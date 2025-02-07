Former Alabama Standout Pat Surtain II Named AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year
Former Alabama and current Denver Broncos standout cornerback Pat Surtain II was named the AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year during the NFL Honors on Thursday night.
Surtain won the award over Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt.
Surtain is the first Crimson Tide product to ever win the award since its inception in 1971. He is just the seventh cornerback to be the recipient, joining Stephon Gilmore, Charles Woodson, Deion Sanders, Rod Woodson, Lester Hayes and Mel Blount.
"First and foremost, I want to give all the praise to my lord and savior Jesus Christ," Surtain said to start his acceptance speech. "I mean, without him I wouldn't have been in this position. Secondly, I'd like to thank my family––mom, pops for setting the blueprint and turning a young man into a grown man and I want to thank y'all. I'd also like to thank the Broncos organization for believing in me, trusting me, allowing me to grow and being the player I am today. Lastly, I'd like to thank my teammates for helping me reach my full potential and being the best person I can be, man. So thank y'all and have a blessed one."
The AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year honor is the perfect ending to Surtain's historic season as he was previously named an AP First Team All-Pro, NFLPA's All-Pro First Team, Pro Bowler, PFWA All-NFL player, 101 Awards' AFC Defensive Player of the Year and Demaryius Thomas Team MVP. Surtain also won the PFWA's Defensive Player of the Year award on Jan. 22, becoming the first former Alabama player to do so.
The 24-year-old made the All-Pro First Team for the second time in his career. Only seven other Crimson Tide products have achieved this extremely elite status multiple times: Don Hutson (eight times), John Hannah (seven), Dwight Stephenson (four), Minkah Fitzpatrick (three), Julio Jones (two), Derrick Thomas (two) and Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey also joined the prestigious group this season.
Per Next Gen Stats, Surtain ranked first among cornerbacks this season in the following: fewest yards allowed, fewest yards allowed per coverage snap, lowest target rate in coverage, fewest air yards per target and he did not miss a tackle all season.
The Broncos selected Surtain with the ninth overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft after he was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year, an Unanimous All-American, and of course, an integral member of the Crimson Tide 2020 CFP National Championship. In three years at Alabama, Surtain recorded 117 tackles, 27 pass breakups, four interceptions and four forced fumbles.
