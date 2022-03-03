Skip to main content

Alabama Announces 2022 Homecoming Date, Opponent

The University of Alabama's 2022 Homecoming festivities will happen the fourth weekend in October highlighted by an SEC matchup in Bryant-Denny.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Fans and alumni who make the annual trek back to the Capstone for Homecoming Weekend can now mark their calendars for the upcoming football season. 

The 2022 Alabama football Homecoming game will be Saturday, Oct. 22 against Mississippi State. The Crimson Tide holds a 14-game win streak over the Bulldogs dating back to Nick Saban's second season in 2008. 

Alabama is a perfect 15-0 in Homecoming games under Saban including a 52-24 win over Tennessee in 2021. Further details about Homecoming weekend activities will be released by the University as they are finalized.

The University also announced that the 2022 A-Day Game scheduled for April 16 will kick off at 2 p.m. and be broadcast on SECNetwork+. As previously announced, Alabama plans to honor Wilbur Jackson and John Mitchell that weekend. 

A-Day is the conclusion of the spring practice schedule and will be open to the public at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Earlier on Thursday, Alabama released the spring practice schedule for football which begins with the opening practice on March 11 before the players get a week off for spring break. 

Alabama's 2021 Homecoming Game Against Tennessee

Defense vs. Tennessee
Christian Harris vs Tennessee, Oct. 23, 2021
John Metchie III touchdown against Tennessee

Alabama Football 2022 Schedule

Utah State at Alabama- Sept. 3

Alabama at Texas- Sept. 10

Louisiana Monroe at Alabama- Sept. 17

Vanderbilt at Alabama- Sept. 24

Alabama at Arkansas- Oct. 1

Texas A&M at Alabama- Oct. 8

Alabama at Tennessee- Oct. 15

*Mississippi State at Alabama- Oct. 22

Alabama at LSU- Nov. 5

Alabama at Ole Miss- Nov. 12

Austin Peay at Alabama- Nov. 19

Auburn at Alabama- Nov. 26

Alabama defensive back Patrick Surtain II (2), Alabama defensive back Brian Branch (14) and Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore (13) combine to tackle Mississippi State running back Jo'quavious Marks (21) at Bryant-Denny Stadium during the second half of Alabama's 41-0 win over Mississippi State.
