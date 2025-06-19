Former Alabama Linebacker Retiring From NFL
Former Alabama linebacker C.J. Mosley is retiring from the NFL, per CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.
Mosley confirmed the news by posting an emotional reel on his Instagram that encapsulates his illustrious career, starting from his early years in Mobile, Ala. to his final NFL moments.
Mosley, who turned 33-years-old on Thursday, was released by the New York Jets in March after he was limited to just four games this past season after injuring his toe in Week 2 and then a neck injury in Week 8 sidelined him for the rest of the year.
Mosley was a tackling machine for the Jets as he logged at least 150 in his three fully healthy seasons in New York––tying him for the most consecutive seasons with at least 150 tackles in NFL history. He only played two games in 2019, opted out during 2020 due to COVID-19 and as previously stated, appeared in four games this past season.
Prior to his time with the Jets, Mosley spent five years with the Baltimore Ravens, who drafted him with the 17th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. He earned four of his five Pro Bowl appearances and Second Team All-Pro nods in Baltimore after totaling a combined 579 tackles, nine interceptions, 8.5 sacks and six forced fumbles.
Mosley finishes his 11-year NFL career with totals of 1,083 tackles, including 55 for loss, 12 sacks with 40 quarterback hits, 12 interceptions and 53 pass breakups.
Mosley shined at Alabama as well. In fact, he earned most of his awards in Tuscaloosa twice: two-time BCS National Champion, two-time Consensus All-American and two-time First Team All-SEC member (all in 2012 and 2013). Mosley also earned both the Butkus Award (best linebacker) and the SEC Defensive Player of the Year award in 2013.
