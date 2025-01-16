5 Things For Crimson Tide Fans to Watch: Bama In NFL Divisional Playoff Tracker
For the second time in less than a month, the Houston Texans will be making the trip to Kansas City to face the two-time defending Super Bowl champions, where the Chiefs are a perfect 8-0 this season. They've also won seven consecutive postseason games. The only teams in history to have longer playoff streaks are the New England Patriots (10 wins from 2002-06) and Green Bay Packers (nine from 1961-68) when they were led by former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bart Starr.
That's a lot for former Crimson Tide linebacker DeMeco Ryans to deal with, but the head coach isn't dwelling on the the 27-19 loss on Dec. 21,
“Different game. I don’t take much from it," Ryans said during his press conference this week. "Different circumstances that happened in that particular week. Now, it’s a new game for me. Fresh start, new game.
"We'll attack it just like it's our first time playing these guys again, so we'll go in with a fresh set of eyes to see the things we need to do to be better. ... I always go into each game with a fresh set of eyes not really harping on what happened in the previous game."
The chance for Will Anderson Jr. (11 sacks this season) to chase down Patrick Mahomes, who has the second-highest career passer rating (105.8) and completion percentage (67.9) in playoff history, makes this an interesting game for Crimson Tide fans even though there are currently no former Alabama players on the Kansas City roster — while the Texans also boast John Metchie III, Irv Smith Jr., Henry To'oTo'o and Christian Harris.
Here are five other things for Alabama fans to keep an eye on during the NFL Divisional Round of the playoffs this weekend:
1. Derrick Henry
One has to believe that the Buffalo Bills defenders groaned when they saw the matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, especially after Derrick Henry's jaw-dropping stiff-arm of former Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick last week. Henry ran for 186 yards and two touchdowns against the Steelers, and has tallied 2,107 rushing yards (and 2,300 scrimmage yards), the fifth most in a single season including playoffs. Moreover, the last time Henry faced the Bills he had a season-high 199 rushing yards and a touchdown on Week 4.
Overall, Henry has 918 career postseason rushing yards, including a postseason record-tying four games with 150-or-more rushing yards. The Ravens might need him to have a fifth in order to advance to the AFC Championship Game. Additionally, Henry is tied with Sean Alexander and two other players with 28 career games, including the postseason, with multiple rushing touchdowns, the fourth most in NFL history.
2. Jahmyr Gibbs
Detroit running back Jahmyr Gibbs led the NFL with 20 scrimmage touchdowns during the regular season, and last year he had a rushing touchdown in each of Detroit's three playoff games last season. Overall, he has 34 scrimmage touchdowns in 35 career games, including the playoffs. Only Curtis Martin has more that 35 during his first two seasons in the league.
3. Jonathan Allen
Washington defensive lineman Jonathan Allen is normally a difference-maker, but he's coming off surgery off a torn pectoral muscle. It was expected to end his season, however the former Crimson Tide great worked his way back early for the playoffs. He's obviously limited and the Commanders have been trying to ease him back into his regular role, yet this is a win-or-done situation against the top-seeded Lions, who are coming off a bye.
4. Jalen Hurts
It was vintage Jalen Hurts last week after the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Green Bay Packers, 22-10, but not necessary with the way he played. Returning to the lineup from a finger injury the quarterback was 13 for 21 with 131 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also had 13 carries, but for just 33 rushing yards. However, Crimson Tide fans will see a familiarity at least with his postgame quote: “I think you guys need to understand that I don’t play the game for anything other than to win." The Eagles will probably need more out of him to get past the Rams, who rose the emotions of the Los Angeles fires to dismantle the Vikings last week. That was in Phoenix, this time they'll be in unmerciful Philadelphia.
5. Amari Cooper vs. Marlon Humphrey
There are lot of interesting one-on-matchups set for this weekend, but one we'll be especially looking for is wide receiver Amari Cooper occasionally lininig up against cornerback Marlon Humphrey. During an episode of his "Punch Line” podcast last year, Humphrey was asked to name the top five Alabama teammates he’s played against in the NFL and Cooper was No. 2. Henry was first, The rest of the list had Fitzpatrick, Calvin Ridley and Cam Robinson. Yeah, he played on some pretty good college teams too.
NFL Divisional Playoffs Tracker
For the full set of statistics on how the former Crimson Tide players did this week, check out our Bama in the NFL Divisional Playoffs Tracker. It will be updated throughout the weekend until every game is concluded.
In case you want to see last week's statistics: Wild-Card Weekend Tracker
The Ultimate Bama in the NFL Database
Active Crimson Tide Players by Team, Position
Contracts, Status of Former Crimson Tide Players
All-Time Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
All-Time Crimson Tide Draft Selections
Crimson Tide's Impact in NFL Nothing Short of Immense
Divisional Playoffs Notes
• Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold, who suffered a foot injury against Minnesota on Monday, has been practicing this week.
• Detroit's Jameson Williams finished the season as one of the league's hottest players, with five-plus receptions in six of his last seven games. He finished the regular season with a career-high 58 catches 58 for 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns.
• If you haven't seen the X-ray of his dislocated finger that Washington defensive tackle Daron Payne shared after the win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ...
How To Watch NFL Divisional Playoffs
All times CT
Saturday's Games
Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs at 3:30 p.m., ESPN/ABC
Washington Commanders vs. Detroit Lions at 7 p.m., Fox
Sunday's Games
Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles at 2 p.m., NBC
Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills at 5:30 p.m., CBS
The NFC and AFC Championship Games will be played on Sunday, January 26, and hosted by the remaining top-seeded team in each conference
Super Bowl LIX
Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on February 9, 5:30 p.m.