5 Things For Crimson Tide Fans to Watch: Bama In NFL Divisional Playoff Tracker

How to keep track and watch former Alabama players with the Ultimate Bama in the NFL database.

Christopher Walsh, Kristi F. Patrick

Dec 25, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans coaches against the Baltimore Ravens in the second half at NRG Stadium.
Dec 25, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans coaches against the Baltimore Ravens in the second half at NRG Stadium. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
For the second time in less than a month, the Houston Texans will be making the trip to Kansas City to face the two-time defending Super Bowl champions, where the Chiefs are a perfect 8-0 this season. They've also won seven consecutive postseason games. The only teams in history to have longer playoff streaks are the New England Patriots (10 wins from 2002-06) and Green Bay Packers (nine from 1961-68) when they were led by former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bart Starr.

That's a lot for former Crimson Tide linebacker DeMeco Ryans to deal with, but the head coach isn't dwelling on the the 27-19 loss on Dec. 21,

“Different game. I don’t take much from it," Ryans said during his press conference this week. "Different circumstances that happened in that particular week. Now, it’s a new game for me. Fresh start, new game.

"We'll attack it just like it's our first time playing these guys again, so we'll go in with a fresh set of eyes to see the things we need to do to be better. ... I always go into each game with a fresh set of eyes not really harping on what happened in the previous game."

The chance for Will Anderson Jr. (11 sacks this season) to chase down Patrick Mahomes, who has the second-highest career passer rating (105.8) and completion percentage (67.9) in playoff history, makes this an interesting game for Crimson Tide fans even though there are currently no former Alabama players on the Kansas City roster — while the Texans also boast John Metchie III, Irv Smith Jr., Henry To'oTo'o and Christian Harris.

Here are five other things for Alabama fans to keep an eye on during the NFL Divisional Round of the playoffs this weekend:

1. Derrick Henry

Former Alabama Crimson Tide running back Derrick Henry of the Baltimore Ravens
Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) carries the ball as Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) and Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) attempt the tackle in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

One has to believe that the Buffalo Bills defenders groaned when they saw the matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, especially after Derrick Henry's jaw-dropping stiff-arm of former Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick last week. Henry ran for 186 yards and two touchdowns against the Steelers, and has tallied 2,107 rushing yards (and 2,300 scrimmage yards), the fifth most in a single season including playoffs. Moreover, the last time Henry faced the Bills he had a season-high 199 rushing yards and a touchdown on Week 4.

Overall, Henry has 918 career postseason rushing yards, including a postseason record-tying four games with 150-or-more rushing yards. The Ravens might need him to have a fifth in order to advance to the AFC Championship Game. Additionally, Henry is tied with Sean Alexander and two other players with 28 career games, including the postseason, with multiple rushing touchdowns, the fourth most in NFL history.

2. Jahmyr Gibbs

Former Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs of the Detroit Lions.
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (center) and teammates celebrate his touchdown, giving him the team record for most touchdowns in one season, during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Detroit running back Jahmyr Gibbs led the NFL with 20 scrimmage touchdowns during the regular season, and last year he had a rushing touchdown in each of Detroit's three playoff games last season. Overall, he has 34 scrimmage touchdowns in 35 career games, including the playoffs. Only Curtis Martin has more that 35 during his first two seasons in the league.

3. Jonathan Allen

Former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Jonathan Allen of the Washington Commanders.
Nov 12, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) waits for a snap against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Washington defensive lineman Jonathan Allen is normally a difference-maker, but he's coming off surgery off a torn pectoral muscle. It was expected to end his season, however the former Crimson Tide great worked his way back early for the playoffs. He's obviously limited and the Commanders have been trying to ease him back into his regular role, yet this is a win-or-done situation against the top-seeded Lions, who are coming off a bye.

4. Jalen Hurts

Former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Jan 12, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) kneels before the game in the end zone in an NFC wild card game at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

It was vintage Jalen Hurts last week after the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Green Bay Packers, 22-10, but not necessary with the way he played. Returning to the lineup from a finger injury the quarterback was 13 for 21 with 131 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also had 13 carries, but for just 33 rushing yards. However, Crimson Tide fans will see a familiarity at least with his postgame quote: “I think you guys need to understand that I don’t play the game for anything other than to win." The Eagles will probably need more out of him to get past the Rams, who rose the emotions of the Los Angeles fires to dismantle the Vikings last week. That was in Phoenix, this time they'll be in unmerciful Philadelphia.

5. Amari Cooper vs. Marlon Humphrey

Former Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Amari Cooper of the Buffalo Bill
Oct 20, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper (18) runs with the ball after making a catch against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

There are lot of interesting one-on-matchups set for this weekend, but one we'll be especially looking for is wide receiver Amari Cooper occasionally lininig up against cornerback Marlon Humphrey. During an episode of his "Punch Line” podcast last year, Humphrey was asked to name the top five Alabama teammates he’s played against in the NFL and Cooper was No. 2. Henry was first, The rest of the list had Fitzpatrick, Calvin Ridley and Cam Robinson. Yeah, he played on some pretty good college teams too.

NFL Divisional Playoffs Tracker

For the full set of statistics on how the former Crimson Tide players did this week, check out our Bama in the NFL Divisional Playoffs Tracker. It will be updated throughout the weekend until every game is concluded.

In case you want to see last week's statistics: Wild-Card Weekend Tracker

The Ultimate Bama in the NFL Database

Active Crimson Tide Players by Team, Position
Contracts, Status of Former Crimson Tide Players
All-Time Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
All-Time Crimson Tide Draft Selections
Crimson Tide's Impact in NFL Nothing Short of Immense

Divisional Playoffs Notes

• Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold, who suffered a foot injury against Minnesota on Monday, has been practicing this week.

• Detroit's Jameson Williams finished the season as one of the league's hottest players, with five-plus receptions in six of his last seven games. He finished the regular season with a career-high 58 catches 58 for 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns.

• If you haven't seen the X-ray of his dislocated finger that Washington defensive tackle Daron Payne shared after the win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ...

How To Watch NFL Divisional Playoffs

All times CT
Saturday's Games
Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs at 3:30 p.m., ESPN/ABC
Washington Commanders vs. Detroit Lions at 7 p.m., Fox
Sunday's Games
Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles at 2 p.m., NBC
Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills at 5:30 p.m., CBS

The NFC and AFC Championship Games will be played on Sunday, January 26, and hosted by the remaining top-seeded team in each conference

Super Bowl LIX
Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on February 9, 5:30 p.m.

