5 Statistical Reasons Why 2022 Crimson Tide Could Be Better Than 2021: All Things CW

The All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh will appear in five parts this week, one each day as the Alabama Crimson Tide enjoys a bye week.

This is ...

Take 4

The 2021 Alabama Crimson Tide was considered one of the better teams in program history. Had it avoided an injury or two, and not played the National Championship Game down its two best receivers and both starting cornerbacks, maybe things would have been a little different.

The season also featured the first Crimson Tide quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy.

Eight games into the 2022 season and Alabama has played three close games, losing one at Tennessee, and Bryce Young suffered a shoulder injury. The Crimson Tide can still win the SEC title and make the College Football Playoff if it can run the table, but the general belief is that this team isn't as good as last year's, at least not yet.

The numbers say otherwise and that the teams, at least statistically, are pretty even.

Here are the big-category averages for last season, and through the Crimson Tide's first eight games of 2022.

Offense

Category, 2021; 2022

Rushing 4.1; 6.0

Receiving 13.4; 12.4

Pass Effic. 166.5; 157.1

All-Purpose 546.4; 567.1

Total Yards 488.2; 485.1

Defense

Rushing 2.7; 2.7

Receiving 11.0; 10.8

Pass. Effic. 132.5; 109.3

All-Purpose 336.8; 345.7

Total Yards 295.6; 304.1

Special Teams

Kick returns 25.3; 20.7

Punt Returns 7.9; 19.3

KR Opponents 19.0; 17.3

PR Opponents 6.1; 6.9

With those in mind, here are five reasons why the 2022 Crimson Tide could end up being better than the 2021 version:

1) The offensive line is better

It just is. Alabama is averaging significantly more yards per carry, and has only yielded 12 sacks so far. Last year, opponents notched 42 (2.8 per game).

2) Bryce Young's injury

Despite his shoulder setback, Alabama's total offensive yards are almost an exact match from last season. One exception is third-down conversions as the Crimson Tide is at 47 percent after posting 52 percent in 2021, but there's definitely the potential for improvement down the stretch. Last year, Young's numbers took a dip after the bye week as the Crimson Tide's opponents got significantly tougher. This year the opposite could be true.

3) Pass rush

It's not showing up in sacks, as Alabama is only registering 2.9 per game so far after posting an impressive 3.8 last season, but where we're seeing the difference is in pass efficiency. The Crimson Tide has seen significant improvement as quarterbacks know they have to make quick throws, or else. Additionally, opponents are converting just 26 percent of their third-down opportunities. That's down from 31 percent.

4) Special teams

Just in punt returns alone the Crimson Tide is tremendously better. Punter James Burnip has significantly improved as well.

5) Tennessee

The game at Knoxville stands out as the defense struggled in a crazy environment, and it still ended up being just a three-point loss. But Alabama made adjustments and nearly shut out the potent Air Raid offense last week in the 30-6 victory over Mississippi State.

LSU will probably try and attack the Crimson Tide in a similar fashion as the Volunteers, and also in an extremely hostile environment. So we'll probably get a pretty good read on the defense on Nov. 5 and whether the UT loss was more of aberration or a sign of things to come.

The bottom line: If Alabama can avoid having more major injury issues, both the offense and defense could both significantly improve over the final month of the regular season.

At least that's what the numbers say.

