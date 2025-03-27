All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
Here's a strange-but-true fact you can drop on your favorite Alabama Crimson Tide fan, or maybe use as a timely trivia question: The first drafted player to also play in the National Football League was selected out Tuscaloosa. His name was Riley Smith.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound All-American was primarily a fullback and quarterback for Alabama , but he also handled the kicking duties and won the Jacobs Award as the Southeastern Conference’s best blocker. He switched to quarterback for his final season in 1934, when Frank Thomas’ team went 10-0, handily defeated Stanford in the Rose Bowl, 29-13, and claimed the national championship.
On February 8, 1936, the National Football League held its first draft at the Ritz-Carlton in Philadelphia, where Jay Berwanger, the first Heisman Trophy winner, from the University of Chicago, was the first-overall pick by the Eagles. However, Berwanger reportedly wanted $1,000 a game, an unheard of sum then.
Unable to sign Berwanger, the Eagles traded his rights to the Chicago Bears, were weren't able to sign him either. Consequently, the first Heisman winner never played a down in the NFL. Riley was selected second by the Boston Redskins.
“I signed because I wasn’t ready to quit playing ball. I just wanted to keep playing."
"I signed for $250 a game and a little bonus," Smith told the Professional Football Researchers’ Association in 1983. "We won the Eastern Division championship twice and the NFL championship once in the three years I played, and the most I ever got was $350 a game. I made more money in the offseason.
“I quit in 1938 and took a coaching job at Washington and Lee for a lot more money. But we had it good because some of those fellas down in Philadelphia were playing for $60 and $70 a ball game.”
Incidentally, only 24 of the 81 players selected in that initial draft were on National Football League rosters that season. Four more signed the following year and three opted for the American Football League. Because the substitution rules were different, and players had to play both offense and defense, rosters were limited to a 25-player maximum. But still, almost a third of the players were rookies, the majority of which signed as free agents.
“That’s about right for that time,” Smith said. “There wasn’t any money in [the NFL] so people didn’t go in and if they did they didn’t stay long.”
Smith himself had a short career in the NFL before being sidelined by an injury, and in his first year helped turn the Redskins from the second-to-last team in the league to Eastern Division champions in 1936. Despite the team’s success, lackluster fan support prompted owner George Preston Marshall to host the title game at the Polo Grounds in New York (where it lost to the Green Bay Packers), and then move the franchise to Washington D.C.
In the first home game at Griffith Stadium in Washington D.C., Smith scored on a 60-yard interception return, two field goals, and an extra point to lead a 13-3 victory. The Redskins went on to win their first championship, defeating the Chicago Bears 28-21 in the title game.
Incidentally, Alabama had another high pick in that initial draft, Paul W. “Bear” Bryant by the Brooklyn Dodgers in the fourth round. He opted to go into coaching.
All-Time Crimson Tide Draft Selections
Bonus: Can you name the only other player in Crimson Tide history to be selected second overall in an NFL draft? It was Cornelius Bennett by the Colts in 1987 (three years after the franchise moved from Baltimore).
All-Time Crimson Tide Draft Selections
Active Alabama Players by Team, Position
All-Time Crimson Tide Draft Selections
Team-by-team: Crimson Tide's Impact Nothing Short of Immense
The First Alabama Crimson Tide Player in the NFL
It is with somewhat certainly that we know who was the first former Alabama Crimson Tide player to participate in what's now commonly called the National Football League. The "definitely maybe" reason why is because a lot of the information from those initial seasons is vague and not very accurate.
We do know that the roots of the league date back to the 1890s, but most recognize that it was founded in 1920. It was called the American Professional Football Association (APFA) and featured ten teams from four states. With that disclaimer in mind, the first Alabama player on record as having participated was tackle Ben Hunt with the Toledo Maroons in 1923. They went 3-3-2.
Obviously there are no statistics that applied to Hunt, who at age 22 was listed on the team roster as being 5-foot-9, 185 pounds.
Yes, tackle. And his weight was not a typo. That's now much the game has changed over the years.
All-Time Alabama Players in the NFL by Team
To count on the all-time roster a player had to have been actually active on the roster (the definition has changed over the years, but usually involves playing a game). For example, practice squads are not part of a team's official roster.
Note: This listing is unique to BamaCentral/Alabama Crimson Tide On SI. If you wish to use the information, we politely ask that you give credit as it required a lot of work to put together and more to maintain. It will be regularly updated.
Arizona Cardinals
Includes Chicago Cardinals (1920–1943, 1945–1959), Card-Pitt (1944), St. Louis Cardinals (1960–1987), and Phoenix Cardinals (1988–1993)
1. Javier Arenas, DB, 2013
2. Jim Cain, DE/OE, 1949
3. Tim Castille, RB, 2008
4. Ed Culpepper, DT, 1958 - 1960
5. Wayne Davis, LB, 1987 - 1988
6. Kenyan Drake, RB, 2019 - 2021
7. Dante Ellington, OT, 2005
8. Tony Holm, RB/LB, 1932
9. Rashad Johnson, DB, 2009 - 2015
10. E.J. Junior, LB, 1981 - 1988
11. Kenny King, DE, 2003 - 2005
12. Dre Kirkpatrick, CB, 2020
13. Evan Mathis, OG, 2016
14. Jason McAddley, WR, 2002 - 2003
15. Keith McCants, DE, 1994 - 1995
16. Ricky Moore, RB, 1988
17. Ray Ogden, TE, 1965 - 1966
18. Benny Perrin, DB, 1982 - 1985
19. Willie Shelby, RB, 1978
20. Andre Smith, OT, 2018
21. Anthony Steen, OG, 2014
22. Vaughn Stewart, C, 1943
23. Ed Stinson, DE, 2014 - 2016
24. Deionte Thompson, S, 2019 -2022
25. Jerry Watford, OE/DE, 1953 - 1954
26. Art "Tarzan" White, G, 1940 - 1941
27. Jonah Williams, OT, 2024
28. Mack Wilson Sr., LB, 2024
29. Bobby Wood, OT, 1940
30. Steve Wright, OT, 1972
Atlanta Falcons
1. Javier Arenas, DB, 2014
2. Cornelius Bennett, LB, 1996 - 1998
3. James Carpenter, OG, 2019 - 2020
4. Rashaan Evans, LB, 2022, 2024
5. DeMarcco Hellams, DB, 2023 - 2024
6. Scott Hunter, QB, 1976 - 1977
7. Mike Johnson, OG, 2011 - 2012, 2014
8. Joey Jones, WR, 1986
9. Julio Jones, WR, 2011 - 2020
10. AJ McCarron, QB, 2021
11. Jase McClellan , RB, 2024
12. Chris Mohr, P, 2001 - 2004
13. Michael Moore, G, 2003 - 2004
14. Kindal Moorehead, DE, 2008
15. Ray Ogden, TE, 1967 - 1968
16. Charlie Peprah, DB, 2009
17. Mike Pitts, DE, 1983 - 1986
18. Calvin Ridley, WR, 2018 - 2021
19. Steve Sloan, QB, 1966 - 1967
20. Tommy Tolleson, WR, 1966
21. Courtney Upshaw, LB, 2016 – 2017
Baltimore Ravens
1. Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, 2022-2024
2. Anthony Averett, DB, 2018-2021
3. Slade Bolden, WR, 2022
4. Bradley Bozeman, C, 2018-2021
5. James Carpenter, OG, 2021
6. Terrence Cody, DT, 2010-2014
7. Kenyan Drake, RB, 2022 - 2023
8. D.J. Fluker, G, 2020
9. Derrick Henry, RB, 2024
10. Marlon Humphrey, DB, 2017-2024
11. Mark Ingram II, RB, 2019-2020
12. Eddie Jackson, DB, 2024
13. Jarret Johnson, DE, 2003-2011
14. Cyrus Jones, DB, 2018-2019
15. Terry Jones Jr., TE, 2002-2005
16. Antonio Langham, DB, 1996-1997
17. Le'Ron McClain, RB, 2007-2010
18. C.J. Mosley, LB, 2014-2018
19. Andre Smith, OT, 2019-2021
20. Ralph Staten, DB, 1997-1999
21. Courtney Upshaw, LB, 2012-2015
22. DeAndrew White, WR, 2020
23. Chavis Williams, LB, 2011
24. Tim Williams, LB, 2017-2019
Buffalo Bills
1. Ray Abruzzese, DB, 1962 - 1964
2. Mark Anderson, DE, 2012
3. Cornelius Bennett, LB, 1987 - 1995
4. Amari Cooper, WR, 2024
5. Marcell Dareus, DT, 2011 - 2017
6. Robert Foster, WR, 2018 - 2019
7. Damien Harris, RB, 2023
8. Scott Hunter, QB, 1974
9. Kareem Jackson, DB, 2024
10. Cyrus Kouandjio, OT, 2014 - 2016
11. Jared Mayden, DB, 2022
12. Chris Mohr, P, 1991 - 2000
13. Ricky Moore, RB, 1986
14. Levi Wallace, DB, 2018 - 2021
15. Shaud Williams, RB, 2004 - 2006
16. John Wyhonic, G, 1948 - 1949
17. T.J. Yeldon, RB, 2019 - 2020
18. Sid Youngelman, DT/DE, 1962 – 1963
Carolina Panthers
1. Jay Barker, QB, 1996
2. Bradley Bozeman, C, 2022 - 2023
3. Deonte Brown, OG, 2021, 2023
4. Thomas Fletcher, LS, 2021
5. Brandon Greene, OT, 2019
6. Roman Harper, DB, 2014 - 2015
7. Robert Lester, DB, 2013 - 2014
8. Kris Mangum, TE, 1997 - 2006
9. Evan Mathis, OG, 2005 - 2007
10. Christian Miller, LB, 2019 - 2020
11. Kindal Moorehead, DE, 2003 - 2007
12. Kevin Norwood, WR, 2015
13. LaBryan Ray, DT, 2023 - 2024
14. A'Shawn Robinson, DT, 2024
15. Andre Royal, LB, 1995 - 1997
16. DeAndrew White, WR, 2019
17. Bryce Young, QB, 2023 - 2024
Chicago Bears
1. Mark Anderson, DE, 2006 - 2010
2. Bill Buckler, OG/OT, 1926 - 1928, 1931 - 1933
3. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, DB, 2019
4. Fred Davis, OT/DT, 1946 - 1951
5. Brandon Greene, OG, 2017
6. George Gulyanics, HB, 1947 - 1952
7. Lemanski Hall, LB, 1998
8. Bobby Jackson, DB, 1961
9. Eddie Jackson, DB, 2017 - 2023
10. Alex Leatherwood, OL, 2022
11. Terrell Lewis, LB, 2022
12. John Mangum, DB, 1990 - 1998
13. Johnny Musso, RB, 1975 - 1977
14. Ray Ogden, TE, 1969 - 1971
15. Damion Square, DL, 2021
16. Wayne Wheeler, WR, 1974
17. Steve Wright, OT, 1971
Cincinnati Bengals
1. Jordan Battle, DB, 2023 - 2024
2. Tony Brown, DB, 2020
3. Jermaine Burton, WR, 2024
4. Simeon Castille, DB, 2008
5. John Copeland, DT, 1993 - 2000
6. Ricky Davis, DB, 1975
7. Wallace Gilberry, DE, 2012 - 2016
8. Nico Johnson, LB ,2014
9. Emanuel King, LB, 1985 - 1988
10. Dre Kirkpatrick, DB, 2012 - 2019
11. Evan Mathis, OG, 2008 - 2010
12. A.J. McCarron, QB, 2014 - 2017, 2023
13. Michael Myers, DT ,2007
14. Reggie Myles, DB, 2002 - 2005
15. Antwan Odom, DE, 2008 - 2010
16. Daniel Pope, P, 2000
17. Thomas Rayam, DT, 1992 - 1993
18. Sam Shade, DB, 1995 - 1998
19. Willie Shelby, RB, 1976 - 1977
20. Andre Smith, OT, 2009 - 2015, 2017, 2018 - 2019
21. Irv Smith Jr., TE, 2023
22. Damion Square, DE, 2021
23. Jonah Williams, OL, 2019 – 2023
Cleveland Browns
1. Tony Brown II, CB, 2024
2. Amari Cooper, WR, 2022 - 2024
3. Johnny Davis, RB, 1982 - 1987
4. Miller Forristall, TE, 2021 - 2022
5. Ronnie Harrison Jr., S, 2020 - 2022
6. Jerry Jeudy, WR, 2024
7. Antonio Langham, DB, 1994 - 1995, 1999
8. Anthony Madison, DB, 2009
9. Michael Myers, DT, 2003 - 2004
10. Ozzie Newsome, TE, 1978 - 1990
11. Reggie Ragland, LB, 2022
12. Trent Richardson, RB, 2012 - 2013
13. Ramzee Robinson, DB, 2009
14. Dwayne Rudd, LB, 2001 - 2002
15. Brad Smelley, RB, 2012
16. Dalvin Tomlinson, DL, 2023 - 2024
17. Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, 2020 - 2024
18. Mack Wilson Sr., LB, 2019 - 2021
19. Sid Youngelman, DT/DE, 1959
Dallas Cowboys
1. Thornton Chandler, TE ,1986 - 1989
2. Jeremy Clark, DT, 2010
3. Amari Cooper, WR, 2018 - 2021
4. Trevon Diggs, CB, 2020 - 2024
5. Tony Dixon, DB, 2001 - 2004
6. Rashaan Evans, LB, 2023
7. Lemanski Hall, LB, 1999
8. Dennis Homan, WR, 1968 - 1970
9. Lee Roy Jordan, LB, 1963 - 1976
10. Derrick Lassic, RB, 1993
11. Rolando McClain, LB, 2014 - 2015
12. Michael Myers, DT, 1998 - 2003
13. Charlie Peprah, DB, 2012
14. Saivion Smith, DB, 2020
15. George Teague, DB, 1996, 1998 - 2001
16. Sherman Williams, RB, 1995 – 1999
Denver Broncos
1. Christopher Allen, LB, 2022
2. Mark Barron, LB, 2020
3. Jeremiah Castille, DB, 1987 - 1988
4. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, DB, 2021
5. Ahmaad Galloway, RB, 2003
6. Patrick Hape ,TE ,2001 - 2004
7. Bobby Humphrey, RB, 1989 - 1991
8. Kareem Jackson, DB, 2019 - 2023
9. Jerry Jeudy, WR, 2020 - 2023
10. Cyrus Kouandjio, OT, 2017 - 2018
11. Triandos Luke, WR, 2004
12. Evan Mathis, OG, 2015
13. Michael Myers, DT, 2005 - 2006
14. John Sullins, LB, 1992
15. Pat Surtain II, CB, 2021 – 2024
16. Levi Wallace, CB, 2024
Detroit Lions
Includes Portsmouth Spartans (1928-34)
1. Terrion Arnold, CB, 2024
2. Jim Bowdoin, G, 1933
3. Thomas Boyd, LB, 1987
4. Brian Branch, DB, 2023 - 2024
5. Anthony Bryant, DT, 2006
6. Fernando Bryant, DB, 2004 - 2007
7. Isaiah Buggs, DE, 2022 - 2023
8. Jim Cain, DE/OE, 1950, 1953 - 1955
9. Jackie Cline, DE, 1990
10. Ted Cook, OE/DB, 1947
11. Chuck DeShane, OG/RB, 1945 - 1949
12. Leon Fichman, OT, 1946 - 1947
13. Brad Ford, DB, 1996
14. Wallace Gilberry, DE, 2016
15. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, 2023 - 2024
16. Harry Gilmer, QB/RB, 1955 - 1956
17. Shaun Dion Hamilton, LB, 2021
18. Da'Shawn Hand, DE, 2018 - 2021
19. Tony Holm, RB/LB, 1931
20. Scott Hunter, QB, 1979
21. Tom Hupke, OG/OT, 1934 - 1937
22. Ralph Jones, OE/DE, 1946
23. Larry Knorr, E, 1942, 1945
24. Antonio London, LB, 1993 - 1997
25. Anthony Madison, DB, 2011
26. Joel McCoy, RB, 1946
27. Steve Mott, C, 1983 - 1988
28. Mitch Olenski, OT, 1947
29. Ross Pierschbacher, C, 2022
30. Reggie Ragland, LB, 2020
31. Ken Reese, RB/QB, 1947
32. A'Shawn Robinson, DT, 2016 - 2019
33. Ramzee Robinson, DB, 2007 - 2008
34. Bo Scarbrough, RB, 2019 - 2020
35. Saivion Smith, DB, 2021 - 2022
36. Bull Wesley, OL/FB, 1930
37. Jameson Williams, WR, 2022 - 2024
38. Michael Williams, TE, 2013 – 2014
Green Bay Packers
1. Buddy Aydelette, OT, 1980
2. Albert Bell, WR, 1988
3. Byron Braggs, DE, 1981 - 1983
4. Tony Brown, DB, 2018 - 2019
5. Jim Bowdoin, OG, 1928 - 1931
6. Paul Ott Carruth, RB, 1986 - 1988
7. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, DB, 2014 - 2018
8. Ted Cook, OE/DB, 1948 - 1950
9. Tiny Croft, T, 1942 - 1947
10. Quinton Dial, DE, 2017
11. Kenyan Darke, RB, 2023
12. Scott Hunter, QB, 1971 - 1973
13. Don Hutson, OE/DB, 1935 - 1945
14. Josh Jacobs, RB, 2024
15. Bruce Jones, OG, 1927 - 1928
16. Terry Jones, DT, 1978 - 1984
17. Eddie Lacy, RB, 2013 - 2016
18. Larry Lauer, C, 1956 - 1957
19. Bill Lee, OT, 1937 - 1942, 1946
20. Antonio London, LB, 1998
21. Xavier McKinney, S, 2024
22. Brandon Miree, RB, 2006
23. Russ Mosley, RB, 1945 - 1946
24. Jarran Reed, DT, 2022
25. Charlie Peprah, DB, 2006 - 2008, 2010 - 2011
26. Claude Perry, OT/OG, 1927 - 1935
27. JK Scott, P, 2018 - 2020
28. Randy Scott, LB, 1981 - 1986
29. Ben Smith, OE/DE, 1933
30. Bart Starr, QB, 1956 - 1971
31. Rebel Steiner, DB, 1950 - 1951
32. George Teague, DB, 1993 - 1995
33. Tim Williams, LB, 2019
34. Rich Wingo, LB, 1979, 1981 - 1984
35. Bobby Wood, OT, 1940
36. Steve Wright, T, 1964 – 1967
Houston Texans
1. Mark Anderson, DE, 2010
2. Will Anderson Jr., DE., 2023 - 2024
3. Antoine Caldwell, C, 2009 - 2012
4. Travis Carroll, LB, 2003
5. Christian Harris, LB, 2022 - 2024
6. O.J. Howard, TE, 2022
7. Mark Ingram II, RB, 2021
8. Kareem Jackson, DB, 2010 - 2018
9. A.J. McCarron, QB, 2019 - 2020
10. John Metchie III, WR, 2022 - 2024
11. Jeoffrey Pagan, DE, 2014 - 2015
12. Rod Rutledge, TE, 2002
13. DeMeco Ryans, LB, 2006 - 2011
14. Brad Smelley, TE, 2013 - 2014
15. Irv Smith Jr., TE, 2024
16. Henry To'oTo'o, LB, 2023 - 2024
17. DeAndrew White, WR, 2017
Indianapolis Colts
Includes Baltimore Colts (1953-83)
1. Waine Bacon, DB, 2004
2. Cornelius Bennett, LB, 1999 - 2000
3. Tony Brown, CB, 2022 - 2023
4. Josh Chapman, DT, 2013 - 2014
5. Raekwon Davis, DT, 2024
6. Chris Goode, DB, 1987 - 1993
7. Jon Hand, DE, 1986 - 1994
8. Ronnie Harrison Jr, DB, 2023 - 2024
9. Hale Hentges, TE, 2019
10. Ralph Jones, OE/DE, 1947
11. Ryan Kelly, C, 2016 - 2024
12. Barry Krauss, LB, 1979 - 1988
13. Anthony Madison, DB, 2009
14. Ray Perkins, WR, 1967 - 1971
15. Trent Richardson, RB, 2013 - 2014
16. Freddie Robinson, DB, 1987 - 1988
17. Andre Royal, LB, 1998 - 1999
18. Deshea Townsend, DB, 2010
19. Butch Wilson, TE, 1963 – 1967
Jacksonville Jaguars
1. Deion Belue, CB, 2014
2. Fernando Bryant, DB, 1999 - 2003
3. Eric Curry, DE, 1998 - 2000
4. Marcell Dareus, DT, 2017 - 2019
5. Brandon Deaderick, DE, 2013
6. D.J. Fluker, OT, 2021
7. Ronnie Harrison Jr., DB, 2018 - 2019
8. Tommy Johnson, DB, 1995
9. Mac Jones, QB, 2024
10. Calvin Ridley, WR, 2023
11. Cam Robinson, OT, 2017 - 2024
12. JK Scott, P, 2022
13. Justin Smiley, OG, 2010
14. Carson Tinker, LS, 2013 - 2018
15. T.J. Yeldon, RB, 2015 – 2018
Kansas City Chiefs
Includes Dallas Texans (1952)
1. Javier Arenas, DB, 2010 - 2012
2. Tommy Brooker, TE/K, 1963 - 1966
3. Paul Ott Carruth, RB, 1989
4. Tim Castille, RB, 2009 - 2010
5. Brodie Croyle, QB, 2006 - 2010
6. Ricky Davis, DB, 1977
7. Gehrig Dieter, WR, 2018 - 2020
8. Wallace Gilberry, DE, 2008 - 2011
9. Dennis Homan, WR, 1971 - 1972
10. Billy Jackson, RB, 1981 - 1985
11. Nico Johnson, LB, 2013
12. Le'Ron McClain, RB, 2011
13. Mark McMillian, DB, 1997 - 1998
14. DeQuan Menzie, DB, 2012
15. Daniel Pope, P, 1999
16. Reggie Ragland, LB, 2017 - 2019
17. Jarran Reed, DT, 2021
18. Kenny Smith, DT, 2009
19. Damion Square, DE, 2014
20. Derrick Thomas, LB, 1989 – 1999
Los Angeles Chargers
Includes San Diego Chargers (1961-2017)
1. Jesse Bendross, WR, 1984 - 1985
2. Bradley Bozeman, C, 2024
3. Simeon Castille, DB, 2009
4. Justin Eboigbe, DT, 2024
5. D.J. Fluker, OT, 2013 - 2016
6. Galloway, Ahmaad, RB, 2004
7. Eddie Jackson, DB, 2024
8. Jarret Johnson, DE, 2012 - 2014
9. Woodrow Lowe, LB, 1976 - 1986
10. Cole Mazza, LS, 2019 - 2020
11. Le'Ron McClain, RB, 2012 - 2013
12. Bill Searcey, OG, 1985
13. JK Scott, P, 2022 - 2024
14. Damion Square, DE, 2014 - 2020
15. George Thornton, DT, 1991 – 1992
Los Angeles Rams
Includes Los Angeles Dons (1946-49), Cleveland Rams (1936-45) and St. Louis Rams (1995-2015)
1. Don Avery, T, 1948
2. Mark Barron, DB, 2014 - 2018
3. George Bethune, LB, 1989 - 1990
4. Lew Bostick, OG/OT, 1939, 1942
5. Kenneth Darby, RB, 2008 - 2010
6. Jack Gregory, G, 1941
7. Tom Hupke, OG/OT, 1938 - 1939
8. Marquis Johnson, DB, 2010 - 2011
9. Barrett Jones, OG, 2013 - 2014
10. Terrell Lewis, LB, 2020 - 2022
11. Joe Namath, QB, 1977
12. Norm Olsen, OT, 1944
13. David Ray, K, 1969 - 1974
14. Hosea Rodgers, FB, 1949
15. A’Shawn Robinson, DT, 2020 - 2022
16. Jeff Rutledge, QB, 1979 - 1981
17. Carson Tinker, LS, 2023
Las Vegas Raiders
Includes Oakland (1960–1981, 1995–2019) and Los Angeles Raiders (1982–1994)
1. Anthony Averett, CB, 2022
2. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, S, 2021
3. Amari Cooper, WR, 2015 - 2018
4. Lester Cotton Sr., OG, 2019, 2021 - 2022
5. Kenyan Drake, RB, 2021
6. Charley Hannah, OG, 1983 - 1988
7. Josh Jacobs, RB, 2019 - 2023
8. Emanuel King, LB, 1989
9. Alex Leatherwood, OT, 2021
10. A.J. McCarron, QB, 2018
11. Rolando McClain, LB, 2010 - 2012
12. Charlie Rieves, LB, 1962 - 1963
13. Mike Rodriguez, LB, 1987
14. Henry Ruggs III, WR, 2020 - 2021
15. Anthony Smith, DT, 1991 - 1997
16. Damion Square, DE, 2021
17. Ken Stabler, QB, 1970 - 1979
18. Carson Tinker, LS, 2021
19. Byron Young, DT, 2023
Miami Dolphins
1. Bob Baumhower, DT, 1977 - 1986
2. Anthony Bryant, DT, 2007
3. Joe Carter, RB, 1984 - 1986
4. Jackie Cline, DE, 1987, 1988 - 1989
5. Lester Cotton Sr., OG, 2022 -2024
6. Raekwon Davis, DT, 2020 - 2023
7. Kenyan Drake, RB, 2016 - 2019
8. Shawn Draper, OG, 2001
9. Alonzo Ephraim, C, 2005
10. Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, 2018 - 2019
11. Kerry Goode, RB, 1989
12. Da'Shawn Hand, DE, 2023 - 2024
13. Bobby Humphrey, RB, 1992 - 1993
14. E.J. Junior, LB, 1989 - 1991
15. Barry Krauss, LB, 1989
16. Evan Mathis, OG, 2008
17. Don McNeal, DB, 1980 - 1982, 1984 - 1989
18. Tony Nathan, RB, 1979 - 1987
19. Billy Neighbors, OG, 1966 - 1969
20. Jimmy Nelson, B, 1946
21. Mitch Olenski, T, 1946
22. Derrick Pope, LB, 2004 - 2007
23. Justin Smiley ,OG ,2008 - 2009
24. Anthony Steen, OG, 2016 - 2017
25. Dwight Stephenson, C, 1980 - 1987
26. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, 2020 - 2024
27. George Teague, DB, 1997
28. Van Tiffin, PK, 1987
29. Jaylen Waddle, WR, 2021 – 2024
Minnesota Vikings
1. Ed Culpepper, DT, 1961
2. Lemanski Hall, LB, 2000 - 2002
3. Paul Harris, LB, 1978
4. Hale Hentges, TE, 2020
5. David Palmer, RB, 1994 - 2000
6. Will Reichard, K, 2024
7. Greg Richardson, WR, 1987
8. Cam Robinson, OL, 2024
9. Dwayne Rudd, LB, 1997 - 2000
10. Randy Scott, LB, 1987
11. Austin Shepherd, OT, 2015
12. Andre Smith, OT, 2016
13. Irv Smith Jr., TE, 2019 - 2022
14. Dalvin Tomlinson, DT, 2021 – 2022
15. Dallas Turner, LB, 2024
New England Patriots
1. Mark Anderson, DE, 2011
2. Jay Barker, QB, 1995
3. Christian Barmore, DT, 2021 - 2024
4. Wesley Britt, OT, 2006 - 2008
5. Lester Cotton, OG, 2024
6. Bob Cryder, OG, 1978 - 1983
7. Brandon Deaderick, DE, 2010 - 2012
8. Reggie Grimes, DE, 2000
9. John Hannah, OG, 1973 - 1985
10. Damien Harris, RB, 2019 - 2022
11. Dont'a Hightower, LB, 2012 - 2021
12. Anfernee Jennings, LB, 2020 - 2024
13. Cyrus Jones, DB, 2016 & 2018
14. Mac Jones, QB, 2021 - 2023
15. Antonio Langham, DB, 2000
16. Kevin Lee, WR, 1995
17. Billy Neighbors, OG, 1962 - 1965
18. Mike Pitts, DE, 1993 - 1994
19. Jess Richardson, DT, 1962 - 1964
20. Rod Rutledge, TE, 1998 - 2001
21. Kevin Turner, RB, 1992 - 1994
22. Michael Williams, TE, 2015 - 2016
23. Mack Wilson Sr., LB, 2022 – 2023
New Orleans Saints
1. James Carpenter, OG, 2021
2. Travis Carroll, LB, 2002 - 2003
3. Sylvester Croom, C, 1975
4. Brandon Deaderick, DE, 2014
5. Roman Harper, DB, 2006 - 2013, 2016
6. Mark Ingram, RB, 2011 - 2018, 2021-2022
7. Dameian Jeffries, DE, 1995
8. Tony Johnson, TE, 1996 - 1998
9. Les Kelley, LB, 1967 - 1969
10. Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, 2024
11. Mark McMillian, DB, 1996
12. Ogden, Ray, TE, 1967
13. Kenny Smith, DT, 2001 - 2003
14. Ken Stabler, QB, 1982 - 1984
15. Vinnie Sunseri, DB, 2014
16. Richard Todd, QB, 1984 – 1985
New York Giants
1. Clarence "Butch" Avinger, RB, 1953
2. Jim Bowdoin, OG, 1932
3. Steve Bowman, RB, 1966
4. Dave Brown, RB, 1943, 1946 - 1947
5. Jeremy Clark, DT, 2008
6. Landon Collins, DB, 2015 - 2018, 2022
7. Howard Cross, TE, 1989 - 2001
8. D.J. Fluker, OT, 2017
9. Cornelius Griffin, DT, 2000 - 2003
10. Herb Hannah, OT, 1951
11. J. C. Hassenauer, C, 2023
12. Nico Johnson, LB, 2015
13. Robbie Jones, LB, 1984 - 1987
14. Frank Martin, HB, 1945
15. Ken MacAfee, TE/OE, 1954 - 1958
16. Curtis McGriff, DE, 1980 - 1985
17. Xavier McKinney, S, 2020 - 2023
18. Evan Neal, OT, 2022 - 2024
19. Reggie Ragland, LB, 2021
20. A'Shawn Robinson, DT, 2023
21. Jeff Rutledge, QB, 1983 - 1989
22. Billy Shipp, OT, 1954
23. George Thornton, DT, 1993
24. Dalvin Tomlinson, DT, 2017 - 2020
25. Bob Trocolor, QB/RB, 1942 - 1943
26. Bull Wesley, C/OG, 1928
27. Art "Tarzan" White, OG, 1937 - 1939, 1945
28. Butch Wilson, TE, 1968 - 1969
29. Steve Wright, OT, 1968 – 1969
New York Jets
Includes the Titans of New York (1960-62)
1. Ray Abruzzese, DB, 1965 - 1966
2. James Carpenter, OG, 2015 - 2018
3. Paul Crane, LB, 1966 - 1974
4. Gantt, Greg, P, 1974 - 1975
5. Marty Lyons, DT, 1979 - 1989
6. Phidarian Mathis, DT, 2024
7. Greg McElroy, QB, 2011
8. Dee Milliner, DB, 2013 - 2015
9. C.J. Mosley, LB, 2019 - 2024
10. Joe Namath, QB, 1965 - 1976
11. Ross Pierschbacher, C, 2021
12. Daniel Pope, P, 2001
13. ArDarius Stewart, WR, 2017
14. Ed Stinson, DE, 2017
15. Tom "Corky" Tharp, DB, 1960
16. Richard Todd, QB, 1976 - 1983
17. Quinnen Williams, DT, 2019 - 2024
18. Sid Youngelman, DT/DE, 1960 – 1961
Philadelphia Eagles
1. Bendross, Jesse, WR, 1987
2. Jeremy Clark, DT, 2010
3. Russ Craft, DB/RB, 1946 - 1954
4. Landon Dickerson, C, 2021 - 2024
5. Alonzo Ephraim, C, 2003 - 2004
6. Woody Gerber, OG, 1941 - 1942
7. Jalen Hurts, QB, 2020 - 2024
8. Bobby Jackson, DB, 1960
9. Josh Jobe, CB, 2022 - 2023
10. Julio Jones, WR, 2023
11. Ken MacAfee, TE/OE, 1959
12. Evan Mathis, OG, 2011 - 2014
13. Jared Mayden, DB, 2021 - 2022
14. Mark McMillian, DB, 1992 - 1995
15. Freddie Milons, WR, 2002
16. Derrick Oden, LB, 1993 - 1995
17. Ross Pierschbacher, C, 2020
18. Mike Pitts, DE, 1987 - 1992
19. Jess Richardson, DT, 1953 - 1956, 1958 - 1961
20. Eli Ricks, CB, 2023 - 2024
21. Ramzee Robinson, DB, 2009
22. DeMeco Ryans, LB, 2012 - 2015
23. DeVonta Smith, WR, 2021 - 2024
24. Damion Square, DE, 2013
25. Siran Stacy, RB, 1992
26. Tyler Steen, OG, 2023 - 2024
27. Kevin Turner, RB, 1995 - 1999
28. Chance Warmack, OG, 2017 - 2018
29. John Wyhonic, G, 1946 - 1947
30. Byron Young, DT, 2024
31. Sid Youngelman, DT/DE, 1956 – 1958
Pittsburgh Steelers
Includes Pittsburgh Pirates (1933-34)
1. Ryan Anderson, OLB, 2022
2. Buddy Aydelette, OT, 1987
3. Mark Barron, DB, 2019
4. Fernando Bryant, DB, 2008
5. Isaiah Buggs, DT, 2019 - 2021
6. Tom Calvin, RB, 1952 - 1955
7. Jackie Cline, DE, 1987
8. Russ Craft, DB/RB, 1954
9. Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, 2019 - 2024
10. Preston Gothard, TE, 1985 - 1988
11. Najee Harris, RB, 2021 - 2024
12. J. C. Hassenauer, C, 2019 - 2022
13. Tony Holm, RB/LB, 1933
14. Bobby Luna, DB, 1959
15. Anthony Madison, DB, 2006 - 2008, 2009 - 2010
16. Freddie Milons, WR, 2003
17. Norm Mosley, RB, 1948
18. Ben Smith, OE/DE, 1934 - 1935
19. Deshea Townsend, DB, 1998 - 2009
20. Levi Wallace, CB, 2022 – 2023
San Francisco 49ers
1. Glen Coffee, RB, 2009
2. Johnny Davis, RB, 1981
3. Quinton Dial, DE, 2013 - 2016
4. Reuben Foster, LB, 2017 - 2018
5. Wilbur Jackson, RB, 1974 - 1979
6. Terry Jones Jr., TE, 2005
7. Antonio Langham, DB, 1998
8. Cameron Latu, TE, 2023
9. Kevin Lee, WR, 1996
10. Bobby Luna, DB, 1955
11. Jared Mayden, DB, 2020
12. Jason McAddley, WR, 2005
13. Willie McCray, DE, 1978
14. Mark McMillian, DB, 1999
15. Mike Raines, DT, 1974
16. Saleem Rasheed, LB, 2002 - 2005
17. Larry Roberts, DE, 1986 - 1993
18. Justin Smiley, OG, 2004 - 2007
19. Vinnie Sunseri, DB, 2016
20. Wayne Trimble, DB, 1967
21. DeAndrew White, WR, 2015
22. Sid Youngelman, DT/DE, 1955
Seattle Seahawks
1. Shaun Alexander, RB, 2000 - 2007
2. James Carpenter, OG, 2011 - 2014
3. Bob Cryder, OG, 1984 - 1986
4. Randy Edwards, DE, 1984 - 1987
5. D.J. Fluker, OT, 2018 - 2019
6. Josh Jobe, CB, 2024
7. E.J. Junior, LB, 1992 - 1993
8. Eddie Lacy, RB, 2017
9. Kevin Norwood, WR, 2014
10. Jarran Reed, DT, 2016 - 2020, 2024
11. Bo Scarbrough, RB, 2018, 2020
12. Ricky Thomas, DB, 1987
13. Carson Tinker, LS, 2022
14. Chance Warmack, OG, 2020
15. Jesse Williams, DT, 2013 - 2015
16. Cornelius Wortham, LB, 2005
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1. Mark Barron, DB, 2012 - 2014
2. Byron Braggs, DE, 1984
3. Chris Braswell, LB, 2024
4. Anthony Bryant, DT, 2005
5. Jeremiah Castille, DB, 1983 - 1986
6. Eric Curry, DE, 1993 - 1997
7. Kenneth Darby, RB, 2007
8. Johnny Davis, RB 1978 - 1980
9. Ricky Davis, DB, 1976
10. Kerry Goode, RB, 1988
11. Charley Hannah, OG, 1977 - 1982
12. Patrick Hape, TE, 1997 - 2000
13. Paul Harris, LB, 1977 - 1978
14. O.J. Howard, TE, 2017 - 2021
15. Curt Jarvis, DT, 1987 - 1990
16. Hoss Johnson, T, 1987
17. Julio Jones, WR, 2022
18. E.J. Junior, LB, 1992
19. Keith McCants, DE, 1990 - 1992
20. Chris Mohr, P, 1989
21. Greg Richardson, WR, 1988
22. Dwayne Rudd, LB, 2003
23. Van Tiffin, K, 1987
24. Carson Tinker, LS, 2021
25. Paul Tripoli, DB, 1987
26. Mike Washington, DB, 1976 - 1984
27. Willie Wyatt, DT, 1990
Tennessee Titans
Includes Houston Oilers (1960–1996) and Tennessee Oilers (1997–1998)
1. Kendrick Burton, DE, 1996
2. Shyheim Carter, DB, 2023
3. Ed Culpepper, DT, 1962 - 1963
4. Rashaan Evans, LB, 2018 - 2021
5. Jalston Fowler, RB, 2015 - 2017
6. Lemanski Hall, LB, 1995 - 1997
7. Da'Shawn Hand, DE, 2021 - 2022
8. Derrick Henry, RB, 2016 - 2023
9. Rashad Johnson, DB, 2016
10. Julio Jones, WR, 2021
11. JC Latham, OT, 2024
12. Jason McAddley, WR, 2004
13. Keith McCants, DE, 1993 - 1994
14. Ricky Moore, RB, 1987
15. Benny Nelson, DB, 1964
16. Jeremy Nunley, DE, 1994
17. Antwan Odom, DE, 2004 - 2007
18. Marico Portis, OG, 2004
19. Calvin Ridley, WR, 2024
20. Charlie Rieves, LB, 1964 - 1965
21. Ken Stabler, QB, 1980 - 1981
22. Chance Warmack, OG, 2013 – 2016
Washington Commanders
Includes Boston Braves (1932), Boston Redskins (1933–1936), Washington Redskins (1937–2019), and Washington Football Team (2020–2021)
1. Shaun Alexander, RB, 2008
2. Jonathan Allen, DE, 2017 - 2024
3. Ryan Anderson, LB, 2017 - 2020
4. Don Avery, T, 1946 - 1947
5. Anthony Bryant, DT, 2010
6. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, DB, 2018
7. Landon Collins, DB, 2019 - 2021
8. Fred Davis, OT/DT, 1941 - 1942, 1945
9. Reuben Foster, LB ,2018 - 2020
10. Robert Foster, WR, 2020
11. Harry Gilmer, QB/RB, 1948 - 1952, 1954
12. Cornelius Griffin, DT, 2004 - 2009
13. Shaun Dion Hamilton, LB, 2018 - 2020
14. Darius Hanks, WR, 2012
15. Hale Hentges, TE, 2019
16. Dixie Howell, RB, 1937
17. Wilbur Jackson, RB, 1980 - 1982
18. Mike Katrishen, G, 1948 - 1949
19. Arie Kouandjio, OG, 2015 - 2017
20. Tony Leon, OG/LB, 1943
21. Ken MacAfee, TE/OE, 1959
22. Phidarian Mathis, DT, 2022 - 2024
23. Curtis McGriff, DE, 1987
24. Mark McMillian, DB, 1999
25. Michael Moore, G, 2000
26. Da'Ron Payne, DT, 2018 - 2024
27. Ross Pierschbacher, C, 2019 - 2020
28. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, 2022 - 2024
29. Jeff Rutledge, QB, 1990 - 1992
30. Ed Salem, DB/QB, 1951
31. Chris Samuels, OT, 2000 - 2009
32. Sandy Sanford, E, 1940
33. Willard Scissum, OT, 1987
34. Sam Shade, DB, 1999 - 2002
35. Cam Sims, WR, 2018 - 2022
36. Ben Smith, OE/DE, 1937
37. Riley Smith, QB, 1936 - 1938
38. Steve Wright, OT,1970
39. Bill Young, OT, 1937 - 1942, 1946
Defunct NFL Teams
Boston Yanks/Brooklyn Tigers (1945)
1. Tony Leon, OG/LB, 1945
2. Frank Martin, HB, 1945
Brooklyn Dodgers (1930-1943)
Includes Brooklyn Tigers in 1944
1. Jim Bowdoin, G, 1932, 1934
2. Jess Eberdt, C, 1932
3. Bruce Jones, G, 1932 - 1934
4. Bo Kirkland, G, 1935 - 1936
5. Bill Lee, T, 1935 - 1937
6. Tony Leon, G/LB, 1944
7. Frank Martin, HB, 1943 - 1945
8. Charlie McGibbony, TB, 1944
9. Walt Merrill, T, 1940 - 1942
10. Claude Perry, OT/OG, 1931
11. Vaughn Stewart, C, 1943 - 1944
12. Bob Trocolor, QB/RB, 1944
13. George Weeks, DE, 1944
14. Jim Whatley, T, 1936 - 1938
15. John Wozniak, G, 1948
Dallas Texans (1952)
Includes Boston Yanks (1944, 1946-48), Yanks (1945), New York Bulldogs (1949-50), New York Yanks (1951)
1. Tommy Brooker, TE/K, 1962
2. Bill Chambers, G, 1948 - 1949
3. Joe Domnanovich, C/LB, 1946 - 1951
4. Tony Leon, OG/LB, 1946
5. Vaughn Mancha, C/LB, 1948
6. Bill Oliver, G, 1927
7. Lowell Tew, B, 1948 - 1949
8. John Wozniak, G, 1949 - 1952
Providence Steamrollers (1925-1933)
1. Tony Holm, RB/LB, 1930
2. Bull Wesley, OL/FB, 1926 - 1927
Toledo Maroons (1922-23)
1. Ben Hunt, T, 1923