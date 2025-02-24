Nick Saban's Final Imprint With Alabama Position Group Will Jolt Canton: Walsh
TUSCALOOA, Ala. — One of the most impressive things about Nick Saban's incredible run at Alabama from 2007-23, outside of the national championships, of course, was his ability to develop players to not only succeed, but thrive in the National Football League.
This was regularly on display with all of the players who were selected in the draft, both overall and with continual high-level selections. Granted, we're still trying to figure out what everyone was thinking by running back Derrick Henry dropping to the second round in 2016 (No. 45 overall), but the coaches' overall level of success was unparalleled. Name a position and Alabama had at least one All-American during the Saban years, and probably a player who made a major impact at the next level.
That goes all the way up to the All-Pro level, which requires a little extra explaining about why it's so important. For All-Pro, only one player is named per position each season, making it one of the league's most coveted honors. In comparison, for the Pro Bowl you have players and reserves named, never mind substitutes for those who finished the season injured (or just didn't want to participate in whatever was planned in Hawaii or Florida, etc. ). Also, a second-team selection is not the same. It means the individual was the best of everyone else.
Being named All-Pro is for life.
To further illustrate how the distinction separates itself, even some of the most prestigious honors don't translate to being named All-Pro. For example, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who was just named Super Bowl MVP, finished second in league MVP voting in 2023, but wasn't named All-Pro. Instead, it went to Patrick Mahomes, who was wrapping up back-to-back Super Bowl titles.
Some of Alabama's best players have never been named All-Pro, including linebacker C.J. Mosley, a five-team bridesmaid as a second-team selection by the Associated Press. Its national selection process, including media members from around the country, has been around since 1940.
With that in mind, consider Alabama's all-time leaders for All-Pro honors, led by a player who was a two-time league MVP:
1. Don Hutson (8)
End/wide receiver: 1938, 1939, 1940, 1941, 1942, 1943, 1944, 1945
2. John Hannah (7)
Offensive guard: 1976, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1981, 1983, 1985
3. Dwight Stephenson (4)
Center: 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987
4. Minkah Fitzpatrick (3)
Safety: 2019, 2020, 2022
5. Four players tied (2)
Marlon Humphrey, Julio Jones, Patrick Surtain II and Derrick Thomas
Here's the breakdown by position, all former Crimson Tide players who have been named first-team All-Pro by the Associated Press:
Quarterbacks
1. Bart Starr, Green Bay Packers (1): 1966
2. Kenny Stabler, Oakland Raiders (1): 1974
3. Joe Namath, New York Jets (1): 1968* (All-AFL)
Running Backs
1. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans (1): 2020
2. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raideers (1): 2022
3. Shaun Alexander, Seattle Seahawks (1): 2005
Fullback
1. LaRon McClain, Baltimore Ravens (1): 2008
Wide Receivers
1. Don Hutson, Green Bay Packers (8): 1938, 1939, 1940, 1941, 1942, 1943, 1944, 1945
2. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons (2): 2015, 2016
Tight Ends
1. Ozzie Newsome, Cleveland Browns (1): 1984
Offensive Linemen
1. John Hannah, New England Patriots (7): 1976, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1981, 1983, 1985
2. Dwight Stephenson, Miami Dolphins (4): 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987
3. Evan Mathis, Philadelphia Eagles (1): 2013
4. Billy Neighbors, Boston Patriots (1): 1964 (All-AFL)
Defensive Linemen
1. Bob Baumhower, Miami Dolphins (1): 1983
2. Marcell Dareus, Buffalo Bills (1): 2014
3. Quinnen Williams, New York Jets (1): 2022
Linebackers
1. Derrick Thomas, Kansas City Chiefs (2): 1990, 1991
2. Cornelius Bennett, Buffalo Bills (1): 1988
3. E.J. Junior, St. Louis Cardinals (1): 1984
Defensive Backs
1. Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers (3): 2019, 2020, 2022
2. Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos (2): 2022, 2024
3. Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens (2): 2019, 2024
4. Landon Collins, New York Giants (1): 2016
5. Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys (1): 2021
6. Eddie Jackson, Chicago Bears (1): 2018
7. Xavier McKinney, Green Bay Packers (1): 2024
Kick Returner
1. Tony Nathan, Miami Dolphins (1): 1979
If the list of seven defensive backs doesn't jump out at you, it should, as all of them played for Saban. Brian Branch nearly made it eight this past season, which is remarkable especially when considering the shift the coach made about midway through his Crimson Tide run. For the first half of his time in Tuscaloosa, Alabama was known especially for its running back and linebackers.
Then the shift happened, with the Crimson becoming more of a tempo offense, and nickel defense. Henry delayed it some with his 2,000-yard season and Heisman Trophy in 2015, but the eventual results are otherwise undeniable.
Patrick Surtain II was recently named the league's defensive player of the year. He, Marlon Humphrey and Xavier McKinney were All-Pro selections along with Xavier McKinney, and Brian Branch just missed. That's more than a trend among the position group that Saban used to personally coach during practices. We're watching something special bloom even after the coach retired.
Surtain and Humphrey being an All-Pro more than once, along with three-time selection Minkah Fitzpatrick, means that they're alrady consdiered players who define their era at their position. That's not just significant in building up their resumes for future contracts, but is considered one of the biggest benchmarks for eventual consideration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The Crimson Tide's gold-jacket contingency so far includes Ken Stabler, Derrick Thomas, Ozzie Newsome, Stephenson, Hannah, Joe Namath, Bart Starr and Hudson. All were named All-Pro at least once.