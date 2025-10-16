Bama in the NFL Tracker Week 7
This story will be updated, but for our readers we wanted to make sure you had the necessary information on Thursday night's game prior to kickoff.
As you can tell, yes, we're going to be talking about former Crimson Tide quarterbacks, including Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins, and Bryce Young of the Carolina Panthers. Here's a preview:
For the full set of statistics on how the former Crimson Tide players did this week, check out our elaborate Bama in the NFL Week 7 Tracker. It will be updated throughout the weekend until every game is concluded.
Bama in the NFL: Game of the Week
There are numerous games this week feating teams with winning records, including the Rams t Jaguars, Colts at Chargers Falcons at 49ers, and the Buccaneers at Lions, which feels like it could be a potential NFC playoffs matchup preview. for our purposes, though, we're going with the Eagles at Vikings. Minnesota us coming off its two-game stint in Europe, while Philadelphia seems to be sort of looking for its offensive identity. It feels like a game the Eagles need to win. Former Crimson Tide players in this one:
Eagles: Jihaad Campbell, LB; Landon Dickerson; Jalen Hurts, QB; Cameron Latu, TE; John Metchie III, WR; DeVonta Smith, WR; Tyler Steen, OG; Byron Young, DT
Vikings: Jonathan Allen, DT; Ryan Kelly, C (Injured Reserve); Will Reichard, K; Dallas Turner LB
Bama In The NFL: Week 7 Notes
• Green Bay running back Josh Jacobs totaled 157 scrimmage yards and two rushing touchdowns in Week 4 and 150 scrimmage yards and two rushing touchdowns in Week 6. If he can do it again Sunday at Arizona, he'll become just the fourth player in history to have at least 150 scrimmage yards and two rushing touchdowns in three consecutive weeks duing a single season. The other three are LaDainian Tomlinson (four consecutive games in 2006 with the San Diego Chargers), Chris Johnson (three in 2009 with Tennessee) and Ricky Williams (three in 2002 with Miami).
How to Watch: NFL Week 7
Thursday’s Game
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals, 7:15 p.m. CT (Prime Video)
Sunday’s Games
Los Angeles Rams at Jacksonville Jaguars (Wembley, London), 8:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network)
New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears, noon (Fox)
Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns, noon (CBS)
Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs, noon (CBS)
Philadelphia Eagles at Minnesota Vikings, noon (Fox)
Carolina Panthers at New York Jets, noon (Fox)
New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans, noon (CBS)
New York Giants at Denver Broncos, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)
Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)
Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)
Monday, Oct. 20
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions, 6 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)
Houston Texans at Seattle Seahawks, 9 p.m. (ESPN+)
Bye week: Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills