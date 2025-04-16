2025 NFL Draft Profile: Alabama Punter James Burnip
Nick Saban sent over 130 Alabama players to the NFL via the draft during his tenure as the Crimson Tide's head football coach, but only one of those players was a punter.
James Burnip has the opportunity to become the first Alabama punter drafted since JK Scott was selected in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft and just the fourth ever Crimson Tide punter drafted.
Because punters are easier to pick up in free agency than other positions, it can be very challenging to get drafted as a punter. Iowa punter Tory Taylor was the only punter picked in last year's draft.
After decommitting from Ole Miss and flipping to Alabama out of Australia, Burnip steadily improved over his Crimson Tide career and became one of the best punters in the country by his senior season. He went from averaging 39.1 yards per punt in his freshman campaign to 45.4 in 2024.
Burnip has the skills and size to become an NFL punter and hopes to hear his name called at the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin later this month.
Player Info
Jersey: No. 86
Position: Punter
Hometown: Mount Macedon, Victoria, Austrailia
High School: Victoria University, Melbourne
Recruiting Class: 2021
Recruiting Rating: 4.5 star punter in his class by prokicker.com
Did he play in an All-Star Game? No
Accomplishments
- During his senior season, Burnip ranked fourth in the SEC and ninth nationally with a 45.4 yards per punt mark
- He helped Alabama limit opponents to a 1.00 yards per punt return mark that led the nation in 2024
- Ray Guy award semifinalist in 2023 and 2024
- 2023 first team All-American by Pro Football Focus
- 2023 second team All-SEC
NFL Combine/Pro Day
Height: 6-6
Weight: 235 pounds
Hand: 8 5/8"
Arm: 31 7/8’’
Wing: 78 4/8"
40-yard dash: DNP
10-yard split: DNP
Vertical jump: DNP
Broad jump: DNP
What They're Saying
Long-levered punter who hits the ball with consistent ball flight and hang time to rack up impressive net totals. Burnip showed improvement with his touch punts and ability to bury teams inside their own territory while proving he could consistently flip the field. He needs to prove he can build on his 2024 results, but Burnip has the tools to become an NFL punter.- Lance Zierlein, NFL.com Draft Analyst
Mock Draft
The Athletic has Burnip getting selected in the sixth round by the Buffalo Bills.
Projection
Rounds 4-6
The Last Word
Burnip at the NFL combine on what separates him from other punters in this year's draft:
"I would just say my hang time and distance really helps a lot. I think just having that playing time at Alabama, playing in the SEC, playing in a tough conference every year, playing in big stadiums, hostile environments and stuff like that. It's definitley helped me become a better punter and player. Just all those sorts of things instead of just my natural ability to kick the ball and pin 'em on the sidelines."
This is the second story in a series of profiles of former players who could be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.