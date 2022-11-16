Alabama Basketball's Suffocating Defense Looks Like Its Biggest Strength

No. 18 Alabama basketball did something Tuesday night that it hadn't done in over five years — held a third-straight opponent under 60 points.

During the Crimson Tide's 65-55 road win over South Alabama, the defense was the story (outside of the return of guard Jahvon Quinerly from a knee injury) while the offense again struggled to get into a consistent flow.

"Offensively, we've got a lot of work to do," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said. "We're not anywhere close to where we need to be. But defensively, I've got to give our guys a lot of credit."

Alabama's length defensively had caused problems for previous opponents Longwood and Liberty — garnering the Crimson Tide a top-20 defensive-efficiency rate according to the analytics service KenPom.

That length and effort defensively was no different against the Jaguars. Alabama used the same starting five it has in every game so far this season, rolling out three players 6-foot-8 or taller and four players with a 6-foot-10 or longer wingspan.

"Defensively, we have a lot of size and length," Alabama guard Nimari Burnett said. "We've been playing really well on defense the past three games, holding teams under 60 points.

"That's the biggest thing with us."

That length and versatility on the defensive end forced endless misses for South Alabama. The Jaguars shot a mere 21-for-71 from the field, including just 2-for-23 from beyond the arc.

It led to a lot of rebounding chances, and Alabama took full advantage. The Crimson Tide once again held a massive 63-40 rebounding edge when the clock hit zero, coming not only from the length of the team but also the desire and effort to chase after the basketball and track down missed shots.

Alabama recorded nine blocks, two of which came from sophomore center Charles Bediako and three from freshman forward Noah Clowney.

Clowney was seemingly everywhere throughout the course of the game, coming up with eight points and an impressive 15 rebounds, a number only four Alabama players have recorded in the past decade.

Last season, Alabama's most well-documented issue was its lack of intensity, effort and efficiency on the defensive side of the floor. After the 2020-21 Sweet 16 team ranked in the top-three in defensive efficiency, the Crimson Tide fell to 92nd last season.

Oats has preached all offseason that Alabama must be better on that side of the floor. Not only has the Crimson Tide done so, but it's been the strength of the team.

At its best, Alabama's high intensity and defensive prowess have the ability offset any offensive struggles like we saw against South Alabama. The 21 turnovers and 32 percent from the floor won't blow many teams out, but when the Crimson Tide plays defense the way it has to open up the season, you're still able to see double-digit wins against mid-major opponents and competitive games against good high-major teams.

After coming away from its first road game with a W, Alabama will play at home again before traveling to Portland, Ore. for the highly-anticipated Phil Knight Invitational during Thanksgiving Week.

Jacksonville State comes to Coleman Coliseum on Friday, with tipoff set for 8 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

