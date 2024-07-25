Two Crimson Tide Products Listed in Fourth Chapter of 'Top 100 NFL Players'
The NFL consistently includes several former Alabama Crimson Tide standouts in the annual "Top 100 NFL Players" list and four players made the cut coming into Thursday.
- No. 90: Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith
- No. 79: Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick
- No. 70: Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper
- No. 63: Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle
On Thursday, two more Crimson Tide greats joined them as three-time All-SEC First Team member and Washington Commanders defensive lineman Jonathan Allen was placed at No. 54 and Denver Broncos All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II landed at No. 52.
The then-Washington Redskins selected Allen with the 17th overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft after a season at Alabama where he won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, the Chuck Bednarik Award and Ted Hendricks Award while also being named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year and a Unanimous All-American.
Allen has been considered among the best defensive linemen in the league since his second season. He was named to his first and second Pro Bowls in 2021 and 2022 as he combined for 16.5 sacks, 47 quarterback hits and 26 tackles for loss. His numbers took a slight dip this past season, but the players, who are the voters on the annual Top 100 list, believed his previous performances were enough to include him in this year's ranking.
This is Allen's third time landing in the NFL Top 100 as he was ranked No. 88 in 2022 and No. 52 in 2023.
The Broncos selected Surtain with the ninth overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft after he was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year, an Unanimous All-American and of course, an integral member of the Crimson Tide 2020 CFP National Championship.
Surtain's only been in the NFL for three seasons but he's already widely regarded as one if not the best cornerbacks in the entire league. He currently holds career stats of 36 pass breakups and seven interceptions, including a pick-six. His efforts have helped him make two Pro Bowl appearances and a spot on the 2022 All-Pro First Team.
This is Surtain's second time landing in the NFL Top 100 as he ranked No. 49 last season.
Expect plenty more Crimson Tide products to be featured on the "Top 100 NFL Players" list:
- Friday, July 26: No. 50-41
- Monday, July 29: No. 40-31
- Tuesday, July 30: No. 30-21
- Wednesday, July 31: No. 20-11
- Friday, August 2: No. 10-1