Two Former Alabama Standouts Listed in Third Installment of 'Top 100 NFL Players'
The NFL consistently includes several former Alabama Crimson Tide standouts in the annual "Top 100 NFL Players" list and four players have already made the cut.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver and 2020 Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith landed at the No. 90 spot in this year's list on Monday, four-time Pro Bowl Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was named the league's 79th-best player on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, 2014 Heisman Trophy finalist and Cleveland Brown wide receiver Amari Cooper was ranked No. 70 while Miami Dolphins electric wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was placed at No. 63.
Cooper has had quite the 24 hours, as on Tuesday, the Browns restructured his contract to give him a $5 million raise while the team also is guaranteeing him the $20 million currently left on his contract. Cooper held out from mandatory minicamp earlier in the offseason in anticipation of a new deal. But now he'll likely end the holdout once training camp begins for Cleveland.
The fourth overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft, just wrapped up one the best seasons of his illustrious career as he earned his fifth trip to the Pro Bowl. On Dec. 24 against the Houston Texans, he set a franchise record 265 receiving yards while recording 11 receptions and two touchdowns.
Waddle has also had a nice summer, as on May 30, he reached a three-year, $84.75 million contract extension with the Dolphins that includes $76 million guaranteed. The deal made Waddle the league’s fifth-highest-paid receiver.
Waddle joins fellow Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill in this lucrative elite group. Waddle and the eight-time Pro Bowler (five-time First Team All-Pro) are widely regarded as the best receiving duo in the league ever since Hill was traded to Miami on March 24, 2022.
Waddle has tallied over 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons and has become one of the more prominent pass-catchers in the league. The 25-year-old's best season thus far came in 2022, as he logged 1,356 receiving yards for eight touchdowns on a league-high 18.1 yards per reception.
A big portion of Hill and Waddle's success in Miami is in due part to quarterback and former Alabama standout Tua Tagovailoa. The 26-year-old made his first Pro Bowl appearance last season and is currently seeking a new contract.
Expect Tagovailoa and plenty more Crimson Tide products to be featured on the "Top 100 NFL Players" list:
- Thursday, July 25: No. 60-51
- Friday, July 26: No. 50-41
- Monday, July 29: No. 40-31
- Tuesday, July 30: No. 30-21
- Wednesday, July 31: No. 20-11
- Friday, August 2: No. 10-1