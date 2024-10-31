5 Players to Watch Second Half of Season: Bama in the NFL, Week 9 Tracker
It always seems a little odd that the Natinal Football League hits the midway point of its season at roughly the same time the college game is beginning its stretch run, but that's the scheduling reality. If anything it's only getting more misaligned with the NCAA beginning its regular season earlier, and the professionals going into February with the Super Bowl.
So yes, the college game is about to its final month of the regular season, while the NFL heads into Week 9, with Week 18 set to be played in January so there's a lot more football to be played in 2024-25. The one constant between them both is that teams want to be playing their best the closer they get to the postseason, and with the NFL loosening restrictions on trades you're seeing more and more transactions. The trading deadline is next week, Nov. 5, but a number of moves have already impacted numerous former Alabama Crimson Tide players.
We're only going to list five, but first need to get the quarterbacks out of way because Alabama fans should already be keeping an eye on them moving forward. Tua Tagovailoa is back playing from his latest concussion setback, Mac Jones remains in Jacksonville as a high-profile backup, and Bryce Young is back at the helm at Carolina, but for how long? Last week he had a season-high 224 passing yards and two touchdowns at Denver.
That leaves Jalen Hurts, of course, as the Eagles (5-2) have Super Bowl aspirations but are in second place in the NFC East behind the surprising Washington Commanders. Last week, had had two rushing touchdowns and a 119.3 rating at Cincinnati to become the first player in NFL history with multiple rushing touchdowns and a 100-plus passer rating in consecutive games. The only other player in NFL history with three rushing scores, a touchdown pass and a passer rating topping 130 in a game was Greg Landry of the Detroit Lions on Oct. 1, 1972 at Chicago).
Nevertheless, here are five who's roles are on the rise:
1. Jerry Jeudy
With Amari Cooper getting traded to Buffalo, Jerry Jeudy has a significantly bigger role with the Browns, who also have a new starting quarterback in Jameis Winston. Last week he had five catches for a season-high 79 yards as Cleveland knocked off the Ravens, while Elijah Moore had a season high eight catches for 85 yards, and Cedric Tillman had seven receptions and a career-high 99 yards, to go with his first two touchdowns. The Browns also have running back Nick Chubb back. Despite being 2-6, they're a team that no one really wants to play again.
2. Cam Robinson
It's not that the Jacksonville Jaguars suddenly thought that Cam Robinson was expendable, but he was in the final year of his contract and the team's chances of making the postseason are bleak. In Minnesota, he's a replacement for Christian Darrisaw, who tore his ACL and MCL last week. The Vikings didn't have to give up much to get him as Robinson is 29, and despite having lost two straight are still very much looking like a playoff team.
3. Jahmyr Gibbs
With back-to-back 100-yard rushing performances, Jahmyr Gibbs is becoming one unique offensive threat for the Lions. Last week the running back had 137 rushing yards and his sixth touchdown. He's topped 70 yards in each game this season. He's seventh in league rushing with 591 yards, one yard behind Najee Harris, but with just 92 carries. In comparison, Harris has 136. Incidentally, Josh Jacobs is fourth with 667 yards on 145 attempts. There's no doubt that Alabama is still Running Back U.
4. Daron Payne
It's a little unfair to say that Daron Payne is helping vill the void by Jonathan Allen's season-ended injury as Allen is more versatile a player, but the Commanders needs him to step up regardless. Last week he notched his first sack of the season. He seems to always play well against this week's opponent, the Giants. In the last meeting he had a forced fumble and fumble recovery.
5. Calvin Ridley
Ridley tied his career high with 10 receptions last week after the Tennessee Titans traded DeAndre Hopkins to the Kansas City Chiefs. The 143 yards marked the seventh time he's topped 125 yards in a game, but it was his first since the 2020 season.
He's clearly the top receiving option in Tennessee, where quarterback Will Levis has been struggling and dealing with a shoulder injury.
NFL Week 9 Tracker
For the full set of statistics on how the former Crimson Tide players did this week, check out our Bama in the NFL Week 9 Tracker. It will be updated throughout the weekend until every game is concluded.
Game of the Week
It has to be Miami at Buffalo due to the Tagovailoa storyline as he's facing the same division rival that he suffered the last concussion against in Week 2. In his first game back last week he competed 28 of 38 passes (73.7 percent) for 234 yards. He's topped 200 passing yards in each of his previous four visits to Buffalo and the 2-5 Dolphins desperately need a win.
Best Matchup
We're going a little out of the norm for this one and highlighting the defensive line matchuo between the Texans and Jets. Will Anderson Jr. is third in league sacks with 7.5 this season, and is aiming for notching at least one for the fourth straight game. Meanwhile, Quinnen Williams had 1.5 sacks last week and seems to be heating up for the Jets. Getting linebacker C.J. Mosley back from a toe injury obviously helps as well, as DeMeco Ryans' team could deliver essentially deliver a knockout blow to the Jets' dwindling playoff chances.
Incidentally, Anderson was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month. He recorded 17 tackles, seven tackles for loss, five sacks, a fumble recovery and a pass defensed. The tackles for loss led the NFL and five sacks led the AFC. Anderson was the third former Alabama defensive lineman to win the honor, joining Antwan Odom (September, 2009) and Williams (October, 2022).
Bama in the NFL: Week 9 Notes
- Xavier McKinney continues to have a huge season with Green Bay, and last week had his league-leading sixth interception of the season during the 30-27 win at Jacksonville. He's just the fifth player since 2000 with an interception in six of his team’s first eight games of a season, joining Corey Chavous (2003 with Minnesota), Trevon Diggs (2021 with Dallas), Doug Evans (2001 with Carolina) and Brian Russell (2003 with Minnesota). On Thursday, he was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month after tallying19 tackles, three passes defensed, two interceptions, a fumble recovery and a sack in October. He was the only player with multiple interceptions, a sack and a fumble recovery. He's just the third former Crimson Tide safety to be named a Player of the Month (Landon Collins, Nov. 2016 and Eddie Jackson, Nov. 2018).
“When you have a guy like McKinney, who’s instinctive, really good ball skills, can see it, feel it, he’s got six picks right now. So, you get in the quarterback’s face and cause him to make a throw he shouldn’t and it’s just a little bit off, that guy’s going to make you pay.”- Lions coach Dan Campbell
- Washington's dramatic Hail Mary against Chicago didn't include any former Crimson Tide players, but did you know it was the first 50-yard game-winning touchdown pass as time expired since Week 14 of the 2018 season when Miami’s Ryan Tannehill connected on a 69-yard pass to Kenyan Drake.
- Baltimore running back Derrick Henry continues to have a a remarkable season and leads the league with 1,012 scrimmage yards (including 946 rushing). Last week he became the first player in NFL history with a touchdown in each of his first eight games with a team, and his overall streak reached 10 games. He joined John Riggins (13 consecutive games, 1982-83) as the only players over the age of 30 to record a touchdown in 10 consecutive games.
- Surprising stat: DeVonta Smith has been Hurts' top target this season in Philadelphia, but he hasn't had a 100-yard game yet. The 85 on six catches at Cincinnati was his most so far.
