Former Alabama Linebacker Released by New York Jets
Former Alabama linebacker C.J. Mosley was released by the New York Jets on Wednesday, per multiple reports.
The 32-year-old was limited to just four games this past season after injuring his toe in Week 2 and then a neck injury in Week 8 sidelined him for the rest of the year.
Mosley was a tackling machine for the Jets as he logged at least 150 in his three fully healthy seasons in New York. He only played two games in 2019, opted out during 2020 due to COVID-19 and as previously stated, appeared in four games this past season.
"C.J. was the epitome of a class act as a teammate, player, and leader for the last six seasons," said Chairman Robert Wood Johnson in a press release. "The passion and commitment he brought each day to the organization inspired his teammates to give their all. We sincerely thank C.J. for his countless sacrifices and dedication, and wish him all the best moving forward."
Prior to his time with the Jets, Mosley spent five years with the Baltimore Ravens, who drafted him with the 17th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. He earned four of his five Pro Bowl nods in Baltimore.
Mosley's shined at Alabama as well. In fact, he earned most of his awards in Tuscaloosa twice: two-time BCS National Champion, two-time Consensus All-American and two-time First-Team All-SEC member (all in 2012 and 2013). Mosley also earned both the Butkus Award (best linebacker) and the SEC Defensive Player of the Year award in 2013.
The Ultimate Bama in the NFL Database
Active Crimson Tide Players by Team, Position
Contracts, Status of Former Crimson Tide Players
All-Time Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
All-Time Crimson Tide Draft Selections
Crimson Tide's Impact in NFL Nothing Short of Immense