How Much is Alabama’s Status Sliding Without Nick Saban? Bama in the NFL Week 3

The hiccup was bound to happen, that much was certain. When Nick Saban stepped down as the head coach at Alabama in 2023, the Crimson Tide football program was bound to reel a bit if for no other reason that it would have been virtually impossible for any successor to maintain the same level of success on a consistent basis.

After all, college football had never seen a stretch like Saban at Alabama before and may never again. The Crimson Tide still has the most national championships in the modern era of the game, and that will stand for a while no matter what, and the coach set a standard that may be impossible to top.

Nevertheless, last week’s NFL release about 2026 Kickoff Weekend rosters, including the most represented colleges in the league, was a bit of a surprise.

Specifically, Week 1 of the NFL season is the only time all year that all rosters are frozen, they’re otherwise always fluid, which is why the league uses it for its annual snapshot in terms of roster breakdown. The data is used to compare everything from the average age of a player to height and weight, etc.

When Saban took over at Alabama in 2007, it took a decade for the Crimson Tide to dislodge his former program from the top spot of most active players in the NFL, but the Crimson Tide finally overlook LSU.

However, last week the NFL announced that Ohio State led all colleges this year with 56 active players on Kickoff Weekend. Alabama, second with 55 players, had at least tied for the most in each of the previous nine seasons (2017-25).

Here’s the top 25 for 2026:

1. Ohio State 56

2. Alabama 55

3. Georgia 52

4. LSU 44

5. Notre Dame 40

6. Michigan 39

(tie) Texas 39

8. Penn State 37

9. Florida 36

(tie) Oregon 36

11. Clemson 32

(tie) Iowa 32

(tie) Oklahoma 32

14. Miami 29

15. Ole Miss 27

(tie) South Carolina 27

(tie) USC 27

(tie) Texas A& 27

19. Washington 23

(tie) Stanford 23

21. Tennessee 22

22. Illinois 21

(tie) Missouri 21

(tie) TCU 21

(tie) UCLA 21

(Note that Florida State has fallen out of the top 25. The Seminoles had 19 players).

Alabama still had the most players at numerous position groups including running backs (tied), defensive tackles (10), and defensive backs (nine). It was also tied for the lead at quarterback with eight other schools at three, but note that the NFL only credits the program the player last played for (or was drafted). Consequently, Jalen Hurts counts toward Oklahoma even though he claims both the Sooners and Crimson Tide.

Please remember that the key to this discussion is the word “active,” because players on in the injured reserve or physically unable to perform list like safety Brian Branch, or are on a practice squad, don’t count as being on their team’s 53-man roster. We track them on a daily basis with the Ultimate Bama in the NFL Database (see below) and all told there’s roughly 20 more former Crimson Tide players at the NFL level who aren’t currently active.

Moreover, if cornerback Terrion Arnold and rushing back Josh Jaocbs weren’t dealing with some legal issues that led to having NFL Commissioner’s Except status, Alabama would still be out in front by itself.

So it’s not quite panic time for Alabama fans, as the Crimson Tide could easily be back at No. 1 again this time next year.

However, combine this with Ohio State having recently surpassed Alabama in the All-Time Associated Press Poll, and what many expected when Saban stepped down is obviously happening: The Crimson Tide doesn’t quite have the same status in the NFL.

The surprise is that in the bigger picture a challenger closed the gap so quickly in a couple of areas.

Bama in the NFL Player of the Week

Carolina quarterback Bryce Young passed for 287 yards and three touchdowns for a 116.3 rating in the Panthers’ 34-3 win at Atlanta. Combined with his 361 passing yards and three touchdowns for a 110.3 rating against Chicago in Week 1, Young is the second quarterback ever under the age of 26 with at least 285 passing yards, three touchdown passes and a passer rating of 110-or-higher in each of his team’s first two games of a season. The first was Kyler Murray (2021 with Arizona).

Bama in the NFL Statistical Leaders DeVonta Smith has the early-season lead in both receptions and receiving yards after making 10 catches for 117 yards and a touchdown against the Titans last week, but Jaylen Waddle topped him for the week in yards with 138 on eight catches against the Jaguars.



SEASON

Category, Name, Team, Statistic (Second)

Passing yards: Bryce Young 648 (Jalen Hurts 467)

Passer rating: Bryce Young 113.3 (Jalen Hurts 100.7)

Rushing yards: Derrick Henry 212 (Jahmyr Gibbs 208)

Receptions: DeVonta Smith 13 (Jahmyr Gibbs 11)

Receiving yards: DeVonta Smith 170 (Jaylen Waddle 140)

Touchdowns scored: Derrick Henry 4* (Jahmyr Gibbs 3)

Interceptions: Josh Jobe 1 (none)

Forced fumbles: Numerous players tied at 1

Tackles: Jihaad Campbell 19 (Jordan Battle 17)

Tackles for a loss: Jonathan Allen 4 (Will Anderson Jr. 3)

Sacks: Dallas Turner 3 (Jonathan Allen 2)



CAREER

Category, Name, Statistic (Second)

Passing yards: Jalen Hurts 18,358 (Tua Tagovailoa 18,166)

Passer rating: Tua Tagovailoa 96.4 (Jalen Hurts 94.6)

Rushing yards: Derrick Henry 13,230* (Josh Jacobs 7,803)

Receptions: Calvin Ridely 407 (DeVonta Smith 398)

Receiving yards: Calvin Ridley 5,713 (DeVonta Smith 5,189)

Touchdowns scored: Derrick Henry 131* (Josh Jacobs 76)

Interceptions: Marlon Humphrey 23 (Minkah Fitzpatrick 21)

Forced fumbles: Marlon Humphrey 18 (Quinnen Williams 9)

Tackles (combined): Minkah Fitzpatrick 690 (Marlon Humphrey 516)

Tackles for a loss: Jonathan Allen 71 (Daron Payne 65)

Sacks: Jonathan Allen 47.5 (Quinnen Williams 41.5)

Bama in the NFL Week 3 Tracker

For the full set of statistics on how the former Crimson Tide players did this week, check out our elaborate Bama in the NFL Week 3 Tracker. It will be updated throughout the weekend until every game is concluded:

Bama in the NFL Tracker | Kristi Patrick/BamaCentral

Bama in the NFL Game of the Week/Key Matchup

It sounds like a legendary boxing card in an exotic location, Derrick Henry vs. Quinnen Williams in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. It’ll be the first regular-season game at Maracanã Stadium as the Ravens face the Cowboys. Since turning 30 years old, the age most running back start to slow down, on January 4, 2024, Henry leads the NFL with 37 rushing touchdowns. He’s currently sixth on the all-time list of rushing touchdowns by a player age 30 or over, just behind Priest Holmes (40), Emmitt Smith (39) and Jerome Bettis (38).

Bama in the NFL Trivia Question of the Week

Name the two quarterbacks with the most games having a completion percentage of 70-or-higher (minimum 10 attempts) in their first five seasons in NFL history. Hint: Alabama fans know both very well, one from the Crimson Tide while the other was on the other sideline at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

See below for answer

How to Watch: Bama in the NFL Week 3 Streaming options include CBS on Paramount+, NBC on Peacock, NFL+



Thursday, Sept. 24

Falcons at Packers, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon)



Sunday, Sept. 27

Chiefs at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)



Texans at Colts, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)



Titans at Giants, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)



Patriots at Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)



Bengals at Steelers, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)



Panthers at Browns, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)



Jets at Lions, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)



Seahawks at Commanders, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)



Chargers at Bills, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)



Vikings at Buccaneers, 4:05 p.m. (Fox)



Cardinals at 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (Fox)



Ravens vs. Cowboys at Rio De Janeiro, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)



Raiders at Saints, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)



Rams at Broncos, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)





Monday, Sept. 28

Eagles at Bears, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)



Players are listed by team on both the Week 3 tracker and our active player listing. Both are updated on a regular basis.

Bama In the NFL Week 3 Notes

Vikings linebacker Dallas Turner, who is tied for third in the NFL with three sacks this season, leads the league with 20 quarterback pressures and 11 quarterback hits through the first two weeks, per Next Gen Stats.

The defensive showdown between Will Anderson Jr. and Jonathan Allen last week more than lived up to expectations. Anderson tied a career high with eight tackles and notched three tackles for a loss and a sack for the Texans. Allen also had three tackles for a loss and a sack, but got the 20-6 win with the Bengals.

Hurts has led eight fourth-quarter comebacks since 2023, trailing only Green Bay’s Jordan Love (nine) for the most in the NFL over that span. Last week he connected with wide receiver Darius Cooper for the game-winning touchdown with nine seconds remaining as Philadelphia defeated Tennessee, 24-20.

Contact Kristi at KristiPatrick@Travelmation.net or visit www.EscapewithKristi.com | www.EscapeWithKristi.com

Bama in the NFL Trivia Answer

Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow are tied for having the most games with a completion percentage of 70-or-higher (minimum 10 attempts) in their first five seasons in NFL history, with 31.

The Ultimate Bama in the NFL Database

• The database includes the complete breakdown of every former Crimson Tide player in the NFL’s contract information and status, including teams, positions, jersey numbers and draft information.

• Can’t remember what team a player is on this season? Our listing of active Alabama players in the NFL is by team, status designation and position.

• Check out the unque All-Time Crimson Tide Players in the NFL and each Alabama draft selection by year, team and position, along with AFL, expansion and supplemental picks. Plus every Crimson Tide player who has participated in a Super Bowl, those who were on a Super Bowl roster, and Alabama’s impressive collection of Super Bowl MVPs.

• A thorough look at where Alabama was considered Position U during the Nick Saban era, both on offense and defense, and how his former Crimson Tide players are closing in on $4 billion made in the NFL.

• The Crimson Tide's influence on the NFL has been immense. A full listing of Alabama's All-Pros and impact on every franchise. Also, check out Alabama's history on the annual NFL Top 100 list as voted by the players.

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