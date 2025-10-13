'Inexcusable': Dan Campbell Had Stern Message After Brian Branch Started Postgame Fight
Following the Lions' loss to the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, safety Brian Branch smacked Kansas City wideout Juju Smith-Schuster in the face, starting a fight between the two teams.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes appeared to stick a hand out to try and dap up Branch, but Branch went past him and after Smith-Schuster. Smith-Schuster struck back, and both teams became involved shortly after. The scuffle eventually was broken up, and Smith-Schuster was seen walking back to the locker room with a towel over his nose.
Lions coach Dan Campbell made it clear during his postgame press conference that Branch's actions were not okay. He also apologized to the Chiefs.
"I love Brian Branch, but what he did is inexcusable," Campbell told reporters after the loss. "It's not going to be accepted here. It's not what we do, it's not what we're about. I apologize to Coach [Andy] Reid and the Chiefs and [Juju Smith] Schuster. That's not okay, that's not what we do here. He's not going to be okay. He knows it. Our team knows it."
The fight took place after the game, so Branch and the Lions were not able to be penalized. Branch, who has repeatedly been fined throughout his career, likely will receive another for starting this skirmish.