Gibbs, who has 51 scrimmage touchdowns (41 rushing, 10 receiving) in 50 career games, became the fifth player in NFL history with at least 50 scrimmage touchdowns in his first 50 games, joining Chuck Foreman (55), Brown (53), Larry Johnson (52) and Allen (51).



SEASON

Category, Name, Team, Statistic (Second)

Passing yards: Bryce Young 361 (Jalen Hurts 203)

Passer rating: Jalen Hurts 122. 2 (Bryce Young 110.3)

Rushing yards: Jahmyr Gibbs 156 (Derrick Henry 144)

Receptions: Jahmyr Gibbs 5 (Jameson Williams 4)

Receiving yards: DeVonta Smith 53 (Jameson Williams 45)

Touchdowns scored: Derrick Henry 3* (Jahmyr Gibbs 2)

Interceptions: Josh Jobe 1* (none)

Forced fumbles: Marlon Humphrey, Dallas Turner and Quinnen Williams 1

Tackles: Jordan Battle and Jihaad Campbell 9

Tackles for a loss: Jonathan Allen and Josh Jobe 1

Sacks: Jonathan Allen, Jihaad Campbell and Dallas Turner 1



CAREER

Category, Name, Statistic (Second)

Passing yards: Tua Tagovailoa 18,166 (Jalen Hurts 18,094)

Passer rating: Tua Tagovailoa 96.4 (Jalen Hurts 94.7)

Rushing yards: Derrick Henry 13,162* (Josh Jacobs 7,803)

Receptions: Calvin Ridely 405 (DeVonta Smith 388)

Receiving yards: Calvin Ridley 5,678 (DeVonta Smith 5,072)

Touchdowns scored: Derrick Henry 130* (Josh Jacobs 76)

Interceptions: Marlon Humphrey 23 (Minkah Fitzpatrick 21)

Forced fumbles: Marlon Humphrey 18 (Quinnen Williams 9)

Tackles: Minkah Fitzpatrick 459 (Marlon Humphrey 409)

Tackles for a loss: Jonathan Allen 68 (Daron Payne 65)

Sacks: Jonathan Allen 46.5 (Quinnen Williams 41.5)

Bama in the NFL Week 2 Tracker

For the full set of statistics on how the former Crimson Tide players did this week, check out our elaborate Bama in the NFL Week 2 Tracker. It will be updated throughout the weekend until every game is concluded:

Bama in the NFL Week 2 Tracker | Kristi Patrick/BamaCentral

Bama in the NFL Game of the Week

If Tua Tagovailoa makes his first start for the Atlanta Falcons (which we kind of doubt after not practicing Wednesday due to an oblique strain), we’ll have our first head-to-head game at quarterback with Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers. Young had the third-most passing yards in the league last week with 361 against the Chicago Bears, to go with three passing touchdowns and ran in another.

For option 2 we’re going in a different direction, with Washington at Dallas. Why? Because we want to see Cowboys guard Tyler Booker up against Commanders nose tackle Daron Payne, and there’s also the defensive tackle comparison matchup of Quinnen Williams on Dallas. In the bigger picture the rivals might play with some desperation to avoid an 0-2 start.

Bama in the NFL Week 2 Key Matchup

It's a very interesting week for position matchups, so we’ll do two. First, keep an eye on the cornerback matchup of Marlon Humphrey and Kool-Aid McKinstry with the Saints at the Ravens. On Week 1, Humphrey had four tackles, a forced fumble and fumble recovery, and a pass defended. The last time he faced New Orleans he had seven tackles, a sack, a tackle for a loss and a pass defended. Last week, McKinstry had seven tackles and a pass defended.

Second, the Bengals at Texans will feature Jonathan Allen and Will Anderson Jr. Allen is coming off his debut with Cincinnati, registering three tackles and a sack, and among former Crimson Tide players is the active leader in sacks (see above). Anderson, an All-Pro last season, had three tackles and a half-sack for Houston last week and could be more than a pain in the rear for Joe Burrow.

Bama in the NFL Trivia Question of the Week

Name the only four players in NFL history who have more multiple-score touchdown games than Henry’s 36?

See below for answer

Travelmation advisor | Kristi Patrick

How to Watch: Bama in the NFL Week 2

Streaming options include CBS on Paramount+, NBC on Peacock, NFL+



Thursday, Sept. 17

Lions at Bills, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon)



Sunday, Sept. 20

Vikings at Bears, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Eagles at Titans, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Packers at NY Jets, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Panthers at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Saints at Ravens, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Bengals at Texans, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Browns at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Steelers at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Raiders at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Jaguars at Broncos, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Commanders at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Seahawks at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Dolphins at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Colts at Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)



Monday, Sept. 21

Giants at Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)





Players are listed by team on both the Week 2 tracker and our active player listing. Both are updated on a regular basis.

Bama In the NFL Week 2 Notes

Patrick Mahomes threw at Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II just once during Monday’s win at Kansas City, resulting in a 6-yard completion. Last season, when targeted 10 or more yards downfield, Surtain yielded just a 15.8 percent completion rate.

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson became the became the third-fastest player in NFL history to reach 8,500 receiving yards, doing so in 95 games, which trails only Lance Alworth and Julio Jones (both 90 games).

Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson told SportsRadio 94WIP the injury than landed him on the IR and out for four weeks was a bone bruise. "A few weeks ago, [I] got rolled up on in practice. I thought as weeks went by, it would get better. It didn’t, and we kind of went out there and finally got some imaging on it [after the game], and figured out what was wrong with it." Dickerson also said he "played like (expletive)," and "I was a complete liability."

Alabama had three players account for 9 NFL touchdowns in Week 1 🤯 pic.twitter.com/fNMhe4500G — DraftKings Sports (@DKSports) September 16, 2026

Bama in the NFL Trivia Answer

Jerry Rice has the record for multiple touchdown games at 46, followed by Tomlinson (44), Smith (39) and Randy Moss (37).

The Ultimate Bama in the NFL Database

• The database includes the complete breakdown of every former Crimson Tide player in the NFL’s contract information and status, including teams, positions, jersey numbers and draft information.

• Can’t remember what team a player is on this season? Our listing of active Alabama players in the NFL is by team, status designation and position.

• Check out the unque All-Time Crimson Tide Players in the NFL and each Alabama draft selection by year, team and position, along with AFL, expansion and supplemental picks. Plus every Crimson Tide player who has participated in a Super Bowl, those who were on a Super Bowl roster, and Alabama’s impressive collection of Super Bowl MVPs.

• A thorough look at where Alabama was considered Position U during the Nick Saban era, both on offense and defense, and how his former Crimson Tide players are closing in on $4 billion made in the NFL.

• The Crimson Tide's influence on the NFL has been immense. A full listing of Alabama's All-Pros and impact on every franchise. Also, check out Alabama's history on the annual NFL Top 100 list as voted by the players.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.