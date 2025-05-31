BamaCentral Instant Analysis: Miami 5, Alabama 3
Hattiesburg, Miss. -- Alabama baseball nearly salvaged a dismal offensive effort in the opening game of the Hattiesburg Regional, but left fielder Kade Snell's final at-bat fell just short of the wall and the Crimson Tide was upset 5-3 by the Miami Hurricanes.
Alabama fell into an early deficit as starting pitcher Riley Quick gave up three runs in the opening frame as Miami's home run leader Daniel Cuvet blasted a three-run home run in his first at-bat. Quick eventually settled into his first start in two weeks, managing to give the Crimson Tide six innings of work, allowing five runs on eight hits with four walks and six strikeouts.
The Crimson Tide offense, however, was largely absent.
Alabama scored three runs on seven total hits and added four more pass runners with free passes, but couldn't find any consistency as the unit scored all three runs in the fourth inning.
The Crimson Tide got its leadoff man safely on base in just three different frames as Snell took a pitch to the body in the fourth, shortstop Justin Lebron singled to open the fifth and Snell got a single of his own to open the eighth.
Alabama finds itself in a strangely familiar position from a year ago, dropping the first game in the regional on the road. The Crimson Tide now faces elimination as they await the loser of Southern Miss and Columbia on Saturday.
Watch the above video as BamaCentral lead baseball writer Will Miller, and analysts Theo Fernandez and Joe Gaither break down Alabama baseball's NCAA Regional loss to the Miami Hurricanes. The trio discusses the game and what went wrong for Alabama as the program faces elimination on Saturday.