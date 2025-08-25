Former Alabama Wide Receiver Returning to Raiders
Former Alabama wide receiver Amari Cooper is signing a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Cooper was selected fourth overall in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Raiders when they were in Oakland. He played there for the first three full years of his career before being traded to the Dallas Cowboys six games into the 2018 season.
Cooper played with the Cowboys from the middle of 2018 to 2021, as he was traded to the Cleveland Browns before the 2022-23 season. He had one of the best seasons of his illustrious career in 2023-24 as he earned his fifth trip to the Pro Bowl. On Dec. 24, 2023, against the Houston Texans, he set a franchise record of 265 receiving yards while recording 11 receptions and two touchdowns.
He played two full seasons in Cleveland before being traded to the Buffalo Bills six games into 2024-25. But despite not having a true WR1 in Buffalo, Cooper only played 46 percent of the snaps. For reference, 77 was previously his lowest snap count percentage (2021).
The 31-year-old aims to return to his typical self in Las Vegas this upcoming season. The Raiders' wide receiver room is very open for Cooper to showcase his talent, especially since wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, last year's top target on the team, requested a trade on Monday.
Coming into Monday, the University of Alabama had at least one former player featured on 25 current NFL rosters. When Cooper puts the pen to paper, the Raiders will be No. 26. The franchise has won three Super Bowls in its history, with the first being led by former Alabama standout and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Ken Stabler.
Cooper played at Alabama from 2012-14, helping lead UA to win the 2013 BCS National Championship Game. In his final season with the Crimson Tide, he led the FBS in receptions (124) and he was on top of the SEC in receiving yards (1,727) and touchdowns (16). This led him to become a Heisman Trophy finalist, a Unanimous All-American and he was crowned the winner of the Fred Biletnikoff Award and Paul Warfield Trophy.
Bama in the NFL:
Contract Info, Status of Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players
Active Crimson Tide Players by Team, Position
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
All-Time Crimson Tide Draft Selections
Team-by-Team History of Crimson Tide Players in the NFL